Small Cap Value Report (6 Jan 2017) - CRAW, ZYT, G4M

Good morning!
Many thanks to Graham for his excellent report yesterday. I was mainly in bed, with mild man flu (OK, a cold!). I'd recovered enough by the evening to append some brief comments to Graham's report, on IGR, IMO, and JSG. So here's the link for yesterday's slightly enlarged full report.
I'm covering today's news, so just one report here today. Graham might possibly append some comments of his own later, to this report.
First off though, a little rant on economists & how useless most of them are.
Economic forecasting
I see that the latest UK PMI data has been very positive, again confounding all the gloomy economic forecasts. There's an interesting article in today's Telegraph, with the respected Chief Economist for the Bank of England, Andy Haldane. He admits that economic forecasters have (so far) got it completely wrong. Also, almost all economists failed to foresee the GFC (great financial crisis of 2008).
Alastair Heath (an excellent financial journalist) has been saying similar things for a while now - i.e. that economics is a failing profession, unable to even vaguely forecast what is likely to happen in the real world.
Sir Mervyn King has an equally damning opinion of economists, urging them to stop pretending that they can forecast things with any degree of accuracy, or at all actually, in his excellent book, "The End of Alchemy" (highly recommended, if you haven't already read it).
This reminds me of my youth. I absolutely loved Economics at O and A levels, and had a fantastic teacher called Dave Lines. We thought he was the coolest dude ever, and he even managed to pull off carrying a handbag (or manbag, as he called it) for his keys & cigs - this was before the days of mobile phones of course, so nobody had to worry about carrying those, as they hadn't been invented.
I enjoyed Economics at school so much, that I was considering going on to do an Economics degree at LSE. Mr Lines persuaded me not to. He said that beyond A level, Economics descended into irrelevance. The academics had at some point got mathematics envy, and decided they had to super-complicate Economics with unfathomable mathematical equations. None of this was any use in the real world, said Mr Lines, so don't waste your life going down an academic cul-de-sac. Very wise words from him, and thank goodness I listened &…
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Crawshaw Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates a chain of meat-focused retail food stores. The Company has approximately 40 stores, which are located across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and the North West. The Company's product range is categorized into approximately two distinct areas, such as Traditional raw meat, and Hot and cold cooked food. Under the Traditional raw meat category, it offers various products sold either loose in a serve over counter for the traditional experience or as multi buy packs on supermarket style multi deck counters, which have all been cut and packaged in store. Under the Hot and cold cooked food category, it offers freshly prepared roast chickens, gammon and pork joints, hot roast sandwiches, shop cooked curries and casseroles, chicken and chips, as well as other traditional deli products. Its stores include Arndale Centre in Arndale; The Arcades in Ashton Under Lyne, and Fresh Meat Factory Shop in Astley. more »
Zytronic plc is engaged in the development and manufacture of optical products, including touch sensors, filters and other laminated products. The Company develops and manufactures a range of touch sensor overlay products for use with electronic displays in industrial, self-service and public access equipment. The Company has developed sensing technologies, which include projected capacitive technology (PCT) and multi-touch projected capacitive technology (MPCT). It operates through a network of channel partners across the globe and its technologies are being used at leisure, on the street and in the workplace. Operating from over three factories on a site near Newcastle-upon-Tyne in the United Kingdom, the Company processes glass substrates and assembles their touch overlay products, and develops the bespoke firmware, software and electronic hardware to link the interactive overlays to customer's integrated systems and products. The Company is a parent company of Zytronic Group. more »
Gear4music (Holdings) plc is engaged in the online retailing of musical instruments and equipment. The Company sells its own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside with other brands. The Company offers over 1,500 products, which are sold under approximately eight brands, including Gear4music; Archer, which offers string instruments, such as violins, cellos, violas and double bass; Redsub, which offers bass guitar amplifiers and pedals; SubZero, which offers guitars, amplifiers, mixers, speakers and audio electronics; Minster, which offers digital pianos; Rosedale, which offers woodwind instruments, such as clarinets, flutes, oboes and piccolos, and Brass Instruments, which offers trumpets, trombones, tubas and French horns. The Company has developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency and responsive design Websites covering approximately 19 countries. more »
Paul, I don't want to rain on your parade, but I wonder what is the difference between G4M and the likes of Amazon ? If I want to buy a specific drum on the internet, surely I'll go to whoever can get it to me most cheaply ? If they are selling a very large percentage of their own-brand gear (like Boohoo) I could understand your enthusiasm, as it couldn't be obtained elsewhere, but is this true ? I'm sure I've missed something, but it's not for me !
