Small Cap Value Report (9 Jan 2017) - BOO, SAL, PTSG, PUB, ZTF, REDS, ANCR

Update on Nasty Gal acquisition - as mentioned before, BooHoo is the "stalking horse" bidder for the IP and customer lists of bankrupt American fashion etailer Nasty Gal. There is now a wait until 2 Feb 2017 to see if any other bidders get involved.

It's too soon to count their chickens, but if BooHoo's $20m bid is successful, it could turbocharge its growth in the USA. I think this is one reason why BOO's rating has gone through the roof - international expansion is going very well already, and with Nasty Gal potentially on top, then who knows where this ambitious company might end up?

The Board believes the proposed transaction has the potential to accelerate the Group's international growth, particularly in the US, building on boohoo's existing customer reach and product range across the globe.

I so wish that I'd stuck with this one, and not sold out way too soon. I've still got a tiny residual holding, via my local share club in Hove. Well done to those of you who sat tight - it just shows, a toppy valuation can sometimes just be the sign of a great company that's going places.

Share price: 17.25p (down 21.6% today)

No. shares: 19.5m

Market cap: £3.4m

(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)

Trading update (profit warning) - good grief, yet another profit warning from this very disappointing specialist marketing tiddler. From what I can gather, most people have either given up in despair, or are still holding but would rather not discuss it.

I wouldn't normally report on something with a market cap this small. My usual size cut-off point is about £10m market cap, as things get too illiquid below that. However, SAL is a stock I've covered here a lot before, so it makes sense to continue covering it, for now.

Christmas trading was weaker than expected in the UK retail part of the business, although other divisions traded alright.

Retail Merchandising Unit ("RMU") sales were significantly lower than had been anticipated with demand over the normally lucrative Christmas period being particularly weak.

The financial impact is given (partially);

