Small Cap Value Report (Wed 12 Apr 2017) - NXR, D4T4, COM
Good morning! It's Paul here.
There are only 4 companies reporting today which are of interest to me, so I'll handle that on my own. Graham's having the day off.
I intend reporting today on;
Norcros (LON:NXR) - in line trading update, and upbeat commentary
D4T4 (LON:D4T4) - trading update - positive (ahead of expectations), and confident outlook
Comptoir (LON:COM) - recently floated small chain of restaurants. First full year results as listed company.
(sorry, I didn't get round to looking at Carrs)
Norcros (LON:NXR)
Share price: 168p (up 10.5% today)
No. shares: 61.3m
Market cap: £103.0m
Trading update - for the year ended 31 Mar 2017.
A refreshingly simple description of the group in today's update;
...the market leading supplier of innovative branded showers, taps, bathroom accessories, tiles and adhesives...
Trading looks solid;
Group underlying operating profit1 for the year is expected to be in line with the Board's expectations reflecting a robust performance and demonstrating the Group's resilience.
It always pays to check the footnote, which in this case says;
1 Underlying operating profit excludes IAS 19R administrative expenses, acquisition related costs and exceptional operating items
The pension fund administrative expenses are non-trading costs, but I dispute whether they should be ignored. After all, the pension fund isn't going away any time soon, so these are costs the company must bear, and for many years to come.
Acquisition-related costs and exceptional items are OK to adjust out, providing they're not used as "soft codes" to absorb a multitude of other costs, which can happen at some companies. I'm not suggesting anything of that sort goes on at Norcros, it's more a general point.
I've mentioned it before, but a new CEO of a different company once told me how he asked what the profit for the year was likely to be. His FD replied, "Whatever you want it to be - exceptionals will take up the strain!" So we should always question the underlying & exceptional adjustments.
Overall, I'm happy with the accounting at Norcros, which seems fairly sensible.
Other points from today's update;
UK division performed much better in H2 (LFL sales +8.3% in H2, versus -5.0% in H1 - that's a good turnaround)
Acquisitions doing well (crucial, as the group is growing by acquisition)
UK tile business is being restructured, resulting in a £2.3m…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Norcros Plc is a holding company for the Norcros Group. The Company's principal activities include development, manufacture and marketing of home consumer products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company's segments include UK and South Africa. The Company has six United Kingdom businesses, including Triton Showers, Vado, Croydex, Abode, Johnson Tiles and Norcros Adhesives, and three businesses in South Africa, including Johnson Tiles South Africa, TAL and Tile Africa. The Company is focused on showers, taps, bathroom accessories, tiles and adhesives. In the United Kingdom, the Company offers a range of bathroom and kitchen products both for domestic and commercial applications. The Company offers mixer showers and accessories; tile and stone adhesives; taps, bathroom accessories and valves; bathroom furnishings; ceramic wall and floor tiles; kitchen sinks; tile adhesives, pourable floor coverings and tiling tools through its United Kingdom and South Africa business. more »
D4t4 Solutions Plc, formerly IS Solutions Plc, is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on data solutions for its clients to provide end-to-end management of the entire data lifecycle, from its initial creation through the manipulation, analysis and management of the data all the way through to its eventual retirement into industry-compliant archives. Its segments include License sales, Project work and Recurring revenues. Its market focus areas include Data Collection, which captures data from any digital channel through its division, Celebrus Technologies; Data Management, which includes the secure storage and management of all forms of data, either in the cloud or on client premises, for presentation through multiple devices and applications; Data Analysis, which focuses on delivering value through analytics capabilities, and Data Solutions, which includes areas, such as Web and mobile application development, systems migrations and upgrades, and Software-as-a-Service. more »
Comptoir Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the operation of restaurants with Lebanese and Middle Eastern offering. The Company owns and/or operates approximately 15 Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean restaurants based in the Greater London and Manchester area. The primary restaurant brand of the Company is Comptoir Libanais. Comptoir Libanais is a Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean focused restaurant. It operates approximately 11 Comptoir Libanais restaurants. It is also engaged in franchising the Comptoir Libanais brand to other restaurant operators. It also operates approximately two smaller Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean outlets under the Shawa brand, and over two standalone high end restaurants called Levant and Kenza. Shawa is a Lebanese grill serving lean, grilled meats, rottiseried chicken, homemade falafel, halloumi and fresh salad wrapped up into traditional shawarmas through a service counter offering. more »
17 Comments on this Article show/hide all
The Norcros (LON:NXR) SP is also often correlated to expectations around interest rate rises (which would benefit its pension deficit). So, as Paul has mentioned before, it could be a good play on possible future rate rises - even small rises would make an impact here.
