Small Cap Value Report (Thu 23 Mar 2017) - NXT, RBG, SPE, TRCS, SIS, WYG, SFE
Good morning!
I did another big session of writing last night. So yesterday's report was greatly expanded, and now covers results/TUs from: Xaar, James Cropper, Eckoh, SoftCat, Quixant, Cello, CloudBuy, and Van Elle. Please click here to see the full report.
Today I intend reporting on the following results & trading updates:
Sopheon, Tracsis, Science In Sport, Safestyle, The Mission Marketing.
Firstly though, a quick mention of results out from Next (LON:NXT) . As retailing is my sector specialism, I always read Next's figures with great interest, as there's so much information that has wider significance. A couple of things struck me.
As always, its results just reinforced what a fantastic business Next really is. It generates such a high operating profit margin, that most retailers can only dream of. Also, even in a bad year, it throws off huge amounts of cashflow.
Most retailers have a tail of loss-making shops. Next doesn't. 97% of its store turnover is generating at least a 10% profit margin! 74% of its store turnover is generating over 20% profit margin. Truly remarkable figures, this is such a great business.
Selling price inflation - seems to be around 4-5%, driven mainly by the depreciation of sterling. That doesn't seem too bad to me.
Living wage & other cost pressures - look like they're going to be largely absorbed through efficiency & cost-cutting elsewhere. That includes reducing staff incentives - so clawing back by reducing bonuses, etc, presumably.
Guidance on EPS - quite a wide range. The low end is -12.4% drop in EPS this year versus last year. The upper end is a rise of 0.5%. So a fairly gloomy outlook, although isn't it always with Next? They seem to like starting the year with depressing guidance, then usually perform better.
Rents - this is the most interesting bit, a section called "retail space expansion". Next is still opening new stores, and crucially is now being offered excellent deals by landlords. A table is provided showing that rent/sales in existing stores is 6.6% (that is extremely low!). However, on new sites opening in 2017/18, rent/sales drops to only 5%.
The broader point is that any retailers or leisure operators that are currently expanding, are obtaining superb deals for new sites. This counteracts other problems, such as living wage, apprenticeship levy, business rates rises, etc.
The same factor is happening with
Disclaimer:
NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company's segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women's fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties. Lipsy also sells directly through its own stores and Website, to wholesale customers and to franchise partners. The Company's franchise partners operate approximately 180 stores in over 30 countries. more »
Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company's bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening. Revolucion de Cuba bars are characterized by their 1940s Cuban-inspired style, with dark woods, traditional bar counters, antique tiles, vintage furniture, Havana-style ceiling fans, and original Cuban artwork and photographs. Its bars are located in various places, such as Cambridge, Ipswich and Norwich in South East; Bath, Plymouth and Southampton in South West; Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, Loughborough and Milton Keynes in Midlands; Cardiff and Swansea in Wales; Blackpool, Chester and Huddersfield in North West; Sheffield, Sunderland and York in North East, and Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. more »
Sopheon plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of software and services in the product lifecycle management (PLM) market. The Company operates in two segments: North America and Europe. Its Accolade solution provides integrated support for innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process, project, portfolio, resource and in-market management. Its offerings include alignment of long-term innovation plans with market requirements, industry regulations, and supply chain capabilities; generation and development of ideas and concepts to fill gaps relevant to achieving strategic initiatives; process and project management that tracks and enables decision making, focused on evaluating projects associated with innovation initiatives, and data management, analytics and integrity tools. Its subsidiaries include Sopheon Corporation, Alignent Software, Inc., Sopheon NV, Sopheon UK Ltd and Sopheon GmbH. more »
42 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Re. Sopheon (LON:SPE) I sold my holding last week ahead of today's results and locked in the profits. Having studied the results and after reading Paul's commentary I shall not buying back ... yet.
I think the situation with eps is worse if you include all dilution as explained by Paul. Happy to be corrected if I am wrong.
