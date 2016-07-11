Small Cap Value Report (17 Jan 2017) - BRY, DOTD, HOTC, JPR, MGR, DIS, CRW, GRG, EHG,
Good morning!
Today I'm going to cover 5 companies, as follows;
- Brady (LON:BRY) - in line trading update
- dotDigital (LON:DOTD) - in line trading update, plenty of cash, and good growth
- Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) - in line trading update - is that good enough to justify such a high PE rating?
- Greggs (LON:GRG) - large cap bakery/fast food - Strong LFL proves that High Streets still viable.
- Elegant Hotels (LON:EHG)- profit down a bit, as expected.
Also, Graham is going to report on;
His sections will be added to the end of this report (as opposed to him publishing a separate report).
Please note that Graham added sections to yesterday's report, in the evening, covering Ashmore (LON:ASHM) and Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI) .
Inflation
Is starting to rear its head again. Figures out this morning apparently show the CPI measure of inflation rising to 1.6%. This is likely to be the thin end of the wedge, because sterling's depreciation is only starting to feed through.
Therefore investors need to think carefully about this issue. How will higher inflation affect companies that you've invested in? Will they be able to pass on cost increases to the end customers? Pricing power is very important at the moment. To have pricing power, companies need to sell differentiated products/services, that people want to buy. Not generic products.
At the moment, I expect we'll probably see a spike up in inflation during 2017 to somewhere between 3-5%, at a guesstimate. That view is based on what happened in 2008, when sterling also devalued sharply, and inflation spiked up to about 5%, before coming back down again.
Changing my mind
Just to clarify, from yesterday's report. If the facts change, then I change my mind - as the famous saying goes. This point is worth reinforcing. I'm not expressing sentiment in these reports. I'm trying to form a rational, facts/figures-based view on various shares at this specific moment in time.
New information is being published all the…
In reply to sparkler, post #3
Sparkler,
I see what you mean, but it's just semantics really.
In my view, based on its appalling track record, WANdisco (LON:WAND) was a bargepole job until recently, because it seemed highly likely to go bust, and the business model looked unviable. That's bad enough to make it justifiably be described as a bargepole situation, in my view.
That's changed now, for the better. So it's no longer a bargepole job for me.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Michael Billingham, post #4
Michael,
You can't expect share prices to go up every day!
Price pullbacks on low volume are generally seen as healthy.
Regards, Paul.
Greggs (LON:GRG) - large cap bakery/fast food - Strong LFL proves that High Streets still viable.
Absolutely.
Not sure about high streets as we know them
- But greggs are not going away
I do not think Amazon will be able to deliver a hot sausage roll in the time it takes to walk to a greggs.
Paul,
Just a quick point about dotDigital (LON:DOTD)... no company which has a ROCE of 25% should ever hand large amounts of cash back to shareholders IMHO. If I held and they distributed excess cash as a special dividend, I would take that as a pretty bearish signal i.e. they had totally run out of growth opportunities. If they cannot re-invest internally, particularly with such a good rate of return available, they should make an earnings enhancing acquisition. Either way, I take your point, they need to do something with it because it will not be earning anything in the bank.
All the best, Si
Paul, replying to post 6, thank you. Yes, many of us have enjoyed a good run thanks very much to your daily input. All much appreciated.
In reply to simoan, post #8
Hi Simoan,
Just a quick point about dotDigital (LON:DOTD)... no company which has a ROCE of 25% should ever hand large amounts of cash back to shareholders IMHO. If I held and they distributed excess cash as a special dividend, I would take that as a pretty bearish signal i.e. they had totally run out of growth opportunities. If they cannot re-invest internally, particularly with such a good rate of return available, they should make an earnings enhancing acquisition. Either way, I take your point, they need to do something with it because it will not be earning anything in the bank.
Not really, because dotDigital (LON:DOTD) doesn't actually need to spend anything much on capex. It's a services business, with hardly any capital requirement. It's also highly profitable, so ongoing profits would generate more than enough funds to set up initially loss-making overseas operations, for example. Which is what the company has already done, expanding cautiously overseas.
So clearly they should either pay out the surplus cash to shareholders, or do an acquisition. However, how do we know they will make a sensible acquisition? They could end up squandering the cash on a rubbish acquisition.
