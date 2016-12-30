Small Cap Value Report (9 Jan 2017) - BOO, SAL, PTSG, PUB, ZTF, REDS, ANCR
Good morning!
Today I'll be covering the shares noted in the header. Graham intends adding a section on ANCR later this afternoon, once I've finished.
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO)
Update on Nasty Gal acquisition - as mentioned before, BooHoo is the "stalking horse" bidder for the IP and customer lists of bankrupt American fashion etailer Nasty Gal. There is now a wait until 2 Feb 2017 to see if any other bidders get involved.
It's too soon to count their chickens, but if BooHoo's $20m bid is successful, it could turbocharge its growth in the USA. I think this is one reason why BOO's rating has gone through the roof - international expansion is going very well already, and with Nasty Gal potentially on top, then who knows where this ambitious company might end up?
The Board believes the proposed transaction has the potential to accelerate the Group's international growth, particularly in the US, building on boohoo's existing customer reach and product range across the globe.
I so wish that I'd stuck with this one, and not sold out way too soon. I've still got a tiny residual holding, via my local share club in Hove. Well done to those of you who sat tight - it just shows, a toppy valuation can sometimes just be the sign of a great company that's going places.
Spaceandpeople (LON:SAL)
Share price: 17.25p (down 21.6% today)
No. shares: 19.5m
Market cap: £3.4m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update (profit warning) - good grief, yet another profit warning from this very disappointing specialist marketing tiddler. From what I can gather, most people have either given up in despair, or are still holding but would rather not discuss it.
I wouldn't normally report on something with a market cap this small. My usual size cut-off point is about £10m market cap, as things get too illiquid below that. However, SAL is a stock I've covered here a lot before, so it makes sense to continue covering it, for now.
Christmas trading was weaker than expected in the UK retail part of the business, although other divisions traded alright.
Retail Merchandising Unit ("RMU") sales were significantly lower than had been anticipated with demand over the normally lucrative Christmas period being particularly weak.
The financial impact is given (partially);
Overall, revenue for the year…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites. The Company markets through a range of media, including television (TV) advertising, billboards, social media and digital media. The Company's subsidiaries include boohoo.com UK Limited, boohoo.com USA Inc and boohoo.com Australia Pty Ltd. more »
SpaceandPeople plc is a United Kingdom-based media specialist company. The Company is engaged in marketing and selling of promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues throughout the United Kingdom, Germany, France and India. The Company's segments include Promotional Sales, Retail, Head Office and Other. The Company markets, sells and administers promotional space in a range of footfall venues across the United Kingdom, including shopping centers, theme parks, garden centers, retail parks and airports. The Company offers a service covering from consultancy services to the provision and management of retail merchandising units in shopping centers. It enables venues to market, administer, promote and sell their promotional space. Its subsidiaries include MacPherson & Valentine Limited, SpaceandPeople GmbH, Retail Profile Holdings Limited, POP Retail Limited, Retail Profile GmbH, SpaceandPeople India Pvt Limited and S&P+ Limited. more »
Premier Technical Services Group plc (PTSG) is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the maintenance, inspection, testing, repair and installation of permanent facade access equipment, fall arrest systems and lightning protection systems together with fixed wire and portable appliance testing and high level cleaning. The Company operates through three segments: Access and Safety, Electrical Services and High Level Cleaning. The Company's Access and Safety segment offers Safety Testing, Safety Installation, Cradle Maintenance and Cradle Installation. The Company's Electrical Services segment offers Lightning Protection, Fixed Wire Testing, Portable appliance testing (PAT) Testing, Fire Alarm and Extinguishers, and Steeplejack Services. The Company's High Level Cleaning segment offers Window Cleaning, Gutter Cleaning, Building Cleaning and Pressure Cleaning. The Company's Training Solutions division offers Training, Consultancy and Insurance Inspections. more »
31 Comments on this Article show/hide all
For those of you interested in EKF (I hold, and I see Paul doesn't intend to cover) there is a very positive trading update saying that they are trading above the previously upgraded forecasts:
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc ... announces that trading in the final quarter of the year ended 31 December 2016 was materially better than budget and that the overall performance for the year will exceed revised market forecasts, recently upgraded following the trading update provided on 7 November 2016.
The Company can confirm that it achieved revenues in excess of £38m (compared to previous guidance of "at least £36.5m") for the year and adjusted EBITDA comfortably exceeded £5.5m (compared to previous guidance of "at least £5.5m"). The strong performance during the final quarter is entirely due to organic growth.
In addition, the Company announces that cash generation during the final quarter continued to be strong. The Company was net cash positive by the year end, and expects to remain cash positive in the first quarter of the 2017 financial year. The Company has used some of the cash generated during the final quarter to reduce its debt position by approximately £1.6m.
Thanks to whoever originally mentioned them a few months ago :-)
In reply to andrea34l, post #11
Hi andrea341. PTSG's High Level Cleaning achieved £0.34m adjusted operating profit in H1, compared to £0.3m in H2'15 and £0.4m in H1'15, on slightly reduced turnover of £1.5m compared to £1.6m and £1.8m respectively, so pretty insignificant really. This division only represents around 8% of group turnover, so perhaps better to concentrate on the other larger divisions, which have been performing very well.
