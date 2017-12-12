[VIDEO] Ask Me Anything with Paul Scott & Graham Neary
Tuesday, Dec 12 2017 by Adam Collingburn
Thanks to everyone that submitted their questions for Paul and Graham last month. You'll have no doubt seen Ben's extensive interview with them, where they go into great depth on broader subjects such as their investing styles, experience and habits. For some more of the fun questions, I decided to film a short video (that ended up being not so short) for your viewing pleasure.
If you're having trouble viewing the link above, there's also a Youtube version. Thanks again to Paul and Graham for taking time out of their busy schedules to film and help write this content (although they were rewarded with a few drinks in The Red Lion afterwards).
Here's a list of questions asked and the times they start:
0:03 - "Let's say you had to start over investing again with £30k how would you do it?"
2:46 - "How would go about investing £500k? How would you keep track of your positions?"
4:34 - "What's been your biggest mistake when investing?"
6:46 - "Where do you start when looking for new opportunities?"
10:31 - "How is Brexit factoring in your investments & decisions?"
12:41 - "A bear market hits us tomorrow, how do you react?"
14:54 - "How quickly do you cut a position if all signs are good but the share price keeps drifting down?"
16:34 - "Do you have any investment hobbies outside the market?"
Great video guys - Thanks.
Because Paul and Graham have such a different approach this video is really interesting. There isn't one "right way" - you have to find your own style.
Great video guys.
You could have swapped "Brexit" for "Corbyn" in the 5th question. This is a nearly existential threat I would think. Maybe we are a year away from the nearest possible next election - we could see the possibility increasingly weigh down on business confidence and investor exuberance.