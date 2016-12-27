Small Cap Value Report - Part 2 - Wed 26 Apr 2017 - CRAW, PHD, WAND, REDS, HMLH, R4E, DSG
Good afternoon, it's Paul here.
Today I've covered:
Crawshaw (LON:CRAW)
Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD)
WANdisco (LON:WAND)
Redstoneconnect (LON:REDS)
Plus brief comments on: HML Holdings (LON:HMLH) , £D4E , and Dillistone (LON:DSG)
Crawshaw (LON:CRAW)
Share price: 23.75p (down 21.5% today)
No. shares: 79.2m
Market cap: £18.8m
Final results - for the 52 weeks ended 29 Jan 2017.
This is a chain of butchers + hot takeaway food, mainly based in the North and Midlands. The company added 11 new sites in the year, taking the total to 49 sites at year end.
As is clear from the figures today, this is a roll-out that has gone wrong. We already knew that though, as a series of poor trading updates have already crashed the share price from a peak of about 95p 18 months ago, to just 24p today. It's been even lower too - I sold mine near recent lows and only got something like 16-18p for them, from memory. Poor timing, as usual on sells! It's just so difficult to decide when to sell, I'm hopeless at that aspect of investing.
A few key figures from today's results;
- Revenue up 19.3% to £44.2m
- Operating loss of £1.4m (prior year £0.4m loss)
- EBITDA of £0.1m positive (prior year £1.0m positive)
So a clear deterioration in performance - which isn't what's supposed to happen when you're doing a roll-out. Each new store is supposed to bring additional profit, so clearly things are not working out very well here.
New sites - opening 11 new sites will definitely create additional pre-opening costs, and so the company does what Tasty (LON:TAST) did recently, and massages the figures to report a supposedly higher underlying EBITDA performance.
I think it's fine in principle to flag up genuine pre-opening costs (e.g. wages for staff being trained, before the site actually opens), and perhaps some Head Office costs related to new site openings. However, the same as with Tasty, I think Crawshaws has been way too aggressive with this process, and hence the numbers lack credibility.
Crawshaws says today;
*Adjusted EBITDA is defined by Group as profit/loss before tax, exceptional items, depreciation, amortisation, profit/(loss) on disposal of…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Crawshaw Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates a chain of meat-focused retail food stores. The Company has approximately 40 stores, which are located across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and the North West. The Company's product range is categorized into approximately two distinct areas, such as Traditional raw meat, and Hot and cold cooked food. Under the Traditional raw meat category, it offers various products sold either loose in a serve over counter for the traditional experience or as multi buy packs on supermarket style multi deck counters, which have all been cut and packaged in store. Under the Hot and cold cooked food category, it offers freshly prepared roast chickens, gammon and pork joints, hot roast sandwiches, shop cooked curries and casseroles, chicken and chips, as well as other traditional deli products. Its stores include Arndale Centre in Arndale; The Arcades in Ashton Under Lyne, and Fresh Meat Factory Shop in Astley. more »
PROACTIS Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a Spend control and e-Procurement solution provider. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of business software, installation and related services. It offers a range of solutions, such as PROACTIS Source-to-Contract, PROACTIS Purchase-to-Pay and PROACTIS Supplier Network solutions. It offers managed services, such as procurement-related managed services, such as Sourcing and Content Management; Finance-related managed services, such as Invoice Data Capture and Accelerated Payment Facility, and information technology (IT)-related managed services, such as Application Hosting & Management. Its Solutions for Finance and Procurement include cloud, hosted or on-premise software applications. PROACTIS Spend Analysis offers company-wide data on users' laptop, tablet or mobile. Its PROACTIS Invoice Data Capture turns paper, fax and Portable Document Format (PDF) invoices into system-ready electronic records. more »
WANdisco plc focuses on Active Data Replication technology. The Company's WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers. The Company is involved in the development and sale of licenses for software and related maintenance. The Company is engaged in the development and provision of global collaboration software. The Company's technology, Distributed Co-ordinated Engine, DConE, enables the replication of data. It has developed software based on this technology, which is applied into markets, including Big Data and Source Code Management (SCM). The Company's geographical segments are North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It offers a range of products under categories, such as DATA STORAGE, original equipment manufacturer and source code management. Its solutions include cloud migration, cloud replication, data leaks, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud and real-time analytics. more »
28 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to Carcosa, post #3
Hi Carcosa,
Thank you for your sage advice.
CRAW was a bit different for me, as I only bought AFTER the profit warning. So it was a bottom-fishing attempt, which was ill-timed on the way in AND the way out!
FRP - well that one was just a disaster, and I think management were probably dishonest about performance.
I think position-sizing is key. Neither of the above were big positions for me, so the losses didn't particularly matter, compared with profits elsewhere which were many times larger.
Every profit warning is different in my view. So when good companies hit a bump in the road, that can be an excellent entry point. Although I think it's best to have a bias towards selling on a profit warning. Mind you, if everyone does that, then the over-reaction creates opportunities for others.
Running winners - yes I agree, that is important. Although bear in mind we're in a fairly crazy bull market right now. So that strategy is working well - for now. I can remember plenty of other times when banking bumper profits, instead of holding out for more, was the best approach.
As regards BOO - yes I sold way too soon. HOWEVER, I recycled the money into G4M, which actually rose faster than BOO, from that point (although the gap has narrowed more recently). So personally I only kick myself for selling too early, if I recycled the money into something that under-performed.
All fascinating stuff, and whatever we do, the market will always give us a kicking from time to time!
Regards, Paul.
