SIF Portfolio December review: Norcros, BAE Systems and Pan African Resources
The stock market generally goes quiet over Christmas, making it a good time to disconnect and focus on real life... But with nothing much happening from day to day, it’s also a good time to take stock of how your portfolio has performed, and consider your plans for the year ahead.
I’m hoping to take a detailed look at my personal portfolio over the New Year break, but before then it’s time for me to deliver the monthly review of the SIF portfolio. After a strong month for markets generally, who’s in and who’s out?
There are three stocks up for review this month. Each company name is linked to my original article on the stock:
- Bathroom fittings group Norcros
- FTSE 100 defence giant BAE Systems
- Gold miner Pan African Resources
Norcros and BAE have now been in the portfolio for six months, so are due an initial review. Pan African Resources has been held for longer, so is kept under review each month.
Norcros
Bathroom fittings group Norcros seems to be a perennial value stock. Always cheap, but always battling against poor sentiment (and a big pension deficit). Performance has stayed true to form during the stock’s time in the portfolio.
November’s interim results showcased a 10% rise in pre-tax profit and a 9.1% hike to the interim dividend. Norcros now trades on a rolling forecast P/E of just 6.6, and offers a prospective yield of 4.3%.
The market seems unwilling to give Norcros credit for steady earnings growth
Net debt is low and high single-digit earnings growth is expected next year. Higher bond yields could soon cut the pension deficit. But Norcros shares remain resolutely cheap, on a forecast P/E of just 6.5 for 2017/18. I’d be happy to continue holding this stock, but the company’s weak share price performance has left it with a negative 1year relative strength. As a result, Norcros has fallen out of my stock screen and must now be sold.
The group’s shares have fallen be about 1.5% during their time in the portfolio. However, July’s interim dividend payout of 4.4p per share was worth £1,214.27. This equates to a return of 2.4%, and lifts the total return from Norcros into the black (just).
Verdict: Sell
Total return: +0.9%
BAE Systems
The portfolio’s virtual investment in BAE has proved to be very well timed. Shares in the defence…
Norcros Plc is a holding company for the Norcros Group. The Company's principal activities include development, manufacture and marketing of home consumer products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company's segments include UK and South Africa. The Company has six United Kingdom businesses, including Triton Showers, Vado, Croydex, Abode, Johnson Tiles and Norcros Adhesives, and three businesses in South Africa, including Johnson Tiles South Africa, TAL and Tile Africa. The Company is focused on showers, taps, bathroom accessories, tiles and adhesives. In the United Kingdom, the Company offers a range of bathroom and kitchen products both for domestic and commercial applications. The Company offers mixer showers and accessories; tile and stone adhesives; taps, bathroom accessories and valves; bathroom furnishings; ceramic wall and floor tiles; kitchen sinks; tile adhesives, pourable floor coverings and tiling tools through its United Kingdom and South Africa business. more »
BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. Its segments include Electronic Systems, which consist of the Company's United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities; Cyber & Intelligence, which consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and the United Kingdom-headquartered applied intelligence business; Platforms & Services (US), which produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions; Platforms & Services (UK), which consist of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities; Platforms & Services (International), which consist of the Company's businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA joint venture, and HQ, which comprises the Company's head office activities, together with approximately 49% interest in Air Astana. Cyber & Intelligence covers the Company's cyber security, government, and commercial and financial security activities. more »
Pan African Resources PLC is a precious metals producer engaged in mining. The Company operates through six segments: Barberton Mines, located in Barberton South Africa, derives revenue from sale of gold to South African financial institutions; Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited and Evander Gold Mines Limited (collectively known as Evander Mines), located in Evander South Africa, derives revenue from sale of gold to South African financial institutions; Phoenix Platinum, located in North West province in South Africa, derives revenue from sale of platinum group element concentrate to Western Platinum Limited; Uitkomst Colliery, located in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, derives revenue from sale of coal to local and export markets; Corporate office and growth projects, including PAR Gold Proprietary Limited, derives revenue from management fee from providing management and administration services to other group companies, and Funding Company, which provides treasury function activities. more »
2 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Interesting to read your comments on Pan African Resources as well as how their performance relates to RRS, HGM and CEY. All these are well established gold producers with their production costs well under control.
I don`t know much about the rules of your strategy but I expect they are fundamentals based.
I also look at the fundamentals but lean more to technical trading, I think all the above are predictable instruments to trade as outlined in my comment on Ben Hobson`s post of 26/10/16 about the Resurgent Mineral Sector here in Stockopedia.
Essentially it`s all about the gold price and the timing of entries and exits is critical.
Roland, the Avesco (LON:AVS) takeover is complete should it not be removed from your portfolio now?