Small Cap Value Report (11 Jan 2017) - SHOE, JOUL

Good morning,
There are two reports today, this one from me, and an additional report from Graham - here - he's running a bit late today, due to a late flight last night. So his report won't be finished until later this afternoon.
Today I shall be reporting on;
- Joules - Xmas trading update
- ShoeZone - preliminary results
Graham will be reporting on;
- McBride
- Sigma Capital
- Foxtons
Yesterday's report - I had a late surge, and added loads more companies to it, in the evening. So I reported on a total of 11 companies. Here is the link to review that report.
Thanks for all the reader comments - these are an increasingly valuable part of the whole thing. I very much welcome intelligent, interesting reader comments. Feel free to disagree with me too - well-argued bear points are particularly welcome.
"Market expectations" clarity in RNSs
Before I get started on the companies, a quick hat tip (see Tweets below) to Reg Hoare of MHP Communications. Reg is one of my favourite PR people, as he's very responsive to private investors, and recognises our importance in creating liquidity & setting share prices.
Why do I talk to PR people at all, you may ask? Well, despite being much maligned, they're actually very helpful, I find. They give me access to companies that I wish to speak to & meet. They often email me broker notes on results day, and presentation slides which the Instis are given. Also they are sometimes receptive to grumbles I have about the wording of RNSs, etc. So my aim is to improve things for everyone, where possible, by giving useful feedback to the PR companies. Lots of them read my reports too!
For these reasons I'm happy to have a co-operative relationship with quite a few PR firms. I resist their charms when they try to change my views on companies, unless they present reliable facts & figures to support their argument. In those cases, I try to keep an open-mind & am willing to change my mind if the facts suggest that is the correct thing to do.
Also they all now know that it's a waste of time to try to get me interested in blue sky, or jam tomorrow shares!
Going back to Reg, he responded positively to my suggestion yesterday that all companies should clearly state in their trading updates the specific figure for market expectations.
Great Work Paul on helping the Individual Investors!
(and good call on Foxtons btw)
Hi Paul
In haste as flying back to Meribel in an hour but re
"....broker notes on results day, and presentation slides which the Instis are given...."
Surely these should be available on the investor section of a company's web site at the same time they are sent to institutions. It seams wrong that there is one rule for PI's and one for institutions.
That said as most managers underperform the index maybe we don't this surfeit of infornation?!!!
Thanks as ever.
Paul,
From Final results last year: Online revenues (excluding store orders) have grown by 44.7% (2014: 20.6%) during the year and online sales represented 3.3% of total sales (2014: 2.3%).
Product gross margin strengthened to 61.5% (2014: 61.3%) reflecting further increases in direct sourcing and a reduction in stock mark down.
Share always seems muted but paid c10% in divis last year with more of the same this year - I hold and like this "boring" share
Obviously in principle I applaud the Paul Scott / Reg Hoare initiative for companies to spell out exactly what "Market Expectations" are. At the risk of talking my own book, one potential problem is that quite a number of smaller companies have no broker research coverage at all, (or if they do it is several months "out of date"), so there are no "Market Expectations" out there to be measured against.
To put the JOUL 22.8% increase in sales in some context - this was from 11.4% more stores (107 trading in 2016 compared to 96 last year)/
In reply to Gilbert Ellacombe, post #4
They could report against "management expectations" in those situations.
Speaking from experience, more pertinent imo than that is that 'market expectations' is often used to AVOID stating a number which the MHP chap must surely know.
After all they help draft these statements - he must have come across this issue many many times !!!!