SIF Portfolio March Review: H&T, Plus500 and Avesco
This week’s review contains an interesting twist: two of the three stocks which should be up for review this month have already left the SIF Portfolio.
In one case, I had no choice. Avesco was bought out at a handsome premium, leaving the portfolio with a tasty profit. But was my decision to sell Plus500 immediately after the FCA’s planned spread betting crackdown was announced a mistake? In this article I’ll run the numbers and find out what might have been.
The third stock under review this week is pawnbroking and personal loan group H&T. This firm recently published a strong set of 2016 figure. Small cap analyst Graham Neary said he was “pretty happy with the results”, but H&T’s position in the portfolio is now uncertain. Find out why below.
Avesco
This small-cap audio-visual services firm was taken over with a 650p per share cash bid in November. This left the portfolio with a 132% profit on a 280p buy price after just two months. I suspect that’s a record which will stand for some time…
In my view, there are two lessons to take away from this success. The first is that it doesn’t pay to focus too heavily on historic price action. Avesco’s share price had risen from 128p to 293p during the eighteen months before I added it to the portfolio. Despite this, the stock was still cheap enough to offer compelling value and attract a buyer.
The second lesson is that if you protect the downside, the upside should take care of itself. When Avesco joined the portfolio, it had an underlying P/E of 15.2, a price/free cash flow ratio of 6.9 and an earnings yield of 11.6%.
This profitable and cash generative stock was backed by net assets of 230p per share. Net debt was minimal and Avesco had a Piotroski fundamental health score (F-Score) of eight out of a possible nine.
Barring a run of very bad luck, shareholders’ cash ought to have been safe, even if a bid hadn’t come along.
Verdict: Taken over
Total return: +132%
Plus500
Plus500 stock fell by 30% at the start of December, after the FCA announced plans to restrict the leverage available to retail spread betting and CFD customers. As Plus500 is widely seen as being heavily dependent on inexperienced retail punters, investors marked down the stock sharply.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Plus500 Ltd is an Israel-based online provider of Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The Company develops and operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade CFDs internationally over more than 2,200 different underlying global financial instruments comprising equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and foreign exchange. The Company enables retail customers to trade CFDs in more than 50 countries and in over 30 languages. The Company's trading platform is accessible from multiple operating systems, such as Windows, smartphones (iOS, Android and Windows Phone), tablets (iOS, Android and Surface), Apple Watch and web browsers. The Company conducts operations in the European Economic Area (EEA), Gibraltar, Australia and certain other jurisdictions across Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere. Its subsidiaries include Plus500UK, Plus500AU, Plus500CY and Plus500IL. more »
H&T Group plc is a non-trading holding company. The Company provides a range of simple and accessible financial products tailored for a customer base, which has limited access to, or is excluded from, the traditional banking and finance sector. Its segments include Pawnbroking, which is engaged in providing secured loans against collateral (the pledge); Gold Purchasing, which is involved in buying Jewelry directly from customers through its stores; Retail, which is involved in retail sales of gold and jewelry, and the retail sales are forfeited items from the pawnbroking pledge book or refurbished items from its gold purchasing operations; Pawnbroking Scrap, which comprises various other proceeds from gold scrap sales other than those reported within Gold Purchasing; Personal Loans, which comprises income from its unsecured lending activities, and Other Services, which comprises third party check encashment, buyback, prepaid debit card product and foreign exchange currency services. more »
2 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Morning Roland.
Excellent dissection of the stock reports.
One thought on H & T (LON:HAT) . As a recent (and novice) reader of Minervini's "Trade like a Stock market ....", the chart looks like it's in a classic "Volatility Contraction Pattern" (basically reducing oscillation in price swings with declining volumes, especially on the down days). Coupled with the pretty good recent earnings statement and a few other metrics, my lay interpretation ( happy to be corrected by more seasoned Minervini watchers) is that this could be on the cusp of a decent break out. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.
Best,
Gus.
(It also shoots the light out on my Weinstein and Naked Trader screens, passing most of the tests comfortably (though Q is a bit on the low side as is 3m relative strength and recent trading volumes).)
In reply to gus 1065, post #1
Hi Gus,
I'm not an expert chart reader either, but I agree. The chart price actions suggests to me that a move upwards may soon be likely.
Time will tell!
Regards,
Roland