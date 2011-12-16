SIF Portfolio: I'm tempted by Rio Tinto & Sirius Real Estate
I decided last week to follow Jim Slater’s example and relax my valuation criteria slightly. This left me with a choice of five stocks to consider adding to the SIF Portfolio this week.
If you missed last week’s article, I’m experimenting with reducing the minimum earnings yield of my SIF screen from 8% to 6% and increasing the maximum rolling PEG ratio to 1.3. No new stocks have qualified for my screen for four weeks, and the portfolio’s cash balance is becoming excessive.
You can see the results of the relaxed screen here.
Too much overlap
One of the companies which qualifies for the relaxed version of the screen is steelworks group Severfield. Last week’s comments suggested that this is a popular pick with Stockopedia users. The shares have nearly doubled since July and boast a StockRank of 95. The outlook is still improving, but the SIF portfolio already has five industrial stocks.
Of these, John Laing operates in the same Construction & Engineering industry sector as Severfield, while Flowtech Fluidpower is also exposed to the construction market cycle. I’ve had to rule out Severfield to avoid excessive duplication. Engineering services group Renew Holdings was also dismissed, for similar reasons.
Of the remaining three options, wealth management group Brewin Dolphin Holdings was easily ruled out for its overlap with portfolio stock Miton.
Two strong contenders
AIM-listed business park and shared workspace operator Sirius Real Estate was harder to dismiss.
Although classed as a financial stock, it’s a real estate business that operates in Germany. So it provides attractive exposure to a major EU economy other than the UK.
The overlap with my three current financial stocks, (H&T, Miton and TCS Holding) should be limited, barring a major meltdown.
Sirius also has a StockRank of 93, making it the second-highest eligible stock in this week’s expanded screen results. It’s tempting, especially as I don’t currently have any property stocks in the portfolio.
Equally tempting is FTSE 100 mining group Rio Tinto, which pipped Sirius to the post with a StockRank of 95.
Rio’s 2016 results last week were very strong. Reduced costs and rising commodity prices mean that cash generation was ahead of expectations last year. Net debt is down and the dividend…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Sirius Real Estate Limited (Sirius) is a real estate holding company. The Company is engaged in the investment in and operation and development of commercial property to provide workspace in Germany. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 business parks across Germany. The Company offers a range of products, including Smartspace and FlexiLager. The Company invests in mixed-use commercial real estate assets in Germany, which can be sub-divided into workspaces, offering a range of managed properties. Its SmartSpace has approximately 79,320 square meters of the total lettable space. Its SmartSpace includes office, storage and workbox. The Company's properties include Sirius Business Park Wuppertal, Sirius Business Park Solingen, Sirius Business Park Rostock, Sirius Business Park Mainz, Sirius Business Park Pfungstadt, Sirius Business Park Offenbach Carl Legien Strasse, Sirius Business Park Offenbach, Sirius Business Park Nuremberg and Sirius Business Park Markgroningen. more »
4 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Roland - excellent discussion as always.
On Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) , one observation that immediately jumps out looking at your final chart is that the RSI is suggesting that the shares are significantly "over bought" and have been since the turn of the year. While I agree the stock is well worth consideration, I wonder if this is necessarily the best entry point?
Best,
Gus.
Hi Roland,
Ive just looked into SRE and went online to get a quote.
My brokers (Hargreaves Lansdown) tell me this is a complex finacial product that apparently needs a waiver letter before I can trade in it.
Anyone looking to buy this one might want to check to see if your broker is prepared to trade for you or it might require some form filling before that can go ahead,
Regards
Jim
In reply to gus 1065, post #1
Hi Gus,
I agree that Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) looks overbought in the short term. But over six months or more, and with subsequent newsflow, I don't think it's a major consideration. At least, I hope not!
The other point is that I don't try to time entry points for the SIF portfolio based purely on technical factors. That's not to say they aren't relevant, but I don't do it here.
Regards,
Roland
In reply to ddinksdadd, post #2
Hi Jim,
Thanks for flagging this up.
I've not had this problem, so I don't know if it's just a quirk of the way Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) has been classified in HL's system.
I was able to get a quote to buy online from my broker earlier today, without any apparent restrictions. I don't remember ever filling out a waiver letter in the past, either.
Regards,
Roland