Small Cap Value Report (Fri 21 Jul 2017 - Part 2) - QUIZ, IQE, Positive retail sales data

Good morning! It's Paul here.

Graham usually does these reports on Fridays, but there are a few things I want to comment on too, so it's 2 reports today. Graham's report is taking shape here.

Please note that I had a late surge yesterday evening, and wrote 4 more sections in yesterday's report, which is here. (covering: Audioboom, Carrs, Mothercare, and Judges Capital)


QUIZ

This is a Glasgow-headquartered fashion retail business - physical stores, and online. It's in the process of floating on AIM, at a £200m market cap. Being my specialist sector, I was keen to meet management. I attended a group meeting earlier this month, and reported on my (mostly positive) thoughts here.

After much pondering, I decided to apply for the Quiz IPO, through my broker. Most placings are only available to investors who are classified as professional investors by their broker, or who meet suitability rules. It seems ridiculous that there are restrictions on who can buy new issues. Yet anyone can buy any share in the aftermarket, without any restrictions applying. Seems daft to me.

Anyway, the good news is that I think this is likely to be a successful new listing. The reason is that the allocations fell within the goldilocks zone - so there was enough excess demand for the new shares to make it a success, but not so much excess demand that allocations were derisory. Mind you, people tend to over-apply for the good placings, expecting to be scaled back.

There is an RNS here giving schedule 1 information. I see that the great & the good of institutional small cap investors are on board - e.g. Hargreave Hale 6.5%, BlackRock 5.0%, and Slater Investments at 3.1%.

The shares start trading on 28 Jul 2017. My hunch is that they're likely to go to a premium, but time will tell.



IQE (LON: IQE)

(in which I hold a long position)

There was a remarkable move up yesterday, on strong trading news, which I reported on here. For anyone (like me) who doesn't really understand what the company does, there is an outstanding video here from PI World, by IQE's CFO, at Mello Beckenham, in Jan 2016.

I think this presentation is an wonderful example of how to explain complicated technical…

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company's segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy. Its photonics business enables a range of end applications, from data communications and advanced optical-fibers, to sensors in consumer and industrial applications. It operates through business units, including wireless, photonics, InfraRed, CPV (advanced solar), power switching, light emitting diodes (LEDs) and advanced electronics. It produces atomically engineered layers of crystalline materials containing a range of semiconductor materials, such as gallium, arsenic, aluminum, indium and phosphorous. The Company has operations in the United States, Asia and Europe. more »

LSE Price
104.45p
Change
-7.0%
Mkt Cap (£m)
759.4
P/E (fwd)
33.5
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
IQE (LON:IQE LON:IQE)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

AO World Plc is an online retailer of electrical products. The Company operates through two segments: online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in the UK, and online retailing of domestic appliances to customers in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom). The Company offers over 5,500 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the United Kingdom, approximately 2,000 in Germany and over 600 in the Netherlands. The Company offers a range of ancillary services, such as customer finance options, an unpack and recycle service, product care packs, and disposal and connection services. In the United Kingdom, the Company operates in approximately three categories: Major Domestic Appliances (MDA), Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) and Audio Visual (AV). The MDA market offers built-in appliances, such as dishwashers. The SDA market comprises small appliances, food preparation and floor care. The AV market includes television, audio, set-top boxes, digital versatile disc (DVD) and Blu-Ray players. more »

LSE Price
119.75p
Change
0.6%
Mkt Cap (£m)
546
P/E (fwd)
n/a
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
AO World (LON:AO. LON:AO.)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company's segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women's fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties. Lipsy also sells directly through its own stores and Website, to wholesale customers and to franchise partners. The Company's franchise partners operate approximately 180 stores in over 30 countries. more »

LSE Price
3810p
Change
0.7%
Mkt Cap (£m)
5,563
P/E (fwd)
9.6
Yield (fwd)
6.6
StockRank
Next (LON:NXT LON:NXT)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



5 Comments on this Article show/hide all

Julianh 11:40am 1 of 5
1

Arguably, Paul, you should have done your research first. And then you would have missed the tide and ended up buying IQE at a 20% higher price. There is no point in adding lots of shares to a Watchlist that never gets researched. So it can be better to buy first and check it out when you have a bit more time.
I will be doing some more checking on IQE over the next few days and might add to my initial holding if it looks good.
Thanks as always.
| Link | Share
ridavies 12:08pm 2 of 5

PayPoint (LON:PAY). I know they are probably way over your size limit now, but your interest and insight in the past (2014) into this in some ways strange and controversial company make them interesting!
Today we have an acquisition AND a bid! The bid is complicated and I dont see any reference to the Board of Directors recommending it. One largish shareholder - Old Mutual with 10% - wants out, but nothing more than that. The only other largish shareholder on the website (Fidelity - again around 10%) makes no comment.
Your comments would be very much appreciated on the content of the bid and the exact timing juxtapoisition of the acquisition and the bid.

| Link | Share | 1 reply
Trident 12:23pm 3 of 5

In reply to ridavies, post #2

Hi ridavies

I can't see any ref to a bid in the RNS announcements or to an acquisition for PayPoint (LON:PAY).

As a holder would be very interested in where you picked this up.

Thanks
| Link | Share | 2 replies
herbie47 12:35pm 4 of 5

In reply to Trident, post #3

Think they mean Paysafe (LON:PAYS).
| Link | Share
monions 12:37pm 5 of 5

In reply to Trident, post #3

The bid is for Paysafe (LON:PAYS)

Shares up at 580 based on the 590 bid. This is a low take over bid of only 9% premium on yesterday's close.
| Link | Share

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter


About Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps.

