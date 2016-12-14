Small Cap Value Report (18 Jan 2017) - BRBY, TRB, MIDW, PFD, BOTB





I am looking at Burberry (LON:BRBY), Tribal (LON:TRB), Midwich (LON:MIDW) and Premier Foods (LON:PFD), while Paul is looking at Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB).

Also, please note that yesterday's report now covers 10 stocks, thank to a huge contribution by Paul, including late updates. The report now includes:

Brady (LON:BRY), Craneware (LON:CRW), Distil (LON:DIS), dotDigital (LON:DOTD) Elegant Hotels (LON:EHG), Games Workshop (LON:GAW), Greggs (LON:GRG), Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC), Johnston Press (LON:JPR), Miton (LON:MGR).



Burberry (LON:BRBY)



Share price: 1616p (+1.4%)

No. shares: 440m

Market cap: £7,000m

(At the time of writing, I holding a long position in BRBY.)



Third Quarter Trading Update

Though it is not a small-cap, I think it would be remiss of me not to mention Burberry. This is a stock I've previously owned and purchased on behalf of clients, and is currently a substantial (nearly 20%) part of my portfolio. (I don't recommend that others run such a concentrated portfolio as this.)

I had a poor year in 2016, partly due to some heavy GBP exposure in my companies, but it would have been much worse without Burberry, which produced a total return of 45%.

Look at the Q3 result: revenue is up 4% underlying, but 22% at reported FX.



I really think it's a shame that currency issues have to wreak such havoc on the international financial system, but it's not a problem I'm going to be able to fix. I just need to be more careful with it.

Anyway, I'm pretty happy with these results. China, a country with which I…