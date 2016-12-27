Small Cap Value Report (13 Apr 2017) - PZC, SRT, GATC

Good morning,
This is the last report before the long weekend, so I hope everyone enjoys the break.
Paul is updating us on Gattaca, and I'm writing the rest of the comments.
By the way - Paul updated yesterday's report so that it now includes Norcros (LON:NXR), £D4T4 and Comptoir (LON:COM). This includes a really detailed analysis of some issues arising from a close reading of the footnotes at Comptoir, with Paul providing his own "adjusted adjusted figures"! You can read it at this link.
Regards
Graham
PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)
Share price: 327p (-0.7%)
No. shares: 428.7m
Market cap: £1,402m
These shares have recovered a little since I covered them at the interim report in January.
At the time, I noted that currency depreciation in Nigeria and ongoing exceptional costs were a frustrating drag on results. But I also suggested that it was a company which deserved the benefit of the doubt, after several decades of success.
Today's update tells us that performance to April 12th has been in line with expectations, including cash generation.
As reminder, PZ Cussons is a mid-sized house of brands which includes Carex, Imperial Leather, St. Tropez, Charles Worthington and many others.
Reading through the company's regional news, there are good signs in terms of product launches and range extensions, including a complete relaunch of Imperial Leather.
And the troublesome Nigerian market may be showing signs of improvement:
In Nigeria, there has been some improvement in liquidity in both the interbank and secondary markets although exchange rates in the secondary market continue to be volatile.
There's a shortage of foreign currency in Nigeria due to the gap between official interbank exchange rates and the rates used in the black and secondary markets, causing major disruptions to business. But PZC says all its business units there have traded "relatively well" during the most recent period.
Outlook sounds ok:
Further margin improvement initiatives are underway to mitigate ongoing raw material and exchange rate volatility.
The outlook for the financial year ending 31 May remains in line with expectations.
The Group's balance sheet remains strong and well placed to pursue new opportunities as they arise.
My opinion
Unfortunately the shares are still quite richly valued, leaving a modest dividend yield at the current price.
I think that SRT are very much under researched by the investment community and could deliver excellent growth over the next two years due to the following....
The contract announced on 9th Mar 2016 (see link below) was for an amount “up to” $100m which at the time translated to around £70m, FX movements has adjusted the GBP figure up to circa £80m some of which has been drawn down, my estimates (rough guide) are that circa £8m of this contract has been realised up to EO Mar 2017. So I would expect there to be around £70m of revenue to fall within this and the following accounting years trading (assuming that both the contract is completed to the original time frame and the “up to” amount is achieved.
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/SRT/12729249.html
A further contract announcement dated 30th March 2017 is here....
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/SRT/13176416.html
This does not give an amount so we are left to guess as to how much the contract is worth. The AGM presentation from last July (see link below) may provide some clues. Looking at the £200m Validated Sales Opportunity Pipeline, p22 details four Middle East opportunities, the one most resembling the description of the announcement is the $20m MDM system which translates to £16m.......
http://srt-marine.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/SRT-plc-Year-End-AGM-Investors-Presentation-March-2016.pdf?x25089
Given the above and assuming contracts go to plan, SRT look set to receive £86m of revenues over the next two years from these contracts alone, most of which is expected to fall in the second year as the 10s of thousands of transceivers are delivered.
Gross margins are expected to be circa 50% which will translate to £43m gross profit. So what is the bottom line?
SRT use local contractors to fit the transceivers and use their own project managers to oversee the installation of their MDM systems which are modular in design and therefore can be set up in the UK so that installation should be a simple process once delivered. This means that there is very little capital expenditure required, especially given that 50% of costs are billed up front to the customers.
Overheads over the last few years have been fairly consistent at around £5m per year, whilst this will rise a little, the increase in costs would be much more than offset by day to day general trading, therefore over the next 2 years £10m of the £40m GP will facilitate overheads leaving £33m PTP and circa £26.4m of net profit (assuming 20% tax rate).
The above equates to circa 20p in EPS over the next two years, most of which is expected to come in the second year.
I'm personally expecting EPS of around 15p in the year ending March 2019 which would put SRT on a PE of less than 3!
These calculations are based on the two contracts announced above. The following from today's trading update alludes to more contracts to come.....
“Notably, in addition to those projects under contract and recently signed, we have also seen excellent progress with a number of our validated sales pipeline opportunities moving closer to contract and thus revenues and I look forward to updating the market in due course when they convert."
SRT constitutes a very large holding for me. The above is a rough guide and may be subject to errors so please DYOR.
This is a company that in my opinion is well worth taking the time to study.
Does anyone have thoughts on the RNS issued this morning by Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) ?