In reply to apad, post #6
Hi apad,
Are you talking about Stockopedia (which isn't my website, it's Ed's!), or something else? If so, maybe drop him a message to make that point. I agree that registration procedures for websites should generally be as light as possible. On the other hand, if you want free, unique content, then it's not unreasonable that the provider might want to email you occasionally, trying to persuade you to subscribe. Without subscribers, there wouldn't be a website.
Regards, Paul.
P.S. slight crossed wires here, resolved below. So pls ignore this post.
It was that one where you produced written reports of interviews.
Making a contribution is very much an impulse decision.
apad
In reply to tads, post #4
2Sisters has paid loose change to be able to sell their surplus output (which varies week by week as production is pretty much fixed while sales vary hugely with supermarket promotional activity and demand seasonality) to Crawshaw at retail prices rather than having to take lower wholesale market prices or freeze it at high cost.
Given his record of swooping on troubled companies, it's very probably a good deal for Mr Singh, whether it is for existing Crawshaw shareholders remains to be seen.
In reply to Carcosa, post #3
You seem to forget Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) had a profit warning, I bet you would be gutted if you had sold everything and not bought back in. Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) was one of the big stars not so long ago, went up about 50x in one year, probably best to take some profits before the profit warning as you would have lost 50% of your money. Some high flyers soar and then crash and then recover ASOS (LON:ASC) is one example.
Paul
AFAIAA, there is no commentary in the CRAW results indicating whether they are currently trading profitability. Given all the bad news in the RNS, if they are currently trading profitably, I would have stated this explicitly.
So, lots of bad news provided and trading at a loss still? I do wonder.
Thank you for a very interesting write-up on CRAW.
Best wishes, Martin
In reply to dmjram, post #12
I agree, it's a smart move by 2Sisters and should work well for Crawshaw as well. From memory the fall in the pound post the referendum hit their Polish supply arrangements hard so some availability of cheaper supplies from the UK is good news for them.
That being said, I'll leave them to it rather than get involved. I expect Mr. Boparan will come out on top in this situation.
In reply to herbie47, post #13
You seem to forget Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) had a profit warning...
Perhaps a re-read of the research would assist???
Carcosa
In reply to apad, post #11
Hi apad,
Oh do you mean my website QualitySmallCaps.co.uk ?
It's got a PayPal button for donations, is that what you mean?
If so, it's just a standard PayPal thingy. I don't know if it's customisable or not.
Sorry if it's displeased you. I'll see if I can adjust it.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #17
Just checked and it's easy through a Paypal account. I must have tried to pay by credit card before and got fed up of entering details.
Not displeased.
apad
Thanks for the Crawshaws write-up. Hope your back gets better.
In reply to herbie47, post #13
Hi herbie,
BOO was certainly included in the research as a profit warning - however, I regarded it as an expectation failure rather than a profit warning. BOO was growing extremely strongly at the time. Possibly a semantic difference but excluding would make the findings even more conclusive.
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) My pennyworth on whether to sell or run a winner or top slice, which surely depend on so many factors:
- your time horizon. Mine for Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) is 10 years plus
- whether you have a better idea. So if something better comes along (as Paul points out about £G4M)
- whether you want to trade in and out of the share or whether you see yourself more along the lines of owning part of a business.
- whether you like to be fully invested all the time or hold cash and try to time the market.
I made my first purchase in Nov 2015 and made three additional purchases in the following 6 months. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) now represents 19.2% of my ex-cash portfolio. I am happy to sit any falls in the share price out, particularily as the management seem to have a good plan for future growth.
I like to be fully invested (I am about 7.5% cash now). I really don't feel that I can time the market and that if it is a sound company time/patience will see the investment turn out right.
Any thoughts on ULS Technology Paul. It has a few people excited
Delete
Paul, thanks for the marathon report.
After making a great call on WANdisco (LON:WAND) I'm surprised that you've sold all your shares. For me it's a hold for now - it looks like the Fusion product is gaining traction, and technically volume has been higher on up days and lower on down days which is a positive sign.
Thanks for the WAND thoughts Paul, can't blame you for banking the dosh! Think I'll see where it goes with the new customer...
In reply to goingbroke, post #22
Hi goingbroke,
Yes, I've just been reading the update from ULS Technology (LON:ULS) . Am too tired now to properly report on it.
However, it looks good - ahead of expectations.
I looked at this company a few months ago, and remember thinking that it looks potentially interesting. I tried out their websites, etc, but didn't quite understand it properly, so in the end gave up & moved on.
It looks worthy of further research though, definitely. I'm not really looking to open any new positions personally at the moment, so will pass on it, but for other people I'd be interested in your findings, if you do research it.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to ricky65, post #24
Hi ricky65,
re WANdisco (LON:WAND) - I suppose that I don't feel qualified to judge its prospects. For me, it was a trade based on improving newsflow. I doubled my money almost in 3 months, so that's a good result.
It wouldn't surprise me at all to see the shares go bananas, as we're in a raging bull market, and it does seem to tick a lot of the boxes that speculators look for in a bull market.
So I may well be kicking myself in future for having sold too early!
Also, my personal circumstances are that I've got too much gearing, so wanted to reduce my overall market exposure. So I've been cutting back on non-core positions like WAND in recent weeks.
Good luck with it, I think WAND looks potentially interesting, and who knows, I might revisit it at some point in the future perhaps?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to dmjram, post #12
Re Crawshaw,
One point to watch is that 2 Sisters don't load Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) with cheap/suplus chicken thereby artificially inflating Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) profits, until such time as the share price reaches 40p and the 2 Sisters warrants kick in @ 15.2p giving them 50% of the company. Thereafter it’s entirely possible that 2 Sisters chicken will return to a realistic market price. Unusual trading opportunity to 39p, but one that doesn’t fit my investing style, so I am going to pass.