like a number of people i ve invested in Norcros and cannot see why it should have such a low rating. Paul says the price has just moved sideways for years ( correct ) , but the profits since 2011 and moved from £6m to £16 m.
so i remain baffled but wonder if this was the sort of situation which Graham referred to when he said " the market will get it right but i cannot say when that will be ".
and apologies if thats not the exact quotation !
if the market gets it right there will be a substantial upward move and in the meantime a yield of over 5% .
Paul, South Africa is trading well but what about the rand devaluation?
NXR
ref "a well managed pension situation"
is this similar company speak as saying "we have a strong balance sheet" when one doesn't?
Presumably "well managed" mean - keep extra current and near future payments to a minimum therefore maximising the deficit ?
Don't get me wrong when a company has debt - kicking the pension issue down the road is preferable to having higher "other" debt and reduced pension deficit.
Other than that results seem acceptable - although i am skeptical that cutting 90 jobs can reduce future profits by 2 mill per year every year on an ongoing basis. Do they ignore the lost sales potential extra staff beings ? sometimes all it takes is a phone not to be answered for a sale to be lost - ho hum, a lean mean fighting machine is always fine as long as the opponent ain't George Foreman.
worth noting that RhythmOne (LON:RTHM) (formerly Blinx) also reported with a return to profit after a bedevilled past and the Edelman trials (adjusted EBITDA profit that is: Paul's favourite measure with knobs on) . The shift from bait and switch click harvesting to more programmatic and mobile enabled set of services has quietly been rebuilding the company image (along with the various acquisitions and divestments to support this strategy)
Interestingly Tosca now holds over 28% of the company. Given the change in model, branding/name and equity holders, I wouldn't rule out a takeover in the not too distant
My opinion is biased by being long : took a position when the sp was in the teens, and have added. it is now pushing on 50p and technically looks set to exceed 60p closing a gap from 2014....
SP is up 8.5% today and up 40% year to date
NXR
South Africa has recently got a new Finance Minister after Zuma sacked the well regarded Pravin Gordhan. If the price is being held back by SA worries this won't help. One reading of this is that Zuma might be favouring old chums and adopting populist measures to feather his own / the ANC nest.
Plenty of headlines / commentary online
Re Norcros (LON:NXR) some points to add:
1) ZAR, despite recent weakness, is still 18.4% stronger against GBP than this time a year ago, giving a beneficial translation effect to a good performing business.
2) Recognising the restructuring costs in FY17, when the cash outflow is in FY18, is cautious accounting. In contrast to Paul’s scepticism on the pension administration costs being exceptionals.
3) Net debt is now less than 1x EBITDA – leaving further scope for bolt on acquisitions which was mentioned in the announcement.
4) Norcros (LON:NXR) has under-promised and over-delivered for the last 5 years. Always a good sign. Current consensus is for eps of 27p for FY17.
5) Pension deficit – the yield on the Bloomberg GBP Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index has increased by 0.26% between Sept 30 and Mar 31. In the interims, the company said that a 0.1% increase in bond yields should reduce the deficit by £6m. So the deficit should now be c.£82.2 (£97.8 minus £15.6). Still relatively huge, but heading in the right direction.
I am a holder of LON:D4T4 as well, I would classify their offering as more big Data Analytics as they shift away from more traditional IT services which they provided when they were IS Solutions .
