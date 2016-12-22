Small Cap Value Report (22 Dec 2016) - HSS, HSP, KOOV, WJG





HSS Hire (LON:HSS)

Share price: 84.25p (+0.3%)No. shares: 154.8m





Placing to Raise £13 million



Fair dues to Paul for noting that he saw no alternative to an equity fundraising at this equipment hire company (link here - and thanks to a reader for pointing out this was as far back as November 2015!).



I've also written bearishly on this company before, and have been surprised to see the share price remain somewhat resilient over the past year.

However, this potential placing is much smaller than the amount which I and perhaps others would have viewed as necessary to fix the balance sheet. I suppose bulls might interpret it as a message, from the two institutions taking part, that the hole in the balance sheet is not so large

Shares are up a little bit on the news, so perhaps the placing is being seen as a good show of support from the private equity/hedge fund owners (who will own c.76% of the company after the deal, up from 73.4%).



Rationale:

The scale and complexity of the programme (including £12.5 million of previously announced one-off costs for the nine month period ended 1 October 2016), together with the on-going investment to support revenue growth, has led the Board to conclude that an equity injection would strengthen the balance sheet of the Group and provide additional flexibility to fund fleet investment as it completes the change programme in early 2017.







The programme being referred to involves the use of a new "National Distribution and Engineering Centre", which is supposed to transform how the company operates. Implementing change across the business is taking slightly longer than expected (forecast until Q1 2017 rather than by the end of 2016).





My opinion: It's interesting that the owners are willing to pour some more money into this, albeit just a fraction of the value of their existing holdings. They must be convinced that the next 2-3 years, at least, could turn out in a reasonable way for them.



For those of us on the outside looking in, in my opinion, it's not a transformational deal…