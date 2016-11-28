Small Cap Value Report (28 April 2017) - KMK, JE., BXP, TRAK, MCON, UPGS
Good morning,
Paul added many sections to yesterday's report which now includes comments on all of the following:
- Servoca (LON:SVCA)
- Richoux (LON:RIC)
- Air Partner (LON:AIR)
- Styles and Wood (LON:STY)
- Synectics (LON:SNX)
- Harvey Nash (LON:HVN)
- Character (LON:CCT)
- IMImobile (LON:IMO)
Regards,
Graham
Kromek (LON:KMK)
Share price: 30.375p (+8.5%)
No. shares: 259m
Market cap: £79m
It's a short update from this radiation detection business for the financial year ending this month.
The Group is making good progress on the delivery of new orders won over the past two years and, as a result, the Company is trading in line with market expectations.
Such a statement wouldn't normally send shares higher by almost 10%, but it also reiterates that it expects a "step change in revenue growth" in the new financial year.
Though I have expressed scepticism in relation to this company before, the market clearly likes it as the shares are 50% higher compared to when I last covered it in January.
It's targeting EBITDA breakeven this financial year (ending April 2018).
With more than 200 patents it might be worth a look, though from a statistical point of view, not too many companies with these characteristics turn out to be winners:
Just Eat (LON:JE.)
Share price: 575.25p (-1.8%)
No. shares: 678.9m
Market cap: £3,905m
Not a small-cap but of interest to many of us here, the Just Eat Exec Chairman is taking a leave of absence for medical treatment.
He will doubtless receive best wishes from everyone connected to the company.
It's more than a bit unlucky for Just Eat, which lost its CEO in February to "urgent family matters".
Now the CFO is stepping up to be interim CEO, and a senior NED will complete the search for a permanent CEO.
Surely the argument for a nosebleed valuation is all that much harder to make when senior management is in the midst of so much involuntary change?
14 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Thanks Graham.
Kromek - Well, it it's ever going to be great, best to at least let it first post that profit eh!
If you get the urge Graham, Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) provided a Q3 update today - detailed from a numbers perspective but lacking any commentary. For anyone following this company, below is a link to the comparable share price in Dhaka (BXP's home exchange) - it trades at a deep discount on the London market, although a gap that is only likely to be closed, IMHO, if/when the company is acquired.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/14OPKxgw5GEHfwnujQ9Zo_kaySQcRkATcE01H4KpI1LE/edit#gid=0
I wouldn't describe Just Eat (LON:JE.) as having a 'nosebleed valuation'. Seems pretty reasonable to me given the likely growth coming through - possibly even cheap. Though with all the growth and acquisitions happening, it doesn't look like the best time to be shedding more members of the executive team. Execution risks are rising - I sold my holding today despite liking the long term prospects and the valuation. May look to get back in later.
I would just like to say, firstly, hope you all have a great long weekend, and secondly that I have come to find Stockopedia to be a great source for both discussion and investment suggestions/coverage - great, invaluable daily posts from the now combined team of Paul and Graham, but also some very useful comments from people posting too, all of which have helped me to become rather more focussed, and successful too... albeit on a more moderate scale to most of you I think
:-)
Hi Graham
Are you going to finish your review of Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) from the 26th April?
Thanks
Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) looks interesting indeed. Bangladesh sounds like it should be a great place to locate a generic pharma producer - it must have a healthy cost advantage as suggested by its margin. And the news flow is relentlessly positive with licences being put in place to export to loads of countries. I recall looking at this but struggling to get my head round some of the numbers. I might take another look.
In reply to crystal tipps, post #5
Hi crystal - sorry, I'm not going to have time to cover boohoo in the short-term. There was a breakdown in communication that day, and writing Boohoo wasn't ever supposed to be part of my plan!
In reply to crazycoops, post #2
Hi craycoops, thanks very much for the suggestion. It was on my candidates list anyway but you helped to ensure I covered it.
Cheers
Graham
Paul and Graham, it would be helpful to me and possibly many others if you opened your comments
on a Company (any Company) with a simple short introduction as to what the Company actually does.
Give it a thought, please.
Warmerjo
Hi Graham, if you have time, is there any chance you could cover UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) ? This only listed in March and put out what seem to be good results today. The chairman, James McCarthy, has just been appointed as Chairman elect of Crawshaw (LON:CRAW)
Graham, thanks for the reviews of Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) and Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) both of which I hold. I did not know about the different prices on Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) shares that's seems weird, good that the London price is lower. It took me a long time to get over my concerns about a Bangladeshi company on the Aim, but so far so good. For anyone who does not know the share is volatile, just look at this week, price is often up or down 7% in a day.
I like the sound of Beximco. Bought after reading your comment. I reckon there will be
a price-leveling sooner or later, and when it comes it will be Up the way from our AIM
end. Have plenty time, the shares are in my long term hold folder.
Cheers,
Warmerjo
hi graham thank you for todays coverage...how about covering UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) which was a recent float.....stonking interims and solid balance sheet with nice divs !
Thanks for the requests guys, I added a short comment on UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS).