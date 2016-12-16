Small Cap Value Report (Mon 27 Feb 2017) - QTX, TNI, DIA, MCLS, VLX
Good morning!
Some interesting results & trading updates today, so here goes.
Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX)
Share price: 336.5p (up 3.5% today)
No. shares: 47.3m
Market cap: £159.2m
Final results - for the year ended 31 Dec 2016.
FinnCap says the results today are in line with expectations.
The share price is up 3.5% at the time of writing (9:00am), but on hardly any trades. This is a surprisingly illiquid share, and the quoted spread is often very wide. Mind you, the published prices on lots of small caps are not actually the real prices - there are often hidden buy & sell orders inside the published spread, that our brokers can see, but we can't. This is clearly an extremely unsatisfactory situation. Mind you there is a solution to this - either ask your broker what the real prices are, or put in a dummy trade (i.e get a quote to buy or sell, but then press cancel) on an online dealing platform to ascertain the real price.
Going back to Quartix 2016 results, here are a few key points;
Revenue up 19% to £23.3m (note the high price to sales ratio (PSR) of 6.8 - although this looks justified by a very high profit margin, and good growth).
Operating profit up, but by a lower percentage - only +8% to £6.5m.
Operating profit margin fell from 31% to 28% - although that's still very good.
Lower tax charge - despite higher profit, the corporation tax charge fell from £975k in 2015, to £453k in 2016. This is due to a benefit from the "patent box" scheme.
The lower tax charge flatters EPS (which is always stated after tax), rising 21% to 12.7p.
The (now historic) PER of 26.5 looks high. Although we are in a bull market, where growth companies are generally on high ratings.
Dividends - total of 11.2p for the year includes a special divi of 4.7p.
Balance sheet - strong, and includes net cash of £6.2m (up from £3.0m a year earlier)
Forex - a £255k P&L charge in 2016, worse than £49k charge in 2015.
Development spend - it doesn't seem to capitalise anything, which is the most prudent treatment.
Outlook comments are positive - good start to 2017, and management are confident, given recurring revenues + growth prospects.
US market is the big growth area, but other markets also doing well (e.g. France)
Valuation - as you can see from the usual…
In reply to FREng, post #1
Hi FREng,
I gave Graham the day off!
But he might pick up on your comment at some point.
Regards, Paul.
Hi Paul, thank you as ever for the updates and commentary!
Re Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX) I suspect we are heading towards legislation that will mandate telematics in cars for certain categories of driver (e.g. under 25s). It's already at the point where the cost differential is so great between a policy with and without telematics for these certain classes that people are starting to live with the robot spy!
I'm not sure if it's above your usual threshold but if you have time to look at Senior (LON:SNR), that could be interesting. It's seemed a solid business in the past with a decent divi, but profits going backwards in the last few years.
Sam
Hi Paul
I see from their financial calendar published on their website that £G4M has a trading update scheduled for Friday, any comments on what to expect?
Andyi
Can anyone explain why the margins in Quartix and Trakm8 differ so greatly? Quartix has a 30% operating margin while Trakm8 seem to hover around the 10% mark.
In reply to andyi, post #5
I think your post is getting the thumbs down as Paul doesn't generally provide "previews". Although I am grateful you have flagged it's coming out on Friday as I had missed that. I think the key thing to watch will be whether the growth rate is being maintained. Brokers previously estimated sales of £56m for 16/17 so it'll be interesting to see how any announcement compares. Non-UK sales grew over 120% in the 4 months to end of December so will that have increased or stalled a bit up to end of Feb which I assume is Friday's reporting period. It's great they are able to provide trading updates this quickly.
There is also an update from Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) tomorrow I think and then from MySale (LON:MYSL) on Weds, another online retailer.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #3
Hi FREng, Paul,
If you want some extra detail on WHI, just to let you know Equity Development put a 2-pager out this morning which you can see for free on Research Tree:
https://www.research-tree.com/companies/uk/investment-platforms-services/w-h-ireland-group/research/equity-development/building-on-strong-foundations/908deca5-017d-47a2-924a-072a9369eb32
Have a good day all!
Rob
Hi Paul,
Re; Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI)
Sorry if this is a stupid question, but could you explain to a relative novice what this means please?
Obviously I know what a 4.8% yield is, but what does the other figure (5.45%) refer to?
Many thanks,
Steve
Part of the adjustments at Dialight (LON:DIA) mentioned by Paul relate to the major restructuring (much of which involves manufacturing). More detail has now been provided in the presentation slides:
http://www.dialight.com/Assets/InvestorRelations/FinancialInfo/CompanyPresentations/PDF/Investor%20Presentation,%20full%20year%20results%202016_270217061925.pdf
Slide 12 shows savings of £9m coming through in 2018. Admittedly an element of jam tomorrow but if it works the rating will be justified.
In reply to Gostevie, post #9
It should say 5.45 p.
In reply to Gostevie, post #9
Re Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) - Pretty sure that should be 5.45p dividend per share which equals 4.8% (Graham's a quicker typer than me)
HI Paul,
Just wondering if you may have time to revisit Fulcrum Utilities (FCRM) at some point in the future? You did a report a fair while ago when the company had a few problems but it would seem they have got themselves in a better position again.
