Small Cap Value Report (4 Jan 2017) - NXT, BM, STAF, ACRL, SPSY, CAMB
Good morning!
Thanks for all the positive feedback on yesterday's article, I'm glad people found it interesting.
Graham's having a day off today, so just one report. I intend covering the following;
Next & B&M trading updates - yes, I know they're large caps, but the idea is to get a feel for how retailer bellweathers have done over Xmas. This has read-across to smaller retailer shares - note how M&S, Debenhams & French Connection are all down c.5% this morning, in sympathy with Next's lacklustre Xmas trading.
Staffline (LON:STAF) - in line trading update
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) - interims to 31 Oct 2016
Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) - positive trading update
Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) - AGM trading update, in line with expectations.
Large cap retailers
.
John Lewis Partnership
EDIT - Sorry, I dropped a massive clanger here, and accidentally did a write-up on last year's results, thinking they were this year's! Huge apologies for that. I would blame having a cold, but apparently I did the same mistake last year. Rather embarrassing, sorry.
Anyway, there's no point in having an incorrect section in here, so I've deleted it.
Next (LON:NXT)
Basically, it's not as good as expected, so the shares are down, and have pulled down other retailers too. The prior year comparatives were soft, so growth was expected, but failed to materialise.
Special divis make this a nice income stock, and it's certainly coming back into buying range for me. Although I wonder whether Next may struggle to maintain its sector-leading net profit margin?
It's remarkable to find such a high quality business on a PER of below 10, but where's the growth going to come from? It seems that Next is likely to only, at best, stand still in terms of future profitability, maybe? Hence the low rating.
The market is really only interested in online retailers at the moment, or growing, smaller retailers. Although I wonder if the pricing gap between growth & value retailers may now be getting too wide?
B&M
Very strong UK LFL sales growth of 7.2%, from this pound shop chain. Although 1.1% of that was an extra day's sales, so LFL was really 6.1%, still outstandingly good.
38 Comments on this Article show/hide all
I prefer to go online, more choice. saves hassle of going shops.
if something doesn't fit it so easy to give me back as postage is paid for, just drop it to a local drop of point and money is refunded if need be.
In reply to Warranstar, post #15
Hi Warranstar
You are comparing apples and oranges. The broker forecasts are adjusted numbers whereas the historic numbers are unadjusted. IMHO, both numbers are probably wrong, in that:
- the historic numbers, calculated by Stockopedia's data provider, reverse out too many of STAF's adjustments, and,
- the forecast numbers, provided by not Stockopedia or their data provider, include adjustments, for share awards, that should not be being included.
However, the basic point is that the forward numbers and the historic numbers are being compiled on completely different assumptions and cannot be sensibly compared
So, yes, I agree there is a misunderstanding and it is in thinking that there is any rational basis for your 548%.
HTH. Cheers, Martin
In reply to herbie47, post #18
It's a different market for old blokes like us and younger female buyers. The girls are comparing clothes with one another all the time and looking for the next trend so they often have a good idea what they are buying and treat it as a hobby. That being said the way reverse logistics is handled is key for online retail.
For myself I go for the Costco private label Kirkland stuff so no-ones getting very wealthy from my clothes shopping.
Those John Lewis figures are for last year, i.e. Christmas 2015!
In reply to CliveBorg, post #17
Hi. Thanks for the reply. I think that many people still want to touch and feel what they are buying and also enjoy browsing. I think that this is true for both clothing but more so for home furniture/décor (IKEA in Southampton always seems to busy) I watched a Mary Portas talk and Q&A at the Oxford Union a while ago (I'd highly recommend this youtube channel)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_g-Jc0nOrM
I also thought that this extract from an article she wrote for the Telegraph was interesting:
So what does this mean for the future of retail and our High Streets? Well it's quite simple. Be good. Be good at what you do. Be good in the way you do business. Because if you aren't, you ain’t going to survive. Today the customer is truly king. We can shop where we want, when we want whatever time of day we want and pretty much at whatever budget we want.
