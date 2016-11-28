How to avoid high StockRank underperformers

It's been a cracking start to the year for stock markets, and an even stronger start to the year for high StockRank shares. While the benchmark FTSE All Share Index is now up 4.2% since the end of 2016, the top 10% of UK stocks as ranked by the Stockopedia StockRanks has more than doubled this performance, generating a 10.0% return.
The participation in this rally has been broad. In our performance tracking we focus on investable shares above a £10m market cap. Excluding the microcaps, there were 120 UK stocks ranked 90 or above on the end of 2016. Of these, 91 have been winners (with higher share prices today), while 28 have been losers (with lower share prices today).
While these headline figures make great reading, it's no comfort for those who have bought the losers, and as ever, among the losers are some popular shares.
Picking losers is inevitable in the stock market. Not even Warren Buffett is immune (he bought Tesco at the top after all). So the key to enduring profits is twofold. Minimising the number of losers bought, and minimising the scale of the losses from each.
When things don't Go-Ahead
A recent example of a high ranking share that took a hit recently is Go-Ahead Group . Go-Ahead Group is a very well known company in the UK. It's been a member of the FTSE 250 index for a long time and operates many London buses and English rail franchises. Perhaps as a result of its status, many subscribers own it.
I purchased some shares in GOG on 17th Feb when the stock rank was 99. They released some poor results and now the stock rank is showing as 65 but I cannot find any discussion or advice on whether to sit tight and ride it out.
Markets can be brutally unforgiving on profit warnings. Here's a chart of Go Ahead Group's price collapse on its profit warning announcement and afterwards. (with annotations drawn using Stockopedia's great new Technical Charts ).
Last summer we conducted a study of 245 profit warnings in an eBook titled the Profit Warning Survival Guide. If you haven't already read it, I highly recommend it. We built a…
Ed, thanks for great article, I generally agree but managing your winners is just as important, losing 20% on a large winner will have far more impact on your portfolio value than a small loser, Mark Minervini also said something along those lines I believe. I think too many people take their eye off their winners. Re running winners this I find difficult, when to sell, lets take Purplebricks (LON:PURP) that's had a good run up from 140p to 355p this year but now it's dropped 23%, so when would you sell?
The tools checklist link does not seem to be working.
How many traders out there (dozens on Twitter) think they are so good that they have no need to read this article, good luck guys with out it.
Very good article; we might all be aware of our biases, but we need to be reminded of them on a very regular basis. One more I would add, especially at a time like this when most of us will be patting ourselves on the backs after a very pleasant run up over the past 12 months, is HUBRIS. Excessive pride. It's also one to watch out for in the appraisal of executive management you mention...
The link to the Checklist tool - is it this one? http://help.stockopedia.com/product-guide/toolbox/the-checklist-tool
An excellent article Ed, thank you, although not what I was expecting when I opened the thread.
I would really like to look at the SR history of a share (even better if this could be done via portfolio view). I'm sure I read on one of the discussion threads that this was now possible but for the life of me, I cannot work out how to do it. Can you, or another reader, point me in the right direction please. Thank you!
In reply to crazycoops, post #4
@crazycoops - watch this space... it will be available later in the year. In the meantime you can access historical ranks using the caret (down arrow) on the print button on stock reports.
Thanks Ed - I look forward to this addition later in the year.
One key trick which Ed didn't mention, and which also answers the question "when to sell a winner" is rebalancing. So for example, when a stock is up by +25% trim it back to the original stake. This way you do not exit good performers, but you do lock in some profits. (The "hunter" in Ed's piece does the opposite for losers by topping them back up. However clearly that is only sound if your reason to own is still valid.)
I love your article Ed and I believe I fall into the camp of assassin. I'm also a checklist investor across my portfolios. This may be StockRanks or my own stock picking checklist adapted from Robbie Burn's successful and simple strategy.
When I first entered into investing I used to concentrate on the 'winners' while sitting like a rabbit on my losers. It was an expensive mistake. I felt so much regret that my losses were exceeding my profits. I had that same feeling of debt letters that would land on the door step when I had financial struggles. I would simply throw them in the bin and not face the consequences. The issue was worse of course when your staring at a portfolio and watching all these paper losses every day and not able to deal with them.
What worked for me was to learn to concentrate on the losses. What this meant was to find reasons not to buy a share. I concentrate on any negatives that I feel can lower the share price. Simple checks like high debt, slowing profits, cutting dividends and any indication of concern in the outlook statements.
Stop Losses - I need to say no more. I LOVE THEM!! and I also know being in what seems like a minority of those who shout out about them.. I must be doing something correct ;>
Having this approach I have found that the profitable stocks tend to look after themselves. The profitable stocks bore me and that's a good thing.
Of course I am still human and I tend to punt now and again, however my gambling and 'evil shorting side' has far less exposure to my main portfolio(s).
best wishes.