Hi Paul,
It was a terrible mistake selling Lavendon at 190-195, as I did. The price since soared to 266p currently, as two suitors battle over the company, leapfrogging each other with higher bids, repeatedly. Although that type of situation is quite rare. Most bids go through uncontested.
I also sold around 200p. It's unfortunate, but I don't view it myself as a "terrible mistake". Perhaps it looks that way with hindsight but at the time I believe I made the correct decision based on the facts at hand. A bird in the hand etc. So OK, we missed out on another potential 30% gain but there's no way anyone could have foreseen the bidding war that has taken place, and as you correctly point out this is a pretty rare situation. Don't beat yourself up and also don't let it change your approach to similar situations going forwards - who knows, next time selling could be the correct approach!
What I don't like is when the price sits above the bid price in these situations though as happened with Lavendon - it's a sign that some market participants know something that's not in the public domain and this seems again to be the case with Punch Taverns (LON:PUB).
What do readers think? Risk:reward seems to be a 12p loss from here if the 180p bid goes through, or an unknown profit if a bidding war erupts. The chance of there being no bid at all (and hence a fall back to maybe 130-140p) seems fairly remote to me - the 180p bid seems credible & well advanced.
For me it would depend on how big a position it was relative to the rest of my portfolio and how much the 12p represents. For a small position I'd probably hold on for the denouement. Not that you need my advice, of course :)
All the best, Si
I've held a very modest Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) holding from February's 43p price and now can't see the wood for the trees, especially with such a lofty P/E, is there really that much up side to this share, is it worth upping my holding?
Further to this, I was holding French Connection (LON:FCCN), but recently sold out before it dropped to its current price which now looks much better value - anyone have any thoughts on this stock, and M&A on the horizon (I understood the shops were the losers and the licensing was the untapped gold)?
Any thoughts welcomed.
I think selling a third of your Holding in Punch is prudent.
Hi Paul, I had a look at PTSG and looked into a big 20,000,000 spike in trades 20DEC . The announcement talks of placing shares but in fact substantial shareholders have sold to institutions (as far as my 71yr old brain can figure out) rather than the company benefiting from sales. The balance sheet could do with extra cash in my opinion and I am wondering what your thoughts are on whether a fund raising is on the cards.
Surely the reason the Punch Taverns (LON:PUB) share price is above the Heineken bid price is that there is already another known potential bidder (i.e. Emerald, who expressed an interest at 185p) This is already in the public domain, and as the company is now seen as being 'in play', there is always a chance of other bidders emerging even if we don't know their specific identity. I don't think there is anything underhand about that.
On this basis, the share price is just reflecting the chance of the various outcomes on a probabilistic basis, something along the lines of:
Plug your own probabilities and prices in accordingly, but with the above you get to a weighted price of 190p, so not dissimilar to the current share price.
Personally I'd say the Heineken bid has a much greater than 65% chance of going through at 180p, so on that basis (I'm not actually a holder) I'd retain a rump holding just in case but sell most of my shares now and move on to the next share, maybe Enterprise Inns (LON:ETI) ?
EDIT: was meant to be a response to Simoan's post #14, but I hit the wrong button
I'd bank the punch profit, a declining industry and bank the SAL loss as well (keeps the capital gains down). Market is as high as an elephants eye and Trump is about to P@@@ on our chips so get cash now.
ANCR, looking forward to this nice little business write up.
I am glad I am holding G4M from the 145p days, not sure up to where this will lead us to? Any thoughts?
Hi Paul,
Happy new year to you.
I invested in Marlowe (LON:MRL) last year (2016). Its a buy and build backed by Lord Ashcroft and led by Alex Dacre ( ex £IMP; £RST). Market cap is about £120m today. If it piques your interest, I'd love to know what you think.
Cheers
Francis
In reply to BH1991, post #5
One thing to add, it's not just shopping centres, remember that they have signed a big deal with network rail to use space in their major stations.
However, I feel these aren't really good long term prospects, How much spam is thrown at you these days at shopping centres / stations ? I was recently at waterloo and noticed how much more built up it seems these days. So many things that you might once have spoken to someone on a stall about, are now comodotised, Mobile phones, energy supliers, sky tv/virgin, there are online search engines for all these things, generally you're busy, and don't want to be sold to at these times, especially at the stations. So I can't help but put this in the category of "waiting for an out opportunity", although I know I should have sold ages ago, indeed whyever did I buy into this "fad" company. I'd consider it the same as the abulence chases like red and all those, they probably sell to such organisations. Anyway, my point is that it's one of those flimsy businesses where you can imagine that it just works less effectively over time. Could be me, but just my view,
I hold a few, keep thinking things will get better but they don't .
K
Paul - had a look at PTSG for the first time - I like the company but not the balance sheet. At 30/6/16 funds were £11.0m of which £10.6m intangibles. At any sign of trouble the latter can dissolve like snow leaving not a lot to support the £7.7m net debt. Like Samsgrandad I suspect a placing of shares will be needed sooner or later.
