Small Cap Value Report (22 Dec 2016) - HSS, HSP, KOOV, WJG
Good morning! Paul is off today, so there's no need to look for a Part 2.
HSS Hire (LON:HSS)Share price: 84.25p (+0.3%)
No. shares: 154.8m
Market cap: £130m
Fair dues to Paul for noting that he saw no alternative to an equity fundraising at this equipment hire company (link here - and thanks to a reader for pointing out this was as far back as November 2015!).
I've also written bearishly on this company before, and have been surprised to see the share price remain somewhat resilient over the past year.
However, this potential placing is much smaller than the amount which I and perhaps others would have viewed as necessary to fix the balance sheet. I suppose bulls might interpret it as a message, from the two institutions taking part, that the hole in the balance sheet is not so large
Shares are up a little bit on the news, so perhaps the placing is being seen as a good show of support from the private equity/hedge fund owners (who will own c.76% of the company after the deal, up from 73.4%).
Rationale:
The scale and complexity of the programme (including
£12.5 million of previously announced one-off costs for the nine month
period ended 1 October 2016), together with the on-going investment to
support revenue growth, has led the Board to conclude that an equity
injection would strengthen the balance sheet of the Group and provide
additional flexibility to fund fleet investment as it completes the
change programme in early 2017.
The programme being referred to involves the use of a new "National Distribution and Engineering Centre", which is supposed to transform how the company operates. Implementing change across the business is taking slightly longer than expected (forecast until Q1 2017 rather than by the end of 2016).
My opinion: It's interesting that the owners are willing to pour some more money into this, albeit just a fraction of the value of their existing holdings. They must be convinced that the next 2-3 years, at least, could turn out in a reasonable way for them.
For those of us on the outside looking in, in my opinion, it's not a transformational deal…
Morning Graham,
Thanks for covering today.
Without pre-empting your section on Koovs (LON:KOOV) I thought their interims today were dire. Although apparently in line with expectations. A broker note this morning says don't expect breakeven until 2020! It amazes me that punters are prepared to completely ignore diabolical financial performance since it started. Instead they focus on the story - of a booming middle class in India, and fast growth (from a tiny starting point any level of growth looks good!).
Internet disrupters is one of my favourite (and most profitable!) themes at the moment. However one does need to be selective. There are only a few which make it to profitability & great success. The vast majority fall by the wayside. Judging on its performance to date, I think Koovs is very likely to fall by the wayside at some point - when punters tire of pouring money in, to finance its losses. At the very least, there's probably a lot more dilution coming, to make good the ongoing heavy losses.
Happy Christmas to all!
Regards, Paul.
RE: KOOVS : It was exactly what I was thinking. They are selling products on loss to simulate growth in sales.
This "company" is a bad joke.
Paul's comments on HSS were 13 months ago not last month.
There seems to be a rerating of HSS as they have gone up around 80% since then.
Paul pointed to Lavendon Group as a better bet and I fortunately followed his advice.
In reply to newstart, post #4
Thanks very much, I've fixed the HSS comment.
In reply to bestace, post #1
Hi bestace, I've had a look at it now, thanks for the suggestion.
I held Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) up until recently and then changed my mind. The two things that put me off...
1. Its a recent IPO (so might suffer from persistent sellers over the medium term depressing the share price)
2. It has a price to tangible book ratio of over 4.
P/TB over 4 is very high for a property company. When you think about the value of a property firm it should usually be approximately equal to its underlying tangible book value (which will be dominated by land and property) - and that is assuming that there is no debt. A property firms other assets will probably be negligible compared to the land and property. And most real estate firms will hold their property assets on the balance sheet at a recent valuation. So the idea that the management or brand or anything else can make the real estate company worth a multiple of it's fundamental assets (on a recent valuation) seems pretty hard to believe.
If you look at almost all the other big real estate firms they trade at a P/TB of between 1 and 2. That seems a sensible range to me. A value of over 4 is a big warning sign that a fairly hefty drop in the share price could be possible.
Clearly this simple analysis could be completely misguided and it might turn out to be a star performer. Certainly when I looked into them I really liked the look of the outfit. Nice business model and team. And as far as I could see/remember there wasn't any private equity company involvement prior driving the IPO which has to be good news. Also a nice divi. So lots good. But the P/TB dominated in the end and I sold out.
In reply to dfs12, post #7
Hi DFS12
Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)
I see WJG not so much as a pure property company, but as a manufacturer of investment products which it pre-sells to investment institutions, (with a much smaller property management company bolted on which I did not factor in for my decision). If the model works, it gets to operate with less capital invested in ongoing projects.
I'm a holder since Aug & only with a cautiously modest holding. Might top up sometime all things being equal or better.
Thanks Graham for your review of WJG. Dfs12 - isn't the P/TB value explained by their business model of selling the the development up front and receiving cash for it on a monthly basis as it is built - ie it is their aim not to have properties on their balance sheet.
dfs12 WJG is not a property company, it is a developer. It relies on successful developments, often pre-sold, for its profits, and does not hold properties for capital gain or rental income.. Suggest you look more closely at the business model before judging.
Hargreaves. They do seem to have struck a bit of good luck, combined with sound management. However, don't forget that the board's judgement has to be suspect as they authorised a £6.3m share buy-back at 598p about 2 years ago, thus wasting approaching £4m of cash.
