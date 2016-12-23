Small Cap Value Report (5 May 2017) - RCN, CTO, FST

Good morning!
Redcentric (LON:RCN)
Share price:89.75p (+3%)
No. shares: 148.9m
Market cap: £134m
For my previous (bearish) analysis of Redcentric, see the 23rd Dec SCVR at this link.
At the time, I had the impression the company had responded professionally to the discovery of accounting errors including the overstatement of historic profits and understatement of net debt.
But I still thought the episode raised such fundamental questions that I would have marked the shares down even lower than they were.
Today's trading statement for the year ending March 2017 says performance was in line with expectations, with "good sales momentum".
There was no evidence of theft in the accounting fiasco, and customers are apparently still happy, so it seems as if the effect of the errors was limited to giving shareholders a false impression of profitability.
Net debt reduces to £39.5 million from £42 million, and the banks have played ball:
Our lending banks have remained supportive over recent months and the Company is pleased to announce that amended debt facilities are now in place. Waivers in relation to historic covenant breaches have been secured such that the Company is fully compliant with its facilities.My opinion
The shenanigans which took place here are a real shame, as it looks to have some quality services and a strong ability to win contracts (including a major NHS contract in January).
And it is probably my own fault, but I still can’t see how a market cap around the current level can be justified. Statutory PBT came in at just £0.3 million in H1, it’s under FCA investigation, the previous year was heavily loss-making after restatement, and the debt load is substantial (£39.5 million).
Even with the greatest of efforts and professionalism by staff and senior management in the current circumstances, I don’t see how a market cap of >£130 million makes any sense. An enterprise value of over £170 million, operating in the very competitive space of diversified IT services. Perhaps someone can help me to understand!
T Clarke (LON:CTO)
Share price:88p (+12%)
No. shares: 41.8m
Market cap: £37m
Many new projects have been secured so far in 2017 by this building services contractor (mechanical and electrical contracting and similar services).
Interesting names on the list include Dyson, Thomson Reuters and Gloucester Royal…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Redcentric plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in supply of information technology (IT) managed services. The Company's segments include Recurring, Services, Product and Central. The Company's Recurring segment is engaged in the provision of its services to customers under long-term agreements, including data, connectivity, hosting, cloud, and support services. The Services segment is engaged in provision of consultancy, or installation services regarding the provision and set-up of a new service. The Product segment is engaged in the sale of third party products, which comprises hardware. Its services include Network Services, Collaboration Services, Infrastructure, Applications Services, Security and Mobile. Through Internet protocol (IP) telephony, messaging and video conferencing, it helps organizations enable communication among their staff. It offers a suite of Cloud services, as well as colocation, data management and virtualization services. more »
TClarke plc is a United Kingdom-based building services company, which delivers electrical, mechanical, and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The Company provides electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users. Its geographical segments include London and South East, Central and South West, the North and Scotland. The Company's businesses include Intelligent Buildings Green Technologies, Facilities Management, Transport, Mission Critical, Manufacturing Services, Residential & Hotels, M&E Contracting and Design & Build. The Company within its M&E contracting business has capabilities in sectors, including commercial offices, retail, education, healthcare, financial services and media. Its Manufacturing Services business includes in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services. Its projects include Beckley Court, Chiswick Park, Kettering Hospital, Project Nova, Mitie Care Home and Rathbone Square. more »
Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices. The Company offers fourth generation Kino 4 chip. The Company's smart audio module is Minuet, which offers hardware, software and services solution for the smart audio device. Its digital radio modules include Verona 2, Tuscany Bluetooth/digital radio and Verona HD Radio. Its digital radio platforms include Venus, Venus Colour, Neptune (Tuscany Platform), Venus H2 and Venus HD. Its digital radio software includes DAB and AUTODAB 2.0. The Company also offers Chorus 3 chips. Its Venice 6.5 FS2026-5 module is a hardware and software solution for Internet radio and network streaming. more »
5 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Graham. re T Clarke (LON:CTO) I am puzzled by this share's low PE ratio of around 6-7. Sector median is 12. The company's financial history looks sound. No debt. Reasonable growth. Good dividend yield
So what is it that the market doesn't like about this share?
Thanks. Ram
In reply to Ramridge, post #1
T Clarke (LON:CTO) has, as Graham says, very thin margins. This may be a deterrent. Also a couple of years back there were problems with contracts they inherited from a takeover. This could easily reoccur. There is also some inflexibility in the workforce, which is all directly employed: no agency staff here!
(I hold and am happy to do so. My nephew is a former employee. He cannot speak highly enough of the company).
In reply to Ramridge, post #1
I believe this took it off many people's watch lists..
http://www.investegate.co.uk/clarke-t---plc--cto-/rns/re--investigation/201610311637559084N/
TClarke plc ('the Company') announces that it has uncovered financial irregularities within the accounting function of a wholly owned subsidiary, DG Robson Mechanical Services Limited ('DGR'). From initial investigations it would appear that funds in excess of £2.8 million have been misappropriated by an employee over a number of years. The Company has taken appropriate action, including the appointment of expert professional advisers to assist with our investigations and to recover the stolen funds.
Re redcentric valuation - because it generated £6.8m of free cash flow in H1
In reply to rhomboid1, post #3
T Clarke (LON:CTO) TClark--the position regarding the financial irregularities
From the full year report 28.03.17:
During the year ended 31st December 2016 the Group uncovered financial irregularities within the accounting function of a wholly owned subsidiary, DG Robson Mechanical Services Limited ('DGR'). GBP2.9m of cash was misappropriated over a number of years, of which GBP1.9m has been expensed in 2016 and GBP1.0m had been charged to the income statement in previous years within cost of sales and administrative expenses. The 2016 expense has been separately disclosed as a non-recurring item. Results prior to and including 2015 have not been restated as the impact cumulatively and in each year was not considered to be material, however, the 2015 results have been re-presented to show funds misappropriated in that year as non-recurring, in order to aid the comparison of underlying performance.
The Group engaged expert professional advisers to assist in the investigation and recovery of the stolen funds. The cost of the investigation to 31(st) December 2016 is GBP0.4m.
no position