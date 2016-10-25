Small Cap Value Report (17 July 2017) - CLLN, PTY, DTG, TAP
Good morning!
Alongside today's updates, I'm also planning to add a few comments on Dart (LON:DTG), to continue the conversation in Friday's comments thread.
Cheers,
Graham
Carillion (LON:CLLN)
- Share price: 59.65p (+6%)
- No. of shares: 430.3 million
- Market Cap: £257 million
Carillion appoints EY to support Strategic Review
This was at 117p when I covered it a week ago, and near 200p the week before that, so today's 6% bounce is likely to be of little comfort to shareholders.
This building support services group is, as we've discussed, the UK's most shorted stock. 21% of shares outstanding are currently reported short: that's a reduction compared to the last time I checked, implying there has been a decent amount of short covering over the past week.
A large amount of short interest can be a helpful bonus when you go long of a stock, because it means there is a lot of pent-up demand from the shorters who have no choice but to eventually buy it back. In extreme cases, you can get a gigantic short squeeze as what happened with Volkswagen shares in 2008!
Long-term success still depends on being right about the company fundamentals, of course, and in particular on the company in question not going bust or diluting shareholders to oblivion while you are in it.
In the case of Carillion, an equity raise looks like it could be on the cards, although who knows how big it might be?
With unpopular decisions on the cards and on interim CEO in the hot seat, some awkward tasks are being outsourced:
Carillion, the integrated support services group, announces that it has appointed the professional services firm, EY, with immediate effect to support its strategic review with a particular focus upon cost reduction and cash collection.
Working capital and recoveries are also mentioned in a later paragraph as strategies to assist in reducing net borrowing.
CEO comment:
We are moving forward quickly with the actions outlined last week. Alongside our own efforts, EY will provide support across the business and bring an external perspective to our cost reduction and cash collection challenge. My priorities are to reduce the Group's net debt and create a balance sheet that will support Carillion going forward.
My opinion: I completely agree with using…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Also, interestingly, Carillion (LON:CLLN) won contracts to do with the Northern Expansion of the HS2, should be responsible for the spike this morning?
Edit : timarr beat me to it. Serves me right not refreshing my page before posting :OD
I wonder what would have happened had the HS2 news arrived as the four pieces of bad news did? I also wonder if the decision was taken to come to the aid of the company? It has long been my belief that this government is determined to pump as much money as it dares into infrastructure at the expense of public services.
Is HS2 an inevitability for political reasons? I am aware that there is significant support for it in Birmingham as it represents massive cash flow into a sector of the city in much need, quite apart from the implications for the local labour market and local traders, even in anticipation of work starting. Incidentally, Carillion, a firm based in the West Midlands in any case, is prominently making massive structural alterations to the centre of Birmingham, already subject to major changes
I'm sure London, Birmingham and Manchester are universally for the HS2 because they see nothing but benefits. Being from the West/East Midlands, seeing no benefits from HS2 as there are no stops anywhere near where we live, with nothing but upheaval planned, people forced to sell land at basically cost value, people's houses estimated to drop 15% in value within 1-5 miles of the planned line, you can imagine that around here we are universally against it. Not to sounds drastic, but people (farmers mostly) are going to get violent. Slightly off-topic, but there we go.
In reply to iwright7, post #8
I near-doubled my holding after the last (very positive) trading update, I think they look a good long-term bet. Shame the foreign-base bias is potentially holding back the share price a bit...
hi Graham... if you get a chance can you cast your eye over this morning's Inland Homes LON:INL trading statement. It reads like good news to me... and generally the newsflow has looked good... but the market is largely ignoring it. INL seem to have a growing book of land with planning permission, and their foray into house building is showing promise.
thanks
In reply to FREng, post #1
Hi FREng, I've cast a quick eye over it.
Best wishes
Graham
In reply to timarr, post #9
Cheers tim, edited the report to reflect that.
In reply to FREng, post #1
re £Parity , Inition is not yet sold which I suspect has caused the recent price uncertainty. A reasonable assumption would be that the delay in selling is because of lack of buying interest. That said it is in the BS at 2.3m though in my analysis i'm just expecting 1.5m to be raised with a few exceptional costs this year. Parity (LON:PTY) is in my portfolio.
In reply to thirty fifty twenty, post #17
Re: Parity (LON:PTY). Thanks. The intention to sell was announced on March 23rd and TMV didn't comment on it this morning so I assumed it had gone through. They treated it as discontinued in the finals so if they still have it, what will they need to report in the interims?
In reply to Graham N, post #15
Graham. Thanks for looking at Parity (LON:PTY). The recruitment side seems to be holfing up better than at Hayes, for example, so I think the update is positive. The absence of news on the sale of Inition is a concern, though.
FREng
Re Carillion, it makes sense for the interim CEO to get outsiders in for the review as it strengthens his position in getting rid of people and getting his own ideas started. Otherwise he's an interim with a short life and little power. He will feed in anything he knows already that doesn't come out during the review.