Cerebus provides the ability to track customers across platforms and sessions using patented technology. Effectively it gives retailers/online providers a holistic view of their customers behaviours by pulling together data from different visits over time, on different platforms (mobile, desktop etc) and and. Apart from obvious applications like entry and exit paths on apps/website (abandoned carts etc)s, it also allows a provider to tailor their offering to their visitors behaviours and interests, : for example if previous visits shows an interest in a price point or brand/product: future visits can customise content to those price points/brands. It is so much more than forward marketing. They can also integrate with POS, call centres and ATMs giving a spooky overview of customer interactions that puts the omni in omnichannel
£D4t4 bought Celebrus technologies in 2015 for £7.5m : more info on this at https://www.celebrus.com/. Btw, Cerebus is bundled with SAS and also sold by Teradata and other OEMs as well as direct to clients. Their revenue model is driven by both licensing and support as well as number of web sessions so it scales in a not too lumpy way.
A longer term conviction buy for me given its thematic relevance, USP and huge scaleability
Re D4T4,
Revenue for 3/2017 is expected to be c.£17.7m. Revenue for the previous period was .£18.8m so it is down but this was for 15 months due to a change in the period end date. Multiplying this years revenue of £17.7m by 15/12 to give a comparable figure would give £22.125m for 15 months, so an increase of 17.7% on a month for month basis.
In reply to dscollard, post #5
Replying to myself, the second sign of madness...
Paul you last covered RhythmOne (LON:RTHM) in April 2016 when it was at 18p, as you always say, opinions change when the facts they are based on change. I reckon the intervening year (and trebling in share price) aligns more with the second paragraph below rather than the first
In reply to Kevlar, post #9
Re D4T4,
Correction; it seems that the last reporting period was in fact for 12 months not 15 months as I previously stated. it was the period before last (Ending 31/3/15) that was in fact 15 months.
http://www.investegate.co.uk/is-solutions-plc/rns/final-results--annual-report---notice-of-meeting/201606270700072750C/
Just a quick comment on Norcros.... I don't think the company can describe itself as "the market leading supplier" in all its areas..... it could be described as "a market leading supplier"...
I don't think Norcos has leadership in the highly fragmented area of tiles. I doubt they have leadership in branded showers, taps, bathroom accessories or adhesives... they might have leadership in "innovative branded showers" with their Triton brand.... this may seem like a small point but such PR guff is a bit frustrating and misleading. To say you are "the market leading supplier" suggests there is a gap over you and the competition. Ryanair is the market leading European budget airline in terms of market share, cost and the fares it offers. Being "the market leading company" also suggests market share gains. The decline at Johnson Tiles at Norcros suggests that it is certainly not a leader in tiles.
Paul, Graham covered RWS on 14 Feb in response to an upbeat AGM statement. Trading update today look good to me. Any chance of a follow up from you or Graham?
In reply to dscollard, post #10
Hi dscollard,
As you know, I'm not trying to predict the future here. Instead I'm just reviewing the facts & figures as they stand at a particular point in time.
I'll have another look at RhythmOne (LON:RTHM) at some point, although it was clearly a very spivvy company in the past, and I don't tend to like that kind of thing - as companies' culture rarely changes much, so you never know when the next bombshell could come along with that type of company!
Regards, Paul.
Paul you are going against everything you were so bullish on re NXR. What happened to your philosophy of just taking the super divi whilst waiting for the re-rating to happen. Just got a feeling this little baby is just about ready to turn the corner.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #14
Indeed, I was just doing a bit of continuity on your behalf.... .and being cheeky with it. I wasn't suggesting the need for a damascene moment.
I have had Norcros (LON:NXR) for a fair length of time now and at the 150p price looked like the time to add. Trading update just added to my belief that it's when not if. The big takes for me were the strength of UK H2 revenue growth, and reduction in debt. Strong SA trading and pension debt in a rising interest/inflationary times are a given.
Long on Norcros (LON:NXR) and added some more early on today
Steve