I see that Petards (LON:PEG) announced a contract renewal with the MoD today worth £1.6m plus over 3 years. Unless I'm missing something, this share is so far under the radar that nobody seems to be keeping count of the contracts being won and the value that is being built here.
Disclosure - I am long Petards (LON:PEG)
In reply to Graham N, post #6
Thanks Graham, much appreciated.
In response to dfs12's point, and as others have pointed out I don't think Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) can be lumped in with other property companies because they forward sell the properties before constructing them. The properties are not held in their books as fixed assets valued at open market rates, but are instead shown as 'work in progress', or inventories and valued at cost.
The forward selling model is also why I'm less concerned about visibility of future income. Yes it's possible that construction timescales on a project could slip, but revenue is recognised on a monthly basis as construction progresses so a slippage doesn't mean the whole project has fallen through. Granted, there are penalties involved for slippages, particularly where they have been aiming for project completions prior to the start of an academic year, but they seem to have an excellent record in completing projects on time and within budget.
Also, for the next couple of years at least, a large proportion of forecast revenues are already 'in the bag' from projects previously forward sold and on schedule for completion. Just as there are some downside risks, the relatively low number of projects each year means there are also upside risks for future years if they can identify more sites for sale than are in the current forecasts.
If Watkin Jones was valued at around TBV then it would be offering a yield of about 20%. That kind of yield only occurs when the company is about to cut its dividend but here we have a company that has net cash on the balance sheet and with highly visible forward earnings that cover the dividend about twice.
The point is that they're not a traditional property company at all, they forward sell much of their development and often end up with contracts to manage the properties once they're up and running through their Fresh subsidiary. Forward selling removes the assets from the balance sheet, hence the discrepancy on P/TB.
They had £15.4 million cash at the last interims, two months into the current year they have 65% of full year 2017 already locked up and Zeus are estimating £30 million in cash by the end of this year. The Watkin Jones family retain significant stakes in the company through family trusts. Whether you regard that as a good or bad thing is a personal choice, but I'm comfortable with it.
In short, it looks like a well managed company with a sensible business plan, with excellent earnings visibility and cash backing which offers a very decent yield. I rather like it, but thereagain I don't value it as a traditional property company.
timarr
I agree with bestace and timarr that Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) should be valued on earnings power, not book value. It's not buying to collect rent like a property investment company, it's buying to build/improve and then to sell! And sometimes to provide management services afterwards. So the P/E is relevant and the P/B much less so.
But I do wonder if the the market for student accommodation might not become oversupplied in the next few years, cutting off development opportunities for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG). Even if it took 5-6 years for this to happen, it could make all prior applications of earnings multiples redundant (since there would no way to produce 4,000+ beds at the prior rates of return). Some companies in the building sector have a nasty habit of looking the cheapest when they are the most overvalued, after all.
Just my opinion, DYOR etc.
Hi folks, you're all probably right. I can see a lot of merit in what they are doing and how they are doing it. It's a close call for me either way. I was probably in profit when I decided to come out and that may have swayed my decision (it doesn't happen very often!)
In reply to Graham N, post #15
I think the shortage of student accommodation is so chronic that it would take a massive drop in student numbers to make a material difference to the likes of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG). It may happen, given the unknown impact of Brexit among other things, but another driver is that whenever purpose built student accommodation is completed, it frees up housing stock from the private rented sector for non students. This is clearly beneficial given the pressures on housing in this country, and as a result I think the market dynamics for the student accommodation sector are a bit different to those for the general construction sector as a whole.
In reply to Graham N, post #15
Hi Graham
Yes, the potential oversupply of student properties is something I have wondered about. With relatively recent IPO's it's always worth looking for the reason, but the significant stake held by the Watkin Jones family mitigates against the belief that the owners were looking for a quick exit.
But as bestace has remarked that's probably a long way off and even if it wasn't I think the business model could be modified to address the private market; the fundamental undersupply of property is not a problem that's going away. In addition the Fresh management business is an interesting operation in its own right, with gross margins at about 65% and the potential to double the number of rooms under management over the next three years.
As a holder I'm conscious that I'm putting the bull case here. The business depends on finding a constant flow of suitable locations and that the market for forward selling their properties holds up. Zeus are lyrical on the forward visibility but I think that could vanish in a severe downturn.
But I'm a great fan of family run businesses with a decent track record, and as Watkin Jones has been around since 1791 I think we can at least agree that it has longevity on its side :)
timarr
I'm not a holder of WJG looks a good company, but what put me off was the company aeroplane which I read of on this thread post 47, http://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=35318049&from=1&to=435 it's not just the £3m cost (which doe's seem excessive for a small AIM listed company) as much as the directors attitude to company money.
Hi Epson
Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)
If true, it may not be a big thing, but I thought I'd look anyway. However I don't have an ADVFN login (yeh, I know), so I can't see the post. Therefore I thought I'd look for a secondary source of the information. I could not find anything on Google, including the following search strings (and others)...
+"watkins jones" +airplane
site:watkinjones.com airplane
Does the ADVFN post give a source?
Thanks.
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #20
Hi Lion Tamer,
Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) aeroplane is mentioned in the admission document, see http://www.watkinjonesplc.com/results-centre/key-corporate-documents. From that it was purchased prior to 1st October 2012 for a smidge over £3.3m and had been depreciated by £432k by 30/09/2015.
It's not mentioned specifically in the recent interim results but looks to me like it has been rolled up within Property, plant and equipment in non-current assets.
Simon.