Small Cap Value