I have been building a holding based on the very positive language in rapidly successive RNS's:
January 24: revenues to be "comfortably" ahead of expectations.
February 22: revenues to be "materially" ahead of (those higher) expectations.
Today: revenues to be "significantly" ahead of these (further-upgraded) expectations.
There appears to be very fast market acceptance and adoption of the process automation robotics
of which they are one of the pioneers, given the numbers of fresh contracts being signed and the
technology partnering they are agreeing.
Besides that, on a more basic and perhaps anecdotal level, I see demand for people with
Blue Prism certification and experience, from all over, from the US through India to Australia.
Thoughts would be appreciated.
To be fair to Gattaca (LON:GATC), they didn't confirm anything, and nor were they in a position to do so given there were still six months of the financial year remaining. What they actually said was subtly different:
Given that H1 Net Fee Income was disclosed in the February trading update, it seems to me that if profit expectations for the full year have now declined it must be due to the cost overruns with the pressures on income relating to H2 not H1. That's not necessarily inconsistent with H1 results being 'solid'.
However they confuse matters by talking in today's update about tough trading conditions, elongated hiring decisions and Brexit specifically in the context of the H1 results, whereas I think they actually mean these factors are relevant for H2 trading. Brexit was not even mentioned in the January update.
Equity Development have put an updated note out this morning which shows revised FY17 EPS of 35p, down from 41.2p (a 15% decrease). FY18 EPS has been marked down 8%.
That means dividend cover is around 1.5x after the earnings downgrade, so if the cost overruns and trading issues are genuinely a short-term factor, I don't see why they would need to cut the dividend, particularly if they are confident in "accelerated growth next year" and with debt being around 1.7x EBITDA. Equity Development are now pencilling a dividend held at 23p this year and next, down from a 0.5p increase in each year.
They also make this comment:
It would have been nice if the company had included this information in today's update.
I agree with you kalkanite about the potential furure workload for SRT. In particular, I think everyone tends to concentrate on thinking about "new" contracts with "neighbours" generated by the success of installed systems in regions, whereas I'm also interested in the potential for huge extensions to existing work.
The contract with Indonesia is a particularly interesting one to me. I very much doubt if the contract as currently issued covers more than a small fraction of the coastline and territorial waters of a nation with more than 18,000 islands stretching over thousands of miles in both directions, and a history of internal unrest. So, my hope is that this contract provides an extremely impressive system to Indonesia, leading to a series of similar contracts to increase national cover. The Philippines is a very similar country - don't know if SRT are involved with them at all, but hope they are.
Regards.
Gattaca lied.
They are playing fast and loose with semantics.
They knew they would miss and thats the bottom line.
When they start telling lies you know its downhill all the way from here.
Lie to me once and its fool me.
Lie to me twice.............wont happen, wont get the chance.
In reply to kalkanite, post #5
Thanks for great analysis been buying recently and will buy much more
There's a more bullish view of Gattaca on Equity Development by Paul Hill,and a less bullish one over on Share Prophets by Steven Moore ! :-]
A comment on Gattaca which I hold (but may not by the time you read this). They say that the profit shortfall is due to "Unanticipated one time cost overruns relating to the setting up of international entities to support a pan-European contract win" Are we to believe that the management did not know anything about this contract 10 weeks ago? It must have been pretty big contract to incur additional set-up cost of £1.2m plus (my estimate) and yet we have not been updated about it. And why were these costs unanticipated - have they accepted a contract and subsequently discovered that they don't have the ability to service it. Jax says that they lied. The RNS certainly does not give the impression that they are being honest. Perhaps the management is just incompetent. Either way, its a red flag for me.
looks like there was an after hours trade of 4.34m shares in Utilitywise yesterday, 5.5% of the company. anyone any ideas of buyer or seller
I have sold my holding in GATC this morning. Previously, I held Matchtec which promised much but did not deliver and I sold out. Matchtec was taken over by GATC and the new organisation has interest in Europe as well as the UK. I thought this arrangement would give some protection as, at the time, Brexit occurred and there was some doubt about the UK economy. GATC had and still has, a low PER and a high yield so it was attractive. It transpires that it has overspent and underperformed hence the profit warning. It seems to be following the same path as Matchtec. Maybe its model is wrong. How good is it at recruiting online? Profit warnings often occur in groups of two or three and what will happen to the dividend? One thing is for certain and that is that GATC will have to perform well this year in order to reclaim investor confidence.
Casa.
In reply to muckshifter, post #8
re SRT, as muckshifter says, the Philippines is similar to Indonesia and I believe requires coverage for approx 200k vessels. As of SRT's last AGM, work on this was at the planning stage. There are 4 Asian countries listed in the validated sales opportunities pipeline (VSOP). India is one, Indonesia is now contracted which SRT watchers reckon leaves Philippines and Vietnam. The latter is thought to be 60k vessels.