I order sausages and haslet from Boston Lincs to London most months. I bloody love sausages. Never had a bother. Comes in a freezer style cool bag. Refrigerate or freeze on arrival and job's a fish. Donald Russell ships thousands of steaks a week to us people who don't have a decent butchers nearby and don't want the social
interaction of going to a shop.
In reply to Fishcake, post #34
Fishcake - read the above report again and see if it answers your question
In reply to purpleski, post #33
Hi Purpleski,
Thanks for your kind feedback!
You asked:
Paul I don't know what your drinking but I want some!:-)
Just herbal teas, and effervescent vitamin C drinks at the moment, plus lots of coffee.
It's Dry January remember, so no booze for me until 1 March. Last year was a bit bonkers, so I've decided to extend the usual dry January into dry Jan + Feb this year.
Regards, Paul.
I would be very interested in an economist explaining the obsession with GDP rather some measure of net worth. It seems that successive governments have have been deliberately manipulating GDP measurements,eg the obsession with getting mothers to work and to put their children in care.
Since 2000 odd people in the UK have lived very well,we are probably collectively better off than we ever have been, but the National Debt since 2000 has trebled to 1,5 Tn, without taking into account PFI debts and and government pension liabilities.
Since 2008 the debt pile has move up from the banks and other financial institutions to governments,when they are no longer able to borrow that is when what will make the financial crisis of 2008 look like a picnic will happen.
Can an economist tell us how much the government can borrow before lenders start demanding more interest ?
Roughly ?
Regarding g4m; I did a few like for like comparisons on branded products and found many cheaper elsewhere. Could explain a bigger growth in 'own' brands? I'm not sure.
Also wondered why this years update was for 4 months trading against last years 2 months (Christmas) trading. - I hold but remain cautious.
Hi Paul,
Am a big G4M fan too esp as they are creating enough differentiation to not just be swallowed up by the ever growing amazon! My background is eCommerce marketing so just done a bit of digging with that perspective to review them..
Did a bit of digging and G4M seem to be very successfully selling their own brand music products on both ebay and amazon in multiple countries, but don't bother trying to stock products or brands that Amazon could source from other suppliers. Sensible as it helps them grow volumes and scale in new countries, and for their own branded products to provide economies of scale, that helps drive profits their differentiation as an online business.
Secondly they differentiate from Amazon by creating masses of unique content esp video which means they become the destination for "shopping" and choosing what gear you want as well as buying + they get the associated marketing benefits of great SEO rankings in google search results. Note that they don't share this valuable content in their amazon or ebay listings, so customers "shopping" have a high chance of ending back at their website to view it. Their SEM spend on google (paid ads) is also very focused on their own products only or on most popular keywords - they will be doing well in this auction with their high converting website and choice of content allowing them to bid more to lock out the competition especially on mobile where their key competitor in Europe Thomann doesn't even have a mobile optimized website!
All in all a company who isn't just creating great own brand products, high converting websites and providing excellent customer service, but one who clearly knows how to create an efficient marketing machine and spend the £££ wisely!!
In reply to brucepackard, post #25
I think there's a process whereby someone makes a simplifying assumption such as Efficient Market Theory in order to get some handle on building a model and to a certain degree finds that it is a helpful assumption. Then the people who come after treat this simplifying assumption as a law and insist it must be applied regardless of the evidence as to it's limitations.
Taleb makes a similar argument about the bell curve. Because it's a simple distribution to model and because some variables fit it, all sorts of other variables were assumed or forced to fit it regardless of evidence, to great cost.
In reply to Graham Fraser, post #38
... and the obsession with "productivity", which seems to ignore the burden on the state of making previously employed workers (and taxpayers) redundant.