The other option would be to splurge the cash on much more rapid overseas expansion, but that would almost certainly kill the share price! I think generally, UK companies are held back by being far too cautious in their expansion plans. This is driven by investors, and it's so short-sighted. Privately owned businesses have a much better opportunity, as they can expand more rapidly by running at a loss for a few years, if say they have a PE backer who wants rapid expansion ahead of short term profitability.
This is why the UK produces so few tech giants - our world-beaters grow too cautiously, and then end up being overtaken and/or bought out by more gung-ho Americans.
Regards, Paul.
I don't own the share dotDigital (LON:DOTD) but this statement from Paul is a great insight: "One thing that troubles me, is that revenue is up 17%, but further down it says that average revenue per client is up by 24%. Does that not imply that the number of customers is actually shrinking? i.e. the company seems to be making more money, but from sweating its existing clients, rather than winning new clients."
If there was a charge for these reports, it would be worth paying.
Hi Paul and Simoan,
I think you both make valid points about companies such as Dotdigital allowing their cash to accumulate. If I could add an additional persepective, I like to see inefficient balance sheets with plenty of cash in high quality companies as I think it indicates a conservative management. For example, you often see plenty of cash in quoted family companies, such as the likes of James Halstead and Nichols, where the prosperity of family members may depend on the company. I think such managements may regard the cash as a bit of an insurance policy and that may be good or bad depending in your attitude to risk. Really good acquisition opportunities may be rare for such companies and I am happy for the company to hold the cash for years until such an opportunity comes along, rather than paying it out as a special dividend. However, I do understand that special dividends are very good to have so there is perhaps no right or wrong, but just depends on how conservative an investor you are or perhaps on how long term your perspective is. If you expect to hold companies for less than 3 years then I can definitely see why paying out cash to shareholders would be the best option. Going back to Dotdigital, I would regard this as quite a conservatively run company (particularly relative to others in its sector) so perhaps this may explain the cash.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #10
Paul,
Good point about capex at dotDigital (LON:DOTD), but IMO any growth company with good management should really be able to re-invest the money to generate further growth, whether organically, by acquisition, by opening up new markets or increasing R&D spend to develop new products. Of course, there is always the potential for things going wrong with an acquisition but that's a sign of bad management. There are many good examples of small caps with good management teams who have strong records of making earnings enhancing acquisitions and you would hope that dotDigital (LON:DOTD) is no different.
I love receiving special divi's as much as the next man but there's always a part of me that worries the company has run out of ideas and/or lacks ambition by doing so. The point you make about US companies is a very good one because you rarely see them hand back money to shareholders in big lumps. I think I got a one-off special dividend from Microsoft about 10 years ago but I can't remember any others.
All the best, Si
The BBC reports that Theresa May has said the UK "cannot possibly" remain within the European single market, as staying in it would mean "not leaving the EU at all".
Mrs May used her much-anticipated speech to announce the UK's priorities for Brexit negotiations, including:
Maintaining the common travel area between the UK and Irish Republic
Tariff-free trade with the EU
A customs agreement with the EU
New trade agreements with countries outside the EU
Continued "practical" sharing of intelligence and policing information
"Control" of immigration rights for EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU
A "phased approach"
In reply to simoan, post #13
"There are many good examples of small caps with good management teams who have strong records of making earnings enhancing acquisitions"
There are many, many more which have destroyed value in the process.
The push to acquire is obsessive. Institutional investors like newsflow, brokers like making commissions, management like increasing the size of their empires.
The ability to sit still is, in my opinion, massively underrated.
I think the rationale as to why a stock is a bargepole is key. For me, involvement of certain individuals (or collectively the board) e.g. anything connected with David Lenigas, Frank Timis (remember him?), the vislink CEO etc, anyone connected with Silverdell (Nutall I think his name was) automatically makes the stock uninvestible.
So no matter what the stockrank, or what the numbers are, they'll never see my cash. Likewise if they are in a sector I don't understand or trust, where I've had my fingers burnt in the past (support services with high value tiny margin contracts, software companies with balance sheets dominated by goodwill etc), these are also 'concrete' bargepoles, stuck permanently in there!