And the legacy of the Internet has meant we tap into trends faster, demand more choice, but also gain access to how goods are made so we demand higher ethics, behaviour and standards. We know that digital won’t replace the High Street either. People crave social interaction. We are neurologically wired to connect. That's why farmers’ markets are more popular than ever.
I believe we have reached a place where digital plays an everyday important and continuing part of our lives but we now seek more experiences to compensate for our digital overload. Indeed, 38 per cent of the millennial generation would rather spend on an experience or something ‘interesting’ rather than just buying more ‘stuff’. And so the visionary and creative retailers and entrepreneurs of tomorrow are delivering just that. Where the old school have left the High Street, a new breed is driving in. Ones who put their values at the heart of what they do. And then envelop it with a Positive Experience - what I call The PX factor.
Amazon are opening physical stores in the States and perhaps this is a trend which will be adopted in the UK?
In reply to GavSmith01, post #22
Those John Lewis figures are for last year, i.e. Christmas 2015!
Paul performed the same trick last year -- looking at John Lewis figures for Xmas 2014 rather than Xmas 2015:
http://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value...
Tee hee.
In reply to bsharman, post #23
I don't think people crave face to face social interaction. I certainly don't. I also don't think people go to farmers markets for it. They go to buy good local produce all in one place that they can't necessarily get from the supermarket.
In reply to herbie47, post #18
Yes, I would agree with you, I rarely buy clothes online unless I have tried them on in a shop first but I also think you are right that we (and probably the great majority of posters) are different in our clothes buying habits to younger people who drive sales at clothes retailers. I normally spend less than £50 per year on clothes and get some good shirts from charity shops. Based on my observations of my son and his wife, I don't think younger people do that! More seriously, I would agree with the idea that there is clearly a place for bricks and mortar clothes shops and eventually equilibrium will be reached between online and traditional shopping. However, my impression is that the rapid rate of transfer to online buying has some way to run yet and when the equilibrium is reached, the likes of Next (excellent company though it is) will be shown to have too many shops. I sold my Next shares a few months ago and sold my Ted Baker shares today as I think I underestimated the impact the move online will have on businesses such as these. I would note that Ted Baker had less than 25% of its sales online in its last results and even though they are growing fast, this does not look good to me. I have, however, held on to my Boohoo shares (thanks Paul).
In reply to shanklin100, post #20
Hi Shanklin100
It is not MY 548% increase in EPS. It is STOCKOPEDIA's 548%.
The numbers that the 548% increase in EPS comes from are both in the line in the stockreport called "EPS NORMALISED" From 17.4p for historic to 112.6p forecast gives an increase of approx. 548%. Surely the fact that the figures are on the same line means that the figures are comparable.
If you feel that the numbers are incorrect / inappropriate / misleading / badly presented or generally do not suit your purposes, then please ask Stockopedia to make the improvements that you feel to be appropriate.
Is it a cold Paul or man-flu? :-) Whichever, get well soon, and thanks for posting.
In reply to Ajay_Gajree, post #9
My wife tells me that the quality of clothes at Next has dropped
In reply to Warranstar, post #27
Hi Warranstar
I give up. You just don't understand the basis for the information on Stockopedia.
Regards, Martin
A few points why I wouldnt buy NEXT
quality isn't as good as it was.
too many shops that will hurt going foward as sales on the high street decline further.
More importantly, the next generation of shoppers are shunning the dowdy fashions of next. BOO, ASOS are most defo where the young fashion conscious shop.
I expect a further warning on trading in the coming year also.
pye
In reply to pyemckay, post #31
More importantly, the next generation of shoppers are shunning the dowdy fashions of next. BOO, ASOS are most defo where the young fashion conscious shop.