In reply to FREng, post #19
It needs Paul to give em a call and find out what's going on! ;-)
In reply to zebediah, post #14
Graham, Can I second zebediah's request for your thoughts on Inland (INL). The trading update sounds very positive (they always do) but forecasts are for a significant drop in EPS over th next two years. I can't see how the forecasts and trading update can both be right.
Thanks
In reply to Julianh, post #22
Julian
In both 2015 & 2016, Inland Homes (LON:INL) revalued their Investment Property Portfolio creating a large credit in the P/L.
You need to remove this from the numbers to make a fair comparison with the 2017 reported profits.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #23
Thanks Howard
That makes more sense of the Inland reported performance. So the underlying performance in those years was a lot lower than the reported results shown on the Stock Report. And the growth projected for next year looks sensible.
Julian
Jet2 get good reviews and are well supported in the North and Scotland.
Hi,
Thanks to Graham for today's report. Here are a few additional comments from me.
Elecosoft (LON:ELCO)
This software company (in which I hold a long position) has been in a nice up-trend for a year, its share price having more than doubled. I flagged it up about 4 months ago as potentially interesting, here. It develops & sells project management software for the building industry, and claims that its software is becoming more widely used.
Anyway, ELCO has issued an in-line with market expectations update today.
The update (for the 6 months to 30 Jun 2017) also says that H1 this year has delivered sales up on H1 of 2016. Profit before tax is expected to be significantly higher than H1 2016.
I am wondering if this might be a case where there's the possibility of the company exceeding full year forecasts? The shares don't look cheap, but I like that its software seems to be becoming more widely used. There is also growth coming from an acquisition in Oct 2016.
It's not a big, conviction position for me, but something interesting at the smaller end of my portfolio. It might be worth a closer look, if you're happy to pay a fairly full valuation;
Interquest (LON:ITQ)
Response to level of acceptances - this is a really bizarre situation, where the Directors (including 33.3% shareholder and Chairman, Gary Ashworth, have tried to take the company private with a low ball offer at just 42p. Apparently Luke Johnson is putting up some of the funding for the deal, which is very surprising.
It looks like the deal is in real trouble - which is good news. I don't like to see a fundamentally sound company being bought out on the cheap, via an opportunistic bid from the very Directors who have caused the share price to fall, with their poor stewardship of the company. The correct response to a low share price, is to work harder & smarter, thereby rebuilding profitability, and ultimately the share price. It tells you a lot about Directors, if their response to poor performance, is to try to nick the company on the cheap.
Acceptances for the deal are at 49.61%, not enough to get it through. Bear in mind that includes the large shareholding of Ashworth & related parties, plus some Institutional irrevocables. As today's RNS makes clear, outside shareholders holding only 6.92% of the shares have agreed the deal. That's a resounding thumbs down.
What a shambles, to have the only independent Director, and the company's broker, rejecting the offer;
I don't see how this offer can succeed, unless the Directors greatly increase the offer price. So it looks as if outside shareholders might be able to scupper this deal.
The position of the Directors now looks untenable, and I think a clear-out of the Board is now necessary. This share is a good example of how a dominant Director shareholding can become a bad thing, if they abuse their power.
Conviviality (LON:CVR)
I had a quick skim of the results for y/e 30 Apr 2017 from this supplier of drinks to wholesale and its own franchised chain of retail outlets. You might recall that this company expanded considerably, by buying a large drinks distributor.
Adjusted EPS of 21.0p seems to be slightly ahead of the consensus of 20.6p shown on Stockopedia.
The rest of the results statement looks quite good. The combination of the two businesses seems to be going well. Drinks businesses are much about scale - as price discounts from manufacturers are driven by volume.
It's not really my kind of thing - a rather weak balance sheet, and overall a low margin business, but it might be worth a look for readers who like the sector. The full year divi is up 33%, a very strong increase, to 12.6p, so that's a yield of 3.8% on today's share price of 332.75p. Not bad - as a rise of that size implies that maybe future divis could also be higher?
Stockopedia likes it, with the computers calling it, "Balanced - mid cap - High flyer". The StockRank is good, at 82.
I hope readers find it useful, with me adding some extra comments after Graham's articles. If people like this format, we might do more of it in future - it seems a lot better than doing 2 separate reports.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to iwright7, post #8
Good points and thank for the info Ian & Andrea. I added a section on Taptica International (LON:TAP) to the report.
Cheers
In reply to Paul Scott, post #26
Thanks Paul,
The format works for me, might give you a few more hours duvet time. Conviviality (LON:CVR) I held a few, but sold as delivery drivers, well at least just over the border in Wales, were less than enthusiastic. A hard choice as the numbers still look good and why give up a senior position (senior wine buyer?) at John Lewis unless you were 100% sure of the future as CEO of Conviviality (LON:CVR) ?
Regards,
Seadoc
In reply to Paul Scott, post #26
I would call that the best of both worlds