On the subject of economist and their predictions, I would recommend 'The Signal and the Noise' by Nate Silver. A very interesting read, in which he explains the tendency to falsely believe that adding complexity to a model increase accuracy. Also that as has been said above it is better acknowledge the lack of precision by presenting the likely range of outcomes, rather than a single figure, which again suggest and accuracy that isn't there. However 'experts' like to think they can predict a single figure, and a range of figures is likely misinterpreted as a lack of accuracy and incorrectly reflects poorly on the people making the prediction.
He also gives his opinion on why in his view TV shows attract a certain type of pundit, the ones less likely to be right, but that more strongly express their predictions.
On the subject of G4M if I may presume, there are some statements in the report that worry me slightly, as I too am perhaps in danger of falling in love with £G4M and Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO).
You state "savvy investors are anticipating the bottom line impact when the "profit engine" is eventually switched on, for the larger etailers which end up dominating their particular niches.
So think in terms of a land-grab for now, then much bigger profits later."
This raises a nagging doubt in my mind because it seems similar to what was being said about some internet and social media stocks. The land grab for subscribers justified the ridiculous ratios. Not all of these ended well, as it wasn't always possible to monitise the user base. I am guessing that the difference is that many of these were loss making, and the likes of £G4M and Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) are generating profits? But does it not raise the danger that valuations for these could become over-hyped?
In reply to JohnEustace, post #42
The genesis of the Efficient Markets Hypothesis goes back to the late 19th century when Leon Walras decided to make economics a science. He based his economic science on the latest scientific theory of the time, which happened to be the First Law of Thermodynamics (the one that states that in a closed system everything moves into equilibrium). He then made the simplifying assumption that all human beings are self-interested and only ever act selfishly. Economists have been tying themselves in knots trying to explain altruism ever since.
If you trace the history you eventually get to CAPM and EMH and a mathematical form of economics that bears little or no relation to reality. As it happened Walras invented economics before the discovery of the Second Law of Thermodynamics, which states that eventually everything goes to hell in a handcart - i.e. the only valid form of equilibrium is the heat death of the universe. And in any case the Earth isn't a closed system, as we constantly receive energy from the Sun for the foreseeable future, (i.e. until the week after next when President Trump blows everyone up).
This would be an historic curiosity if it wasn't for the fact that macroeconomics of the Walrassian kind hadn't captured most of the world's major policy making institutions. Many old school macroeconomists will even argue that market bubbles and crashes are an illusion because their models say they can't happen. I kid you not ...
But even to tar all macroeconomists with the same brush is unfair - there is much useful research happening around the psychology of investment coming out of the work of people like Daniel Kahneman and Richard Thaler. People are irrational in the presence of money, but their irrationality is itself predictable. Unfortunately as market states change people then modify their behaviour - which modifies the market state. Which makes prediction really difficult, especially about the future ...
Andy Haldane of the BoE, whose report started this thread, is a fan of behavioural economics, but it's an uphill battle to convince a generation of economists schooled in Chicago.
timarr
In reply to JohnEustace, post #42
Agree John. That sounds sensible.
I could point to both my own experience and research by Richard Novy Marx (about quality outperforming) and the professor said that they both must be wrong, because they contradicted the economics that he had been teaching for many years. As you say, he didn't see it as an assumption, he saw it as an economic law. I was quite frustrated at the time. But now I just think people like that create an opportunity for the rest of us to make money.
Regarding G4M - some bearish points. 1) I have read several comments about their quality customer service, and granted the financial figures seem to support this, but what other evidence is there. My son runs a band and they have used the company for supplies. When I looked at G4M shortly after they floated, he commented that their customer service was not good and that they had been let down in the past. 2) If I recall correctly from their prospectus the principal reason for floating was to open a showroom in London (I think they already had one in York, but this was not close to main market). This seems to contradict the online model. 3) I am not convinced that online is a good model for high value musical instruments. Professional musicians I know will want to try playing the instruments they buy and will go to considerable lengths to find one with a personal fit. I can see the model will work for routine supplies, e.g. guitar strings etc, but not clear to me that there are sustainable high margins in that sort of trade. 4) Reputation for musical instruments takes many many years to establish (think Steinway or Fender) and it is not clear to me how G4M own brand will compete. They may be looking to establish in the cheap products for school-kids market, but I am skeptical. 5) I am not convinced that the company can be compared with e.g. Boohoo. Apparel fashion is a very different market and I just don't think the same consumer psychology applies. G4M looks to me like a well run company that I would be very happy to own, but the present valuation looks way overdone, IMHO.
