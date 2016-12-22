Small Cap Value Report (Part 2 - 25 Jan 2017) - LOOP, TAP, KOOV
Good afternoon!
We have 2 reports for you today. Graham's is taking shape here, plus this one of course by me (Paul).
In case you haven't seen it, I did a Part 2 report last night, covering 5 more companies: XL Media, Lakehouse, Murgitroyd, Kalibrate Technologies, Advanced Oncotherapy, Blue Prism. That report is here.
We understand that readers prefer to have 1 report, with our work combined, but it causes all sorts of technical issues. I managed to destroy Graham's report last night, when editing it, but thankfully then managed to retrieve it. Therefore I decided it was safest to write my own, separate report.
LoopUp (LON:LOOP)
(At the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Capital markets day - I'm going along to this event at 2:30 pm today. The other weekend I did a trawl through the list of recent floats, and this company struck me as looking potentially interesting, hence why I picked up a bit of stock.
The product is innovative conference call software, based in the cloud. The company has moved into profit, although care is needed with the numbers, because it capitalises a fair bit of development spend. By my calculations it's really around breakeven right now.
What's interesting though is that organic growth has been consistently around 35% p.a., and gross margin is high at c.75%. So running a few numbers, you can easily arrive at rather exciting profits & cashflow a few years forwards. That's got to happen, because the current market cap of c.62m (At 152p per share) looks very expensive based on the historic numbers.
As with FreeAgent Holdings (LON:FREE) (another recent float that I bought at the same time, and for the same reasons), I've trialled the software myself. In both cases, the product is terrific, and very easy to use.
With LOOP, customer churn is actually negative - i.e. existing customers use the product more, and thereby generate enough revenue growth to more than offset customers who stop using the product.
Anyway, I'll report back tomorrow on how the capital markets day goes. I think it's important that newly floated companies get out there and talk to investors. This is necessary because liquidity in the shares has to be built from scratch. The way listings are done in the UK usually means…
LoopUp Group plc, formerly LoopUp Group Limited, is a software-as-a-service provider of remote meetings. The Company's product, LoopUp, is designed to eliminate frustrations associated with conference calls and deliver a remote meeting experience for mainstream business users. For hosts, the LoopUp meeting includes ability to create a meeting invite directly from Microsoft Outlook in over two clicks; a call start alert to their desktop and mobile/tablet devices as soon as their first invited guest joins the meeting; ability to identify who has the distracting background noise and mute their line, and ability to allow other guests to share their screen at the host's discretion. For guests, the LoopUp meeting includes clicking-to-join the meeting from a link in the invite, entering their name and phone number and LoopUp calls out to them. LoopUp plans include outlook integration, and one-click screen-sharing. Its data centers are located in London, Chicago, Hong Kong and Sydney. more »
Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale. The Company works with more than 450 advertisers, including Amazon, Disney, Facebook, Twitter, OpenTable, Expedia, and Zynga, and more than 50,000 supply and publishing partners worldwide. more »
Koovs plc is a supplier of branded fashion garments and accessories for sale by a third party through Koovs.com Website principally in Republic of India. The Company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, trousers and leggings, cardigans and pullovers, lingerie and sleepwear, and swim and beachwear, among others, for women. It offers shirts, t-shirts and polo shirts, vests, jeans, jog pants, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, and innerwear and socks, among others, for men. In addition, the Company offers bags and wallets, accessories, sunglasses, jewelry and watches. The Company offers its products of various brands, including Knockaround, KOOVS, Kultprit, Pataaka, Pepe Jeans, Shuffle, Sole Threads, Vans, Voi Jeans, Modello Domani and Mr Button, among others. The Company's subsidiary is Koovs Marketing Consulting Private Ltd. more »