Thanks, Andy.
Hi Paul in QTX they are having 14 million in Goodwill one impairment can wipe out the whole value..... any thoughts ?
The market seems to be anticipating good interims from Waterman Group (WTM) tomorrow, with a firm improvement in the SP today - let's wait and see. It's a share which has struggled to impress investors since last June. I hold.
B2V
PS - Air Partner also notably up today, but on no news that I can find.
What is always interesting with Dialight (LON:DIA) is to split the results into Half-years and graph the results. It often yields a story that seems to be at odds with the management commentary. For example when you compare the FY results with the HY you see big swings in profit after tax. A £2.4m income tax credit at the HY becomes a 3.9m expense at the FY meaning 2016H2 tax was £6.3m and PAT for 2016H2 was only £2.3m. Only 2015H1 has had lower HY profit in recent times:
The impact of this is that again despite reporting cumulative PAT of almost £50m over the last 4 years after exceptionals and capitalised development costs Dialight (LON:DIA) has generated little to no economic return for shareholders:
Finally we see that a lot of the positive cash flow comes from working capital. i.e. paying suppliers as late as possible and pushing to be paid as early as possible. Good working capital management can be a positive sign for a business but it has a definite limit to it's ability to generate positive cash flow. A net interest expense suggests that the positive cash position is not reflected throughout the year. The net interest expense is in fact similar to 2015 levels when the company reported net debt even at year end:
Markets are forward looking and it could be that these backward looking metrics don't reflect the new reality of a reformed Dialight (LON:DIA). However given that they are guiding continued exceptionals into 2017 and carrying current provisions on the balance sheet I personally have significant doubt that this leopard has changed its spots. As Paul points out, investors are paying a hefty price to bet that 'this time it's different.'
In reply to andyi, post #5
Hi andyi,
I see from their financial calendar published on their website that £G4M has a trading update scheduled for Friday, any comments on what to expect?
Unfortunately, I am not psychic! We'll have to see what the company says on Friday, which I of course will report on here.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Gostevie, post #9
Hi Gostevie,
Sorry if this is a stupid question, but could you explain to a relative novice what this means please?
Yes, it means I was typing too fast, and got it wrong!
Profuse apologies for any confusion caused by my typo.
I actually meant 5.45p divis for the year, which is a yield of 4.8%.
I've now corrected the article. Thanks for pointing out my slip of the finger.
Regards, Paul.
Interesting to compare DIA with LPA. From Stockopedia:
Dialight plc is a holding company. The Company delivers light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Lighting, and Signals and Components.
LPA Group Plc (LPA) is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of light emitting diode (LED) based lighting and electro-mechanical systems.
LPA is on a 12 month rolling PE of 14 compared to DIA 27.5. Whats more, LPA has come down from 200p (I sold on results day near the intraday high) to 165p (I bought tioday). Its ex-divi for 1.5p 2/3. No advice intended DYOR.
In reply to tabhair, post #6
Listen to part 1 at 17:00 http://qualitysmallcaps.co.uk/ceo-or-fd-interviews...
In reply to andyi, post #5
Hi andyi - Re. £G4M
If it helps, here is the action I took last Friday.
I was sitting on a 164% gain having been an early investor. I do believe that G4M has a lot more in the tank, but I sold my full holding and locked in the profits. Here is the logic.
On Friday this week, the trading update would fall in one of the 3 broad categories
1. the news disappoints. In this case the SP will fall significantly. The chart shows there has been a fairly steep climb over the past months
2. the results are OK, as expected. In this case IMO the SP will still fall but not as much as above, as short term punters cash in
3. the results are significantly ahead of expectations. The SP will rise say over 10%. IMO It is unlkely to rise above that as a lot of future growth is already baked in.
Scenarios 1 and 2 work in my favour. It gives me the choice to buy back or not. Buying back would be at a profit.
Scenario 3 works against me. But I may buy back treating the cost as the cost of mitigating the downside risk.
This is all about risk management and not about making a quick buck hoping for a scenario 1 or 2 outcome.
Please DYOR and all IMO.
Hi Paul,
Always interested in your views on Trinity Mirror [ Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) ], and it was one of your comments a while back that set me off for some more detailed digging which lead to me significantly increasing my position when the price was less than a quarter of what it is today. Sadly, as is often the case, I started selling too early and didn't take full advantage of the price hitting £2/share, which both you and I had flagged as possible.
Anyway the story back then (for me at least) was that even during the "terminal decline", the company would throw off enough cash to more than support the share price. To me this story (& the numbers) is still basically intact and there is the added bonus that they are now starting to gain traction with digital - albeit still relatively small.
I think you're right that the increase in the pension deficit is the likely cause of today's shareprice movement, but actually I don't think it should have come as too much of a surprise given that the previous valuation was conducted before the "BREXIT" vote. Whilst it's been a long while, I do personally think we are not that far now from the point where "discount rates" start to improve and pension deficits start to erode.
Anyway I loved your comment : ***"We're in a market that loves growth companies. This is the opposite - "***
Yup - kinda sums up why I find this so interesting ;-)
(Forgot to add, if anyone is interested, it is well worth catching up on the results webcast here : http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/8ivqfoi5