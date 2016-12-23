Small Cap Value Report (3 Feb 2017) - NETD, ZMNO, JPR

Good evening,
I'm just catching up on one or two things from Friday.
NetDimensions Holdings (LON:NETD)
Share price: 97.5p (up 24.2% on 3 Feb 2017)
No. shares: 51.3m
Market cap: £50.0m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Proposed recommended cash offer - this company has been in play since early Oct 2016, when it told the market that it had received an unsolicited takeover approach. So there has arguably been a bid premium in the share price since then.
I reported here on 23 Dec 2016 that another update from the company seemed to give a steer that the takeover approach was likely to succeed. The phrase "advanced discussions" suggested that a deal would probably happen. That seemed to me a pretty good point to go long, for the bid.
A recommended cash offer of 100p has been announced.
The bidder is Learning Technologies (LON:LTG) - so as usual I've been checking them out, to see how likely the deal is to go ahead. LTG already has 57.15% of NETD shareholders onside. Interestingly, those commitments drop away if a competing offer of 110p+ is received. It sounded as if more than one party was originally interested, so I wonder if this might be a case like Lavendon, where multiple competing offers are tabled?
On the downside, LTG needs to complete a Placing in order to raise the bulk of the funds for the takeover of NETD. So there's a chance something could go wrong there, if it's not able to raise the funds. However, I doubt it would have launched this takeover approach without being very confident of getting the Placing away. But you never know for sure, until the money's in the bank.
Timing - the deal is expected to complete in 2 months. So there's an opportunity cost of having money tied up here, which could be deployed buying something else.
My opinion - this looks a decent outcome for NETD shareholders. Personally this is only a small position for me, so I really can't decide what to do - whether to bank most of the profit now, or hold out for the full 100p per share? There's always the possibility of a higher competing offer. However there's also the downside risk that the 100p bid could fall through…
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity. Its segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. It offers solutions, including Enterprise Solutions, which include NetDimensions Talent Suite that offers industry solutions for mobile workforce learning and performance support; Content Solutions, which include NetDimensions Interactive business unit that offers custom e-Learning, course libraries, course conversion, consulting, gamification, mobile content/ applications and learning portals, and Professional Services, which include consulting, implementation, support and other professional services so that its clients can deploy its technology solutions. more »
