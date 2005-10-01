This week someone asked me that it’s hard to know when to sell, because both “always run profits” and “plan your exit strategy before trading” seem conflicting.

Picking a target price to sell or derisk the trade doesn’t seem like running profits. And to be honest, I don’t entirely agree with “always run profits”.

Running profits generates the fat tail on your R winners and losers bell curve. That much is clear. Cutting losses at 1R max, and including some slippage, whilst keeping R constant, and generating 1-3R wins is nicely profitable if you’re right 50% of the time. And if you throw in a few multi-R winners in there, that does pay for a lot of small 1R losses.

It’s not unusual for a trader to be able to pinpoint his or her (or whichever gender you self-identify with) best trades in a quarter that have contributed significantly to P&L growth. The Gaming Realms that I highlighted in the column in the 12s now trades in the 23s (I’ve not sold a single share aside from the stock I bought specifically to trade).

If you strip out Warren Buffet’s Apple trade, what’s left? Sure – he’s still one of the greatest investors of all time – but that huge win accounts for a significant amount of his performance. There’s nothing wrong with that, because in trading and investing I see it as about staying in the game, relying on small wins to tick the account over and grind higher, and every now and then run a big winner.

Peter Lynch pointed out that if you’re right 6 out of 10 times in this business then you’re good. He achieved a 29% CAGR over a thirteen year career running the Magellan fund at Fidelity, and he claimed this was due to owning small caps that just kept on growing and getting bigger. He said that his biggest mistake was cutting winners too early. However, investing and trading are two different ball parks.

That said, whilst I agree with generally running profits, I’m also happy to have fixed target prices. That means that stocks will inevitably carry on going after I’ve sold, and I’m OK with that. I’m not here for home runs on every position. Hitting first and second base on a regular basis is not a bad thing. “Leaving some for the next…