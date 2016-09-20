Small Cap Value Report (12 Jan 2017 - Part 2) - SDM, STM, GYM, PMO, SGP
Good morning everyone,
It's busy today in RNS-land. I intend to cover the stocks mentioned in the title above.
Paul's article can be found here, covering AO World (LON:AO.), JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.), Debenhams (LON:DEB), Moss Bros (LON:MOSB), Mothercare (LON:MTC) and Robinson (LON:RBN).
Stadium (LON:SDM)
Share price: 84.5p (+3%)
No. shares: 38.2m
Market cap: £32m
Trading Update, Acquisition and Notice of Results
The bottom line is that trading for 2016 was "broadly in line with market expectations".
The order book has seen "significant" year-on-year growth, and net debt was £3.5 million.
There is also news of a small-ish acquisition (£0.75 million in cash). Sounds fine.
My opinion:
This update probably won't change anybody's mind on the attractiveness or otherwise of the company.
The higher-margin technology division is growing at a slightly faster rate than the rest of the business, bank debt is manageable, and profitability is on a decent trend. So plenty of reasons to take a look at it, along with a healthy Stockrank!
STM (LON:STM)
Share price: 43.5p (+14%)
No. shares: 59.4m
Market cap: £26m
Another "in-line" trading update (generally, I will cover trading updates more briefly than results statements, especially when they are in-line).
The Board is pleased to announce that the
Group has traded in line with market expectations of profit before tax
of £2.7 million for 2016 (2015 actual: £2.7 million).
Kudos to the company for quantifying market expectations in this announcement, rather than inviting readers to look it up somewhere else.
Some positive sounds that growth might ramp up in future years, after the flat result in 2017:
As was anticipated, the pricing initiative taken by the Board in the earlier part of the year has significantly increased the take-on of new business for its QROPS international pensions product with new policies for the second half of the year up by circa 50 per cent on the first half of the year and 27 per cent on the second half of…
I went to a Sharesociety seminar a year to two ago when Stadium were presenting. They explained how they were moving more of their business over to the more profitable wireless work. Something nagged my mind and although the prospects looked good I didn't invest. The shares were 125 then and are now 82. I suspect the more profitable work has not come through as quick as they hoped. Probably worth waiting for the full results before investing
In reply to paulhunt999, post #1
SDM issued a profits warning last June - not long after the Sharesoc presentation. Today's in line statement is to the lower estimates they issued then.
STM the catch is the market wants jam today. I hold a fair chunk. Currently well under the water. Patience will pay
STM (LON:STM) one catch is the wide spread av. 8% but can be more, it's also very illiquid, try selling at the wrong and good luck. Even buying can be hard and only small amounts. Very difficult company to value. I did hold but sold out last year, it's too uncertain for me. It was covered in one of Paul's interviews.
Re SDM:
I think the jury was un-decided on whether Stadium's profit warning at the interims was due to the loss of 1 significant customer (as they stated) or the sign of deeper problems. There is little detail in the update but it is 'somewhat' re-assuring that things have not worsened although 'broadly in-line' may mean a 'slight miss'. The record revenue is a positive if it can flow through to profit, debt seems to be the same as at the interims. There is a worry that they may have increased spend on the new R&D centres.
Seems to be going in the right direction & hopefully not jam tomorrow. Also quite a decent Stockopedia rating.
Wil continue to hold for now.
D.
Dennis.
Ref Superdry in China, my wife's Chinese and she's got a lovely collection of Chinese T-shirts with random English words on them (I'm particularly fond of "NICE WIN!"). So all Superdry have to do is to swap the Asian script with daft English words and bingo! 14.9% LFL's are assured across Asia!
I don't think Supergroup CEO Euan Sutherland is stupid. He will doubtless have realised that Japanese characters will not go down a storm in China in the same way that "The Roast Beef of England" ditty would not go well in Glasgow.
Re Premier Oil (LON:PMO) - what's your view on PMO1 Premier Oil 5% 11/12/2020 retail bonds?
No comments on Oil?
Graham, thank-you.
Analysis of the capital structure of PMO useful.
It avoided the technical jargon of the Oil sector.
No interference from rampers, derampers, insults and obscenities.
It invites comparaison with ENQ Enquest for the level of debt and North Sea operations although this is not a request. I am not interested any more.
When VOG, next makes an announcement, however, please have a look. It is a relatively stable business selling gas in Africa.
In reply to FREng, post #8
Ah, one comment on Oil.
I have held PMO1 over the last two years. My entry price was 77. Small profit and some interest payments. All sold now because I do not think it will get to par before maturity. I was concerned about the rank of retail investors. Some reassurance today. Might consider a repurchase below 70.
Hi Graham - thanks for taking the time to look at Premier Oil (LON:PMO) .
Oil seems to be viewed like yet another other black stuff, Marmite, that many on the Stocko boards seem to have a visceral aversion to, but I appreciate seeing some balanced commentary a few steps away from the hyperbole (both positive and negative) found on most bulletin boards.
I agree the company were in a very deep debt hole (of their own making) this time last year, but a combination of a higher oil prices and substantially lower industry capex and opex costs is starting to make the equity a viable, if still speculative, punt. Assuming the debt does get refinanced, the terms and extent of the warrants will be critical to the long term returns to current shareholders (of which I am one). Hopefully they'll be offered as a partial sweetener to debt holders rather than a full blown debt for equity swap but we'll only get clarity on this when the terms are finalised.
In the short term, I suspect there will be a "fear and greed" tug of war between bond holders trying to drive the share price down so they get more shares on the cheap and speculators taking the view that once the debt deal is secured the share price fly. I think we saw a fair bit of that today as the share price bounced in an 84-95p range.
Best,
Gus.
Since my preferred method of exercise is to get on the bicycle, I have no sector expertise with Gyms. I do notice other people paying membership fees & not going, which has always been a complete mystery to me.
However, GYM has just enough growth for me to look closer.
Last year's figures (from above)
Revenue: +22.6%
Members + 19%
Number of Gyms +20% (calculated on the basis they opened 15 new ones to 89 at the year end).
So a marginal decrease in the number of members per gym ? Revenue doing slightly better.
Time to check the competition. Google maps shows 4 discount gyms in Milton Keynes
Pure Gym (who appear to be larger)
Xercise4less (fewer gyms). Next door ! (see below)
Kiss. This company only has 3 gyms, but claim to have funding to buy 12 freeholds from November 2015.
That's enough to make me cautious, even if the last one is no threat on a national scale. Of course there may be other such small groups in other towns.
I'm not sure how many gyms can opened before the market becomes saturated ? Time to talk to some gym users.