Para 8. Earnings per Share says :
" The calculation of basic earnings per ordinary share is based on a profit of $4,309,000 (2015: $1,131,000), and on 7,297,000 (2015: 7,279,000) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. For the purpose of calculating diluted earnings per ordinary share, adjustments are made to both the profit and the number of ordinary shares to reflect the impact of options, warrants and convertible loan stock to the extent conversion or exercise prices are below the average market price for Sopheon shares during the year. The effect of these adjustments is to increase profit for the purposes of calculating diluted earnings per ordinary share to $4,526,000 (2015: $1,376,000), and to increase the number of ordinary shares to 10,205,000 (2015: 9,897,000) "
So the diluted eps of 44.35 cents stated in the p/l account includes the dilutive effect of the convertible loan stock.
Now if you apply the adjustment for the tax credit and assume a 15% tax charge as explained by Paul, I think the revised diluted eps comes down to 27- 28 cents. (Does the broker forecast of 33 cents include dilution? I can't tell)
In any case there is no clear cut case for buying back, so I will be watching from the sidelines.
Regards, Ram
In reply to tads, post #17
Hi tads,
I think I read something bearish on RBG a few months ago, but it was poorly researched rubbish, to be blunt.
It's a poorly understood stock generally - people don't seem to grasp the key point that a roll out which is achieving 38% ROI is basically a no-brainer, given time. Each new site just bolts on more profit & cashflow. Talking to management, the process for appraising & managing new site openings is very involved, and they haven't put a foot wrong in 5 years - every new site has gone according to plan.
I've no idea when Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) will re-rate, but I'm certain that it will, having gone through it all with a fine toothcomb.
I am told that there is another company trading some tatty sites also called Revolution Bars, but which are not part of this group. So perhaps some people confuse the two?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Try this Paul
https://www.sharescope.co.uk/philoakley_article146.jsp
In reply to Ramridge, post #23
But the tax asset is substantial and so it will not change any time soon. Revenue visibility is up by $2.5 million over this time last year and over $10 million dollars net assets.
In reply to tads, post #25
Hi tads,
There's nothing much of real substance in that article.
If he wants to work out his ROI numbers differently, that's up to him. Most other people work on the basis of EBITDA divided by the capex.
Same with leases - some people like to capitalise them, personally I think that's nuts. It's just not how things work in practice, when you're running a business like this, but again people can analyse the figures any way they like.
What he's missed is that the rents on new units are so cheap (lower than existing units), that the new openings will, cumulatively, over time, greatly improve the overall figures. Plus the retros from drinks suppliers will increase over time, boosting margins. His main focus is on the historic numbers, which is missing the point of a roll-out.
His article isn't actually bearish anyway. He concludes by basically saying that it's pretty good value, but maybe isn't due an immediate re-rating. That's a fair conclusion. Roll-outs take time, so my horizon on this one is c.5 years. By which time it is likely to be a very much larger, and more profitable business. Plus we get paid rising divis along the way.
I think that article is perhaps a case of over-analysing historic figures, and not seeing the bigger picture?
Regards, Paul.
Hi guys, I just left a Tracsis presentation at finnCap organised by Tamzin. Good event!
I was impressed with the Management Team and their conservative approach to acquisition. Avg price paid on previous acquisitions has been 3-5x post tax earnings and Management confirmed these earnings didn't then deteriorate in subsequent year (as is often the case when the "dressing" is removed). Great balance sheet, strong net cash position, reasonable margins. Ambition remains to double revenues and treble PBT over the next 5 years.
I'm not a holder but thinking about it.
In reply to narp, post #19
I don't think you can work backwards to get a share price like that! Market cap is the value of all the shares together. The loan was about £2 million but convertible at 76.5p a share, and so now with a much greater value.
Share price determined by earnings and guesses re: future cash flows. Sopheon has over $10m dollars cash, double what it had last year and revenue visibility is now at 14.5 million, 2.5 million more than last year. 94% retention of revenue by value and tax losses representing another significant asset.
Thanks for the report today. Brilliant as ever.
On Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) I to have read Phil Oakley's report and a couple of things in that struck me:
1. ROCE is not 38% but nearer 15%. In his opinion.
2. The accounts reverse out store opening costs (£800k per store) but if you are opening 60+ stores over the next few years these are ongoing costs and should be included. After all you can't have a roll out with refusing the sites you are rolling out can you?
I currently have a small position but suspect I will exit with a small loss on the basis that there is simply not enough clarity in the future profitability of the company and having been burnt by Crawshaw (LON:CRAW) ......
