[VIDEO] Ask Me Anything with Paul Scott & Graham Neary

Tuesday, Dec 12 2017 by
5 comments
17
VIDEO Ask Me Anything with Paul Scott amp Graham Neary

Thanks to everyone that submitted their questions for Paul and Graham last month. You'll have no doubt seen Ben's extensive interview with them, where they go into great depth on broader subjects such as their investing styles, experience and habits. For some more of the fun questions, I decided to film a short video (that ended up being not so short) for your viewing pleasure.

5a2faec81bab2ama_paul.jpg

If you're having trouble viewing the link above, there's also a Youtube version. Thanks again to Paul and Graham for taking time out of their busy schedules to film and help write this content (although they were rewarded with a few drinks in The Red Lion afterwards).

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

asdasdas asda sdasd
Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
17 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends



5 Comments on this Article show/hide all

Adam Collingburn 11:16am 1 of 5
3

Here's a list of questions asked and the times they start:

0:03 - "Let's say you had to start over investing again with £30k how would you do it?"
2:46 - "How would go about investing £500k? How would you keep track of your positions?"
4:34 - "What's been your biggest mistake when investing?"
6:46 - "Where do you start when looking for new opportunities?"
10:31 - "How is Brexit factoring in your investments & decisions?"
12:41 - "A bear market hits us tomorrow, how do you react?"
14:54 - "How quickly do you cut a position if all signs are good but the share price keeps drifting down?"
16:34 - "Do you have any investment hobbies outside the market?"
| Link | Share
matylda 12:30pm 2 of 5
1

Great video guys - Thanks.
| Link | Share
Nick Ray 1:47pm 3 of 5

Because Paul and Graham have such a different approach this video is really interesting. There isn't one "right way" - you have to find your own style.
| Link | Share
WhaleHQ 2:38pm 4 of 5

Great video guys.

| Link | Share
snickers 51 mins ago 5 of 5
1

You could have swapped "Brexit" for "Corbyn" in the 5th question. This is a nearly existential threat I would think. Maybe we are a year away from the nearest possible next election - we could see the possibility increasingly weigh down on business confidence and investor exuberance.

| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Adam Collingburn

Adam Collingburn

I'm Chief Design Officer at Stockopedia.com and the one who makes sure everything looks great and is a joy to use. Stock markets should be for everyone, not just those who are in the know - through the use of great data and sharp design, our goal is to make this the best investment & analysis platform in the world. more »

Follow

15
Followers
0
Following

Stock Picking Tutorial Centre


Related Content
Stockopedia Subscriber Performance Survey 2017

How portfolio rebalancing can help avoid the risk of styledrift

Help To Save
Help To Save
Stories and Journals 9:05am

The Bitcoin and Blockchain Thread Pure Hype vs Investment Opportunity

Novice Investor
Novice Investor
Stock Picks Fri 3:16pm


Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis