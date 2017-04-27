Small Cap Value Report (Thu 27 Apr 2017) - SVCA, RIC, AIR, STY, SNX, HVN, CCT, IMO
Good morning! It's Paul here. I'll be doing today's report.
In the meantime, I covered loads more companies in yesterday's report, in the evening. I appreciate this isn't ideal for readers, but sometimes there's just so much going on during market hours that I can't concentrate properly on report writing.
So yesterday's report had a big section on Crawshaws (I quite like the deal with 2 Sisters, and have bought some stock personally). Other companies covered are results & trading updates from: Proactis, WANDisco, RedstoneConnect, HML Holdings, Reach4Entertainment, and Dillistone.
Today, I hope to cover;
Servoca (LON:SVCA) - trading update
Richoux (LON:RIC) - poor results & impending fundraising
Styles and Wood (LON:STY) - final results
Synectics (LON:SNX) - AGM statement
Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) - Preliminary results
Character (LON:CCT) - Interim results
IMImobile (LON:IMO) - trading update
So that will keep me busy for the rest of the day.
Servoca (LON:SVCA)
Share price: 27.25p (up 23.9% today)
No. shares: 123.7m
Market cap: £33.7m
Trading update - this staffing company has a year end of 30 Sep 2017, so it's reporting on H1 performance today.
Things seem to be going well;
We are pleased to report that following a positive start to the year, results for the first six months are ahead of internal expectations and significantly ahead of the corresponding period last year.
Outlook comments for H2 also sound positive;
The Group's diversified business mix has delivered a resilient performance and this gives the Board confidence as we enter the second half.
Valuation - it's the usual struggle to find broker research, but there's a FinnCap note on Research Tree from Dec 2016, which forecasts 2.4p adjusted EPS for this year. The Stockopedia consensus figure is in a similar ballpark, at 2.36p.
FinnCap said this morning that they're leaving forecasts unchanged. That's surprising, as the RNS suggests the company is out-performing. So personally I'd be inclined to base my valuation on maybe 2.5p or 2.6p EPS for this year?
That means, even after a big rise today, the valuation is probably just over 10 times this year's forecast earnings. That's probably about right - small…
Hi Paul
Any chance you might look at the comprehensive results report presented today, for Air Partner (LON:AIR) ? (I hold).
I'm not entirely sure why the share price dropped as it has as I think the explanations of activities all seem sensible and with a good strategic direction. I added on the dip.
Regards
Howard
I would also be interested in your thoughts on Air Partner (LON:AIR) results Paul, although I am cognisant that you have a fairly ambitious list already.
Yes please cover Air Partner if you have time.
Nick
OK, you've twisted my arm! I'll do a section on Air Partner next.
Regards, Paul.
I fourth air partner!
It's disappointing that the results RNSs for Air Partner (LON:AIR) are missing from the StockReport at 3pm today, when they have been out since 7am and show up fully if you follow the link to the latest trading statement and scroll to the bottom.
Access to the latest news is critical before the market opens, so why can't Stockopedia deliver it promptly so that we don't have to look on other websites?
In reply to FREng, post #6
Yes have noticed some results are missing recently Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) was the same yesterday.
Thanks for covering Air Partner (LON:AIR) Paul
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Paul
Many thanks for doing Air Partner (LON:AIR) . I welcome your useful cautionary points.
Regards
Howard