Now Next on the other hand bears closer examination.
In reply to purpleski, post #30
Is it fair to compare CRAW to RBG? At the peak CRAW was on a P/E of 220!
http://reports.stockopedia.co.uk/15811854/gb/Crawshaw_LSE_15811854_20151205.pdf
In reply to unwise2, post #31
No probably not but it was a rollout and I suspect that this is an areas I should stay clear of until I understand them (rollouts) better.
Have not yet sold but will think further over the next couple of days and then make a decision.
Re SPE
Does anyone read much into the large and growing deferred revenue liability? On the one hand it is an appropriate accounting treatment due to the cash received in respect of licence sales where the licence agreement period extends beyond the year end and upfront project payments. On the other hand it represents a claim on the companies cash balances which would not be available to shareholders on a gone concern basis. On balance I view the growth of this asset as positive because it has grown relatively faster than the recognised revenue.
Re. Tracsis (LON:TRCS) I had a quick look at the HY report this morning.
Adjusted and diluted eps for this HY was 9.52p versus 9.33 last HY. .. about 2% increase
Haven't dug deep enough to understand how a 20% increase in revenues gives rise to only 2% increase in diluted & adjusted eps.
In reply to purpleski, post #30
Hi Purpleski,
That sounds very muddled thinking!
I've actually done a retail roll-out, in the real world, and all you look at when planning on opening a new store, is;
1) How much will it cost (i.e. what's the total capex?)
2) How much cashflow is it likely to generate once it's open?
When you've made the decision to open a new site, then the capex actually becomes irrelevant, because it's now a sunk cost. You can't get it back, as F&F has negligible resale value, and by now you're committed to a 15-year lease anyway.
Therefore the 38% ROI figure that Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) gives is absolutely the correct figure, and the one that all retailers will use when deciding whether or not to open a new site. The depreciation charges don't matter, those are just book entries. Same with leases, all this nonsense about notional capital, etc, nobody thinks like that in the sector. You're just renting a shop for 15 years, and the landlord owns it. You try to make a profit from the shop, and if you succeed, then that shop is an asset to you, not a liability.
I don't understand your point 2 at all.
All I know is that RBG is generating tons of cash, and it's using some of that cash to open new stores, and paying out some in dividends. All without any net debt at all. That's a fantastic business model, because over time, the cashflows will grow & grow, until they get to a point where expansion stops, and dividends will then go through the roof.
It's a self-funding expansion model, which is why good roll outs like RBG are so attractive as medium to long term investments.
I just don't understand why people find such a simple concept so difficult to understand?
Oakley's article just muddies the water in my view.
Regards, Paul.
Re RBG, my concern is more basic. The threat to consumer spend in the near term in the UK is surely to the downside, so I worry that the revenue line is under threat. I have been in RBG but exited after some further consideration - fortunately ahead.
Next (LON:NXT) may be a great business but the technicals are awful (<150 MA etc). I don't think Minervini would buy here.
A few thoughts on the Phil Oakley article on Revolution Bars (LON:RBG).
Firstly, whether or not you agree with Phil's approach of adjusting the ROCE by capitalising leases, come 2019 the accounting standards are changing to require all companies to take this approach anyway. This will have a material impact on a number of financial metrics including ROCE, EBITDA and gearing (even where there is no net debt), so investors will have to get up to speed with this treatment eventually.
Secondly, I get the rationale for capitalising leases - it allows for better comparability between companies who rent and those who own their freehold but also, future rental payments committed under a 25-year lease are surely a liability even if they are not currently accounted for as such. However I also have sympathy with Paul's view that this is 'nuts'; reading through Phil's calculations, the approach certainly has the feeling of accountants disappearing up their own fundament.
Thirdly, I think some of the estimates in his adjusting calculations are a bit too broad, although partly this is simply due to lack of information.
Take maintenance capex for example. Phil takes the total maintenance capex for the estate as a whole and divides by the total depreciation charges for the company as a whole to arrive at a percentage. He then multiples that percentage by the imputed capitalised lease value (assumed at 7x rent) and by 44% of assumed EBITDA to get to an estimated annual maintenance charge for a specific site.