The VSOP lists 4 countries in the middle east, we know Saudi and Bahrain are there. Possibly Kuwait is another.
If good progress is being made on some of these prospects, Ecuador must be in the frame too and Mexico is long overdue.
Like Kalkanite, SRT is my largest holding by far and a stock I've held since 2010 so it's been interesting to see the company mature from a "electronic box seller", to a major integrated system supplier. In fact whilst there are companies who sell similar products, none can offer the full range of equipment and software, proven implementation and customer satisfaction that SRT is able to provide.
The patchy revenue record to date has put off many investors but when selling multi million dollar contracts to governments delays are inevitable. Meanwhile massive progress has been made in designing market leading products. IMO, SRT have become the de facto one stop shop for national scale MDM systems.
In reply to Casabanker, post #14
Matchtech are Gattaca (LON:GATC) it was just a name change, Matchtech took over Networkers and then renamed themselves Gattaca (LON:GATC), since then the shares have been sliding. I have lost faith in the management, 2 months ago they were confident that the results would be in line now they will be 10-15% down, Brexit has not even started yet, it's not a sector I want to be in at the moment. Other recruiters don't seem to be suffering.
In reply to cic, post #12
Gattaca (LON:GATC)
I've emailed the company asking if 'Unanticipated one time cost overruns relating to the setting up of international entities to support a pan-European contract' applies to making preparations for Brexit, or to a specific contract. If anyone knows the answer to this, or can point me to specific information, I would be grateful. I will, of course, post any useful answer I receive.
I hold.
with regards to SRT, I think it's the fishing boats and ships industry you need to concentrate on Paul. The market opportunity is huge here.
I am a weak holder of Gatica, and thought that management which comes up with such a daft name to be lacking credibility. I wonder how much they paid consultants to devise it?
Richard
In reply to janebolacha, post #6
Jane
I attended the "Sage Summit" last week in London, which was a celebration of all things Sage. It was all rather evangelical at times, as they wheeled out lots of young, good-looking highly intelligent people to tell us about the future of the world of work. Thanks to years of underperforming company pensions & 3 kids, I only have another 57 years of work to survive before I can afford to retire!
Sage, too, are developing robots to automate work. They demonstrated this to the audience by linking up Amazon's Alexa to a Sage accounting system and talking to the ledgers. This was done at a low level: eg Q "How much money does Joe Bloggs owe?"
A: "Joe Bloggs owes you £2,500 of which £1,500 is overdue. Shall I send them a reminder?" etc
Reading about change is one thing. Seeing it demonstrated brought home how real and close it is, and what a dramatic impact it is going to have on so many jobs. Clearly Sage (LON:SGE) are working on AI, along with many other tech firms. Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) therefore obviously don't have this market all to themselves, but do appear to be gaining some traction. However it struck me that this is going to be a huge market and, as investors, I think we prefer growing markets to shrinking ones.
I have also noted the words "Blue Prism" practitioners springing up on friends LinkedIn profiles. Like you I too had a holding. Not huge, but off the back of what I witnessed last week and today's announcement I feel more confident than previously.
Regards
I sold out of GATC on the afternoon recovery after watching it plummet this morning
Including the full year dividend it was only a small loss.
Management obviously can't be trusted so are not worthy of my investment.
In reply to phoenixnight, post #20
Phoenix, thank you.
There's an excellent research note (of 25 pages) on Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) , their technology and their markets, from Whitman Howard, from March 29 and available through "Research Tree", well worth reading.
Best wishes,
Jane.
Graham, when SRT talks about compliance and enforcement, they are not talking about oceangoing merchant ships, all of which already have AIS fitted - this can easily be checked during inspections by port or flag state authorities. The US coast guard, for example, wouldn't be very impressed if you arrived at a major US port with no AIS signature! What they are referring to is small leisure craft and local fishing boats, which are much more numerous, making it practically much more difficult to ensure all have an AIS transceiver fitted.
I continue to hold SRT for the same reasons as Kalkanite - either we havd been badly misled or there are several highly profitable, transformational projects due to come through in the next couple of years which should make the current valuation look like peanuts. It's more of a "jam - yes, but when?" situation, which is a real patience-tester. Getting contract win news with no information about the counterparty or potential value is especially frustrating.
B2V
In reply to steveharrison, post #13
Utilitywise (LON:UTW)
My guess is that Woodford's new Income Focus Fund bought the shares in Utilitywise. Final instructions for investment at launch for this fund were to be received by midnight on April 11th. Woodford already holds over 28% of UTW in his other funds; it would be unsurprising if he decided to buy these for a high income fund.
yours speculatively,