A comment on economics. When I studied economics and finance (a very long time ago!) we were taught two fundamental mantras: 1) The Efficient Market Theory shows that one cannot make money in the long term by investing in stocks. Any deviant performance from the mean is just good (or bad) luck. All my experience is that this is just bunk! 2) The Capital Asset Pricing Model can be used by a company to optimise the amount of debt taken on. I never really believed this. Even if true, it seems to me that the optimal debt today may be very different to optimal debt in, say, a years time. As the debt to equity ratio is a long(ish) term decision, is there any point in a company trying to optimise this with any mathematical rigour? Any economists here care to comment?
In reply to Graham Fraser, post #38
I'm not sure that economists do obsess about GDP.
Politicians seem to and so do the media so there will always be economists willing to talk about it.
Economists are interested in measuring the value of economic activity. GDP has a definition (though this can vary) and can be measured, though some parts of the definition probably don't make much sense.
And bigger is assumed to be better - other things being equal.
Though other things are rarely equal.
But everyone knows that a lot of economic activity isn't measured or can't be measured.
It's assumed that there is a lot of uncounted economic activity in Greece, though that seems to be mostly forgotten about.
Comparative GDPs go up and down with currencies - but with much less impact in the real economy than those figures would suggest.
GDP is a very precise number, but with a very, very rough real world meaning. But the real world meaning of the value of the total economic activity would be very important; if we could measure it.
In reply to cic, post #48
I wouldn't describe either of these as theories of much interest to most economists.
But I would agree that they are both bunkum; very roughly speaking.
The Efficient Market Hypothesis is a hypothesis although it seems to have been reified into a belief system by many investors.
i) Information takes time, often quite a lot of time, to percolate through.
ii) There is a lot of group thinking. Fund managers tend to act like a herd of sheep each individually trying not to be picked off by the wolves.
iii) Risks/uncertainties are different for every stock and investors apply a different value to these risks.
iv) Different investors are interested in different time spans. The value you estimate now (if you have all information about the present) may not be the same relative value you would anticipate in 2 years time. Traders may be interested in now; long-term investors may only be interested in the value in 2 years.
v) There may be a large seller/buyer affecting the price.
The list can go on and on (and on)
vi) Different investors may be applying a number of different economic forecasts ;)
In reply to cic, post #47
Hi cic,
I tend to agree with your observations on £G4M - clearly Paul is enthused by the business model and management of this 'online disrupter' and the 5x growth since the summer is impressive (it is a pity I missed out!). However as I said in a response to Paul's observations on 'online disrupters' and operational efficiency at the beginning of the week (Jan 3) it is essential that the product also has to be of a good quality. I have heard from someone who works in a 'real world' string instrument retailer and repairer (selling/reapiring high end through to beginner instruments) that they see quite a few instruments purchased from £G4M that have to be modified/repaired before they can be played effectively. If this is commonplace it must be detrimental to brand reputation and consequently any serious musician is unlikely to buy through this channel? Consumables and cheap products for the beginners market looks a more likely target segment and how large is this in the long term. OK fantastic growth from a low base so far but is it sustainable long term?
Paul thanks for that.
I am economically illiterate but I was very very very impressed by Daniel Kahnemans' "Thinking fast and slow". He was/is an economist and who won the Nobel Prize for his work on behavioural economics. "Thinking" is about the psychology of decision making and completely debunks the idea that our behaviour and decisions are based on rational, logical, objective factors as is implicit in classical/theoretical economics.
I felt that reading this book changed my understanding of how people think including what is going on in my own mind.
In reply to cic, post #48
There are a lot of problems with CAPM, apart from the fact that the evidence doesn't really support it.
Risks are always changing, so a lot of assumptions would be needed to use it for deciding on long-term debt.
A lot of decent, asset rich companies have gone but when this sort of financial engineering has been applied. Southern Cross, anyone?
All these theories have a similar problem.
You can demonstrate that they are mechanically perfect in a given set of circumstances and making certain assumptions. But neither the circumstances, nor the assumptions always hold. And people aren't always trying to maximise value; they might, for instance, be trying to minimise risks.