Small Cap Value Report (16 Jan 2017) - WAND, VLK, REDT, TAX, SQS, INS
Good morning!
Today there will be one report. I'm (Paul) writing most of it, but Graham is likely to add a couple more sections later this afternoon. We often add more sections in the afternoon & evenings, so it's worth checking the previous day's report to see if there's anything that you've missed. The quickest way to do that is to bookmark the SCVR landing page, then glance down at the tickers, in the blue boxes, to see if any are of interest.
There's been more fun & games with forex over the weekend. I see that sterling briefly dipped below $1.20 first thing. Now that the uncertainty is out of the way over hard Brexit, it wouldn't surprise me to see sterling rally somewhat. Once people have certainty, they can plan accordingly. It's uncertainty that markets dislike the most.
Anyway, we're used to the drill by now. Weak sterling is good for the FTSE100, good for exporters & UK companies with overseas earnings. It's bad for importers. So as long as our portfolios reflect this, then we should be doing well. Also of course all the UK indices are at or near new highs, so everyone should be doing well. How long that will carry on for, who knows? It does all feel a bit toppy to me, but as long as companies are reporting positive trading updates, then I'm happy to run with them.
WANdisco (LON:WAND)
Share price: 269p (up 20% today)
No. shares: 35.1m
Market cap: £94.4m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - this former glamour tech stock has had a rough couple of years. That's because top line growth stalled, and heavy losses made it look as if the writing was on the wall. However, perhaps surprisingly, investors continued to pour money into it, in several fundraisings. Overheads were cut considerably last year.
So, as I mentioned in my last report (Oct 2016), the key to survival is to start generating some decent top line growth. Today's update delivers strong growth. It's the first genuinely positive statement I can remember from this company. Hence why I've dipped my toe in, with a smallish very speculative purchase this morning. If the facts change, I change my mind. Mind you, I can never really be sure with this company what are…
Morning Paul
I am just coming back here to thank you for the link to Mark Brumby's daily newsletter. It is just excellent and I think should be required reading for all PI's.
On xrates I just think that on a macro level the sinking xrate is just negative for the uk. If you look at uk top ten exports most rely on importing something and transforming them with expensive labour, our energy will cost more and all our imports will cost 15% 20% 25% more which will lead to inflation which will lead to rising interests rates which will lead higher wage demands. That's my opinion anyway. The 1970's all over which I, unfortunately, can remember.
Paul,
Could I ask you a question on Advanced Oncotherapy (£AVO) please? I see that you queried the stock rank score for AO last week and as I look at the Value Rank for AVO I'm left with many questions as to why its value rank is 54. As I look at its metrics both the Price to Sales ratio and operating margin look totally wrong and could be contributing.
I'd email Stockopedia direct but don't have an email address. Could you share an email address or forward my question please?
JakNife
In reply to JakNife, post #2
Hi JakNife,
If you open the Stockreport and follow the "BreadCrumb" at the top back to the "Healthcare Equipment and Supplies" sector list then you can click on the value rank number for Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) and see what its made up of. The ValueRank is high because of a Price/Sales number of -1414.
No idea if this number is right or wrong but it doesn't seem right.
I think you can use the little green floating "conversations" icon in the bottom right corner of the screen (at least it is on my iPad) to open a conversation with Stockopedia help.
cheers
Carey
Carey,
Thank you. I've sent the message.
regards,
JakNife
Hi Paul, re WanDisco there are some very useful audio recordings of interim and full year results presentations on their website. I did some work on it late 2015 and had a small investment for a while. There seems to be validation through partnerships with key players that was starting to show back then and further demonstrated today.
I didn't hang on to my holding in the end as there was other stuff that I knew better and so used the money elsewhere. It worried me a little bit that even at the rock bottom prices that were reached none of the directors wanted to put their own money into it despite large salaries and David Richards having sold down large amounts of his shares at higher prices. Difficult to know how much weight to attach to that.
Also recently David Richards was reappointed and several board members stood down as a no confidence (in him) measure. That's perhaps important to bear in mind.
Regards
Andrew