There are at least 3 broad assumptions in that calculation layered on top of each other, to go along with mixing company-wide figures with site-specific figures. This means in my view he is unlikely to be particularly accurate with his calculated figure of £163k for maintenance capex. He could have presented a range of figures for each of these assumptions and by extension for his calculated maintenance charge, but instead he presents his calculation as a precise £163k which implies more accuracy than it should.
The company has provided a couple of other clues which might provide a more accurate figure: firstly in the presentation accompanying the last finals, they say "maintenance capital expenditure remains at 4% of sales". Secondly in the IPO prospectus they quote a figure of £200k per site of capital spend for their Project Evolution, which was essentially a refresh of two thirds of the sites in the estate at that time. Crucially however, the £200k was not an annual charge and included an element of re-design at some sites.
I believe both of those alternatives points to an annual maintenance charge much lower than Phil's £163k. The 4% approach points to average annual site spend of around £80k while the Project Evolution figure points to an even lower figure if one assumes the £200k covers say 4 years.
If we go with that £80k figure and take all of Phil's other figures at face value, his adjusted cash ROCE increases from 18.2% (another very precise figure) to more like 22%.
Like Paul, I think there is an element of getting lost in the weeds with this approach. At the end of the article he sort of acknowledges the weakness of this thinking with the comment "by leasing its new pubs rather than buying them it can probably finance its expansion from its free cash flow rather than resorting to borrowing"
Or in other words, Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) gains an advantage by leasing and not owning freehold, so there is no comparability. This rather undermines the whole point of trying to capitalise the leases.
Safestyle - what you have to remember here is the USP. They make their own product, unlike everyone else, so they can control quality and do it much cheaper. They have been growing market share every year since about 2004 irrespective of market conditions. In 2004 they had 2.5% of market : in 2017 they have over 10%
Management is strong and whilst cyclical the replacement cycle for their products is actually still relatively depressed and yet they are still growing well and stealing more market share. Good dividend too.
All that said I think they are reasonably valued here - I had a FV of between 280p & 320p so mid range (c7% FCF yield)
In reply to davidjhill, post #39
I would not invest in Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) I don't like the way they sell their products, the sooner cold calling and high pressure selling are banned the better. Also why pay a load of commission to a salesperson. I would use a local company that does not do cold calling or have sales teams.
Tracsis (LON:TRCS)
A couple of questions:
1) What changed between the trading update and the half year results as they sound much more upbeat?
2) Could he expand on the opportunity offered by data collection in the Traffic & Data division. Could it bring margins up to match the Rail Technology Division?
3) The opportunity in the USA must be huge but progress seems slow, is it proving difficult or are they just not pushing very hard.
Thanks
In reply to Paul Scott, post #35
Dear Paul
Thank you for taking the time to reply in depth about the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) figures and the Oakley commentary.
I suspect that some or all of what I said was muddled thinking. Certainly my second point was nonsense and should be ignored.
I will have to try and understand the figures better. But at the risk of showing my ignorance:
1. I have re-read Phil Oakley's report and some of it doesn't seem right to me; in particular:
"I've capitalised the rent bill by multiplying it by 7 (a common analyst's technique) to get an estimated value of £840,000. This is added to the fit out cost of £1,300,000 to get a total investment of £2,140,000."
Can somebody explain why capital is tied up in the lease?
2. But if Capex is "irrelevant" and depreciation "The depreciation charges don't matter," where in the P&L is cost of fitting out the bar being allowed for?
In calculating my return I would want to include the cost of the fit out amortised over the period of the lease or the life of the fit out (estimated by the directors) if less than the life of the lease.
So for example I cash in my pension pot of £800k and take a 10 year (hypothetical I know) lease on a high street unit at a such and such a rent per annum.
I fit out my unit at a cost of £800k and start trading.
For the next 10 years I make EBITDA profits of £100k and my tax charge (20% CT) is £20k. So my net EBIDA profit over the 10 year lease is £800k
I then shut the bar on lease expiration with £800k in the bank. This is what I started with. I have made nothing on my capital.
Where am I going wrong? I am sure I am missing something but cant see it!!
To put it another way I would re-phrase your second question:
2) How much cash-flow is it likely to generate once it's open?
as
2) How much cash-flow is it likely to generate once it's open after amortising the cost of the refit because the re-fit won't last forever.
Thanks Paul.
Kind regards
Michael