If it's a company down on its luck, or has the capability to improve its performance (notwithstanding my comments above), then it's a bargepole in 'jelly' and is quite a different beast.
Forgive the terminology I've used, but you probably get the jist!
The thought of a quick trade deal with Donald Trump reminds me of the Jungle Book scene with Kaa the snake coiling up round Mowgli, staring into his eyes singing 'Trust in me, trust in me...'
If it's quick to act as a leverage against EU then we know who's got the better deal.
Just a comment on Games Workshop (LON:GAW) and the stock ranks...stockopedia stock ranks have been positive for at least a year... The high stockranks actually made me think twice about selling a while back, after the stock had fallen (first bought it in 2010).
So one important use of the stockranks is to NOT sell, and increase confidence in holding through temporary weakness. My most expensive mistakes have tended to be selling too early, after a stock has doubled, and then gone on to be a 5 bagger (Cineworld comes to mind).
Anyway thanks for the update.
Re Distil (LON:DIS) the exchange market size is only 50,000 so it is likely to be very illiquid too small for me to consider, too much of a gamble on a loss making company
Andyi
Re Greggs (LON:GRG) I'm not sure I entirely agree with the definition as "high street" as they sell bakery items which are difficult to order online.
I'd never come across Distil until reading about it here today, but I've done a bit more 'holistic' investigation this afternoon. Not that I know much at all, but I tend to think that with a business as small as this it's often better to use the figures as a baseline introduction (as well as trying to understand the history of the company in all its guises), but then the real research needs to be reading some product reviews, checking online presence and checking management experience (and possible aims) etc. I should probably also sample some Gin...
Yes it's loss making and the Mkt Cap seems very generous for the current sales, and yes it's tiny so it's illiquid, but I like the branding and it seems to be selling well based on bestseller lists (with good reviews) on Amazon etc, which should be a good sign?
The growth announced today seems decent enough, and the board have clear experience in the field (Ex Diageo etc). Wouldn't it only take a few more big supermarket listings and some viral marketing to put this much higher? They are clear that there is planned international growth too, although I notice they were already selling into Spain etc years ago.
From the website and understanding of this in its previous guise as Blavod I get the impression that they've taken time to 'get their act together', especially because of slow US regulatory approval. It's definitely been a 'jam tomorrow', especially when you consider that Blavod was listed in I think 2001, but are we about to see some Jam? I would normally think that the director experience is the key thing in a business like this, especially in a market where brand is so vital (and Diageo are big on brand building), but they sure have taken their time about it...
Perhaps worth a small punt as a tiny % of a portfolio?
Does anyone have any views/info either way?
In reply to ExpectingValue, post #15
There are many, many more which have destroyed value in the process.The push to acquire is obsessive. Institutional investors like newsflow, brokers like making commissions, management like increasing the size of their empires.
The ability to sit still is, in my opinion, massively underrated.
I must admit from the companies I've invested in I've seen far more good acquisitions than poor ones, so my own experience is quite different. Of my current holdings, I'm talking about companies like RPC (LON:RPC), Trifast (LON:TRI), Empresaria (LON:EMR), IG Design (LON:IGR), Amino Technologies (LON:AMO), Keller (LON:KLR), Ricardo (LON:RCDO) and even Norcros (LON:NXR) has made some good additions (Vado and Croydex). Only NCC (LON:NCC) has made a complete dogs breakfast of things and the jury is still out on a couple of others.
Perhaps I'm just lucky to invest in companies that are good at making acquisitions, but then quality of management is a key criteria for me being invested in the first place.
All the best, Si
DOTD
Couldn't average menu per client 24% simply be achieved by low spending clients growing quickly and high spending clients growing slowly and so not be directly related to the 17% figure?
It might be, but not necessarily, or I am I missing something?
That the number of clients is not mentioned is, perhaps, a signifier.
apad
I held Distil (Blavod) for 8 years and finally gave up on them last year and sold. I have tried their Blackwood Gin and it is very good. My only complaint about it is that the company don't make the most of it's unique selling point. This gin is made on the Shetland Isles, using handpicked botanicals, and yet the label is quite bland and it's only by reading the tiny print that you find out it's made in Shetland. It's reasonably priced though.