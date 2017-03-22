Small Cap Value Report (Wed 22 Mar 2017) - XAR, CRPR, ECK, SCT, QXT, CLL, EGS, CBUY, VANL
Good afternoon!
Apologies, but I'm running late today, so am slowly updating this article, and will continue doing so this afternoon/evening.
In the meantime, I was burning the midnight oil last night, reporting on 6 more companies' results, so 9 in total. Therefore, here is the full report from yesterday.
Today I have looked at results & trading updates from;
Xaar (LON:XAR)
James Cropper (LON:CRPR)
Eckoh (LON:ECK) (major contract win)
Quixant (LON:QXT)
Cello (LON:CLL)
eg Solutions (LON:EGS)
Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY)
Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL)
Xaar (LON:XAR)
Share price: 335p (down 7.1% today)
No. shares: 77.7m
Market cap: £260.3m
Final results - for the year ended 31 Dec 2016.
This company makes innovative inkjet printheads, for commercial use. The core issue here is that the company has been heavily reliant on one sector - namely print heads for ceramic tile printing, where demand comes from China. Competition has been increasing, so this area is under pressure. Therefore the challenge for Xaar is to develop new products, and indeed it is spending a lot on R&D, and has some very interesting new products in the pipeline.
In the meantime though, results are not exactly sparkling. A few points;
Revenues rose by 2.9% to £96.2m, but this was after including £6.7m from an acquisition of a company called EPS, which is included in the P&L figures from 1 Jul 2016. Strip that out, and organic revenues fell by 4.3%
Adjusted operating profit margin is still strong, at 20% (2015: 22%). Although note that the company changed its accounting policies a while back to be much more aggressive about capitalising development spend. Contrary to what some people seem to think, there is plenty of leeway here to interpret accounting standards, so companies which aggressively capitalise development spend have usually chosen to do so.
Diluted adjusted EPS fell from 24.5p in 2015 to 21.2p in 2016. That gives a PER of 15.8. That may seem good value for a tech company, but earnings are falling. So the key issue is whether this level of earnings is sustainable?
Balance sheet - very…
Hi Paul,
Looking forward to your views on QXT
Hederz
Hi Paul, any thoughts on the trading update from VANL which floated back end of last year? First profit warning since flotation! More to come? Was looking at this in detail last week but didn't invest, so had a lucky escape there... Cheers, Mark
If possible can you comment on Softcat? Thanks.
In reply to 00mrmark00, post #2
I was lucky also on Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL), I sold out 2 weeks ago, good job I did not wait for the results.
In reply to herbie47, post #4
Good shout... Also whats this "Contingent Liability" in the trading update. Is this to do with the recent departure of the MD?
Hi Paul
Any chance at looking at Softcat (SCT) results came out today ,they looked good in my opinion..
Would second that Paul, Softcat recently been paying special div;s has a good recurring income chunk of business and net cash appreciate a bit above your normal market cap limit but looks a good growth company.
Cheers
OK, due to popular demand, I'll look at Softcat (LON:SCT) a bit later, although it's a bit bigger than my usual size, but never mind.
Am off out for a jog first, need to stretch my legs & de-stress a bit.
Regards, Paul.
Paul,
A small cap company in the cyber security sector ECSC published its results. I have only had a quick look through it so far, a good growth in revenue but only 0.6m profit due to increased operating cost in infrastructure and staff number as the company expands... Looks interesting
Paul,
Thanks for looking in to SCT -appreciated
Paul, thanks for Softcat (LON:SCT) review, I agree and surprised that the shares went up so much today, I have now sold my holding. But I will keep an eye on it.