Paul
You are very good at the job you do and to quote you " I made millions until I got cocky and then lost it all" you know that you are not alone on that one, some of the greates names in the business can tell a similar story, some never got over it and made the leap to heaven. Boohoo is suicidal investment you got out when your good sense told you to "once bitten" the fact that it went stratospheric is history and rare. You only have to look back to the tech stocks of the year 2000 and most of them are long gone. Making money makes you a winner, making money wisely makes you rich.
Ken
BOO, like ASC, or ARM as was are successful high growth companies with real and growing earnings. Yes, risk of a significant fall is higher for these growth companies (as with ASC in 2014), but the dot-com boom was about wishful thinking and fantasy ideas that never did and never would make a profit. BOO may drop, but is unlikely to be wiped out.
In reply to ken lowes, post #24
The TMT 'bubble' of the late 1990's is often ridiculed as a period when investors in aggregate exhibited mass hysteria.
Yet there were some great IPO's at the time. Amazon was IPO'd at $18 in 1997 (now $800). Later IPO's included Google & Facebook. These three companies are today amongst the largest in the world by market cap.
Maybe Boohoo will enjoy a similar stellar performance in years to come?
In reply to andrea34l, post #12
I've held EKF Diagnostics Holdings (LON:EKF) for several years and bailed out when the bad news started to come through and started buying back last year. Met Julian Baines the CEO a few times at updates held at panmures. He comes across well and clearly expresses where the business is heading, and is well aware of past mistakes and is clearly anxious not to repeat those. So I'm not surprised the update was positive this morning, indeed he alluded that the forecasts would be exceeded. I hope we'll see more good news throughout the course of the year. Animalcare (LON:ANCR) had another great update, the growth in European sales was excellent, albeit from a low base, and although they are not cheap I've no intention of selling.
Todays report reminds me of a few things I've learned from investing: 1) it's never bad to take a profit. If a stock doubles then you can always sell half and still have skin in the game. But don't lament having sold out, and you can always buy back again. 2) every stock will have its day, it's just timing. Some of my best investments have been companies I've previously held, sold after they went down, then bought them back and they go on to do very well, either because their strategy has changed, board changed etc. some people put a stock out of their mind once they've sold it, but often it's worth revisiting it - after all, you've already done the research and know a bit about the company.
Anyway, I'm no expert investor, otherwise I'd be a millionaire from it! Just wanted to share some thoughts.
In reply to fwyburd, post #21
Forgive me for saying so but the Stockreport for Marlowe (LON:MRL) doesn't look very inspiring. What exactly are you saying that buys and builds? It looks like a Belize based shell company with no revenue which makes a 7.7M loss a year according to the Stockopedia figures....
"Marlowe Holdings Limited, formerly Shellshock Limited, is a Belize-based investment company. The Company's primary objective is to invest in controlling stakes in one or more unquoted businesses in the business services sector that possess annuity-type recurring revenues, predominantly long term contracts, low capital intensity, some operational complexity, sustainable margins and high barriers to entry."
Am I missing something? What does it actually do that you think is worth investing in?
In reply to kenobi, post #22
I agree Kenobi. In my opinion, the company needs to change its strategy and move into the digital marketing space, especially for retail advertisements.
The article shows the classic investor behaviour of selling your winners too early (BooHoo.com) and keeping hold of your losers (SpaceandPeople) in the hope that the share price will bounce back. At the end of the day, the fundamentals of the business are changing and it's now becoming a "Jam Tomorrow" stock. If one of my investments did this, I would sell, wait until the stock becomes "Jam Today", then buy at a reasonable price (if possible).
As you can tell, I'm not a contrarian investor and I believe momentum/growth is an important factor in investing. However, a true contrarian investor will rubbish what I'm saying and hold the position (or even buy more!). If I held a position in SpaceandPeople, I would go back and review the reason why I bought the security in the first place. If the reason still holds then I would hold or buy more, if the reason has changed for the worse then I would sell. The opportunity cost of holding onto a stock which languishes at historical lows doesn't fit my style of investing and doesn't deserve a place in my portfolio.
NB: this does not constitute as investment advice.
In reply to Thunderball, post #15
I bought Boohoo at 25.3p. Sold 75% of my holding at between £1 and £1.20.
The remaining 25% is currently a 5.7 bagger.
I also get a nosebleed at these PE ratios, but it has got me to look more closely at GARP shares, which this one was when back at 25p. This one happens to have worked and I can even take a few losses, if the winners do very well.
Not that I'm going to be getting too reckless after such a long bull market.
Hi Paul great stuff as always.
Any chance you and Graham could put together an article highlighting 5-10 stats on Stockopedia that you scan as part of your screens for red flags to help us less experienced members.
As an example one I picked up from you was to check the average shares in issue stat to spot those companies issuing paper like confetti and crushing earnings per share.
I think it would prove very popular and help people get a grip on some of the stats to look for giving a man a fish and teaching him to fish anecdote.
Thanks in anticipation.
Andy