I'm not sure this is entirely true. I asked my 11 and 15 year old nieces about clothes shopping over Xmas. It seemed to be common knowledge amongst their friend groups that the quality of clothes from Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) was poor and they preferred the better quality of high street names such as Jack Wills, Hollister and Brandy Melville. I'm not saying they are typical, but it's interesting nonetheless, especially if you hold £BOO like me.
IMHO the "young people only shop on-line" schtick is being overplayed and they seemed to actually enjoy a day out shopping with their friends, having a coffee etc. and so were quite happy to receive cash as a present to fund these trips. If Next (LON:NXT) have not got it right in terms of clothing and presentation to a younger audience, then this seems to be something that is easily fixed. If it gets to a yield of 5% (target price £36) I am going to back the truck up.
All the best, Si
Two comments on Retail and online retailers:
First, from a professional Marketing point of view we should expect BOTH online and high street /retail park shopping (with fusion executions between the two). Some people will like one and some the other. However it looks likely that the (still small) online segment - perhaps 13% by value now will grow at the expense : my view is equilibrium will be closer to 40:60 ie online can triple whilst offline reduces by 1/3. (hence long on BOOHOO albeit much reduced) That still leaves a big High St/Retail park business!!! Interesting stores in good locations will still do well (I also hold DEBS as i think they are navigating a tricky time quite well with growing internet and non-clothes sales and good locations to sell perfume and decorative lamps!). With BHS gone and M&S shaky, there is still a role for Debs with its in house fashion brands. I'd love to see it take on French Connection (FCCN), rebrand the stores and sell the dresses across its estate.
Second, for an under valued stock look at N Brown (BWNG), another holding. This is transforming itself into an online/digital player and is 4 years in. Too much debt but at low PE levels etc when you think 70% of sales are now online. JD Williams is coming back and Simply Be whilst no BooHoo has found a place and will do well in the US I think.
Retail is far from dead!!
PS writing from Nigeria with a dodgy american laptop so no pound symbol available :)
In reply to Warranstar, post #27
Dear Warranstar,
Re: STAF
I find it useful to compare the Stockopedia page from the previous year to the current page. The 2 JAN 2016 report (click the arrow next to the PRINT button and a choice of historical pages appear) says that estimated eps for 2015 was 90p. The current page says that Stocko’s view on the actual normalized eps for 2015 was 17.4p.
I consider a difference of this magnitude a warning to spend more time than usual with the annual report so that I can form my own opinion.
In 2015 there was a huge D&A charge (over 13 million) and considerable share based payments (normal for STAF, which many would want to treat as if they were a part of normal compensation/salary). How you choose to treat these will give you wildly different EPS figures.
In reply to laurie, post #34
Laurie - as you say there a number of adjustments that every investor needs to consider in the case of Staffline (LON:STAF). To be fair to them Note 3 in the 2016 FY results issued last January, does provide a breakdown of the "non-underlying" items and a breakdown of these. Share based payments are a large ongoing cost, but every individual investor needs to factor this into their respective valuation of the company.
In the interims they issued in July, non-underlying items were a lot smaller.
Regards,
Imran.
Just bear in mind Next (LON:NXT) usually under promise and over deliver. They are still a solid bellwether company with little debt and pretty decent margins. it's realistic to put out an uncertain outlook statement as we're about to embark on triggering brexit
Sales might be up at within John Lewis Partnership however profits are estimated to be quite a bit lower yr on yr. Expectations for profit before Partnership Bonus, tax and exceptionals for the year ending 30 January 2016 remains unchanged at between £270m and £320m versus £342.7m last year. Indicates they're being squeezed and that the market is tough for all retailers even the better ones. Think Next (LON:NXT) and others with large portfolio of retail outlets will have a tough year.
Profuse apologies for me dropping a massive clanger on using the wrong year's figures for John Lewis. I followed a google link, but didn't double-check the dates unfortunately.
Anyway, I've removed that section, as it doesn't make any sense.
Thanks for those who pointed out my stupid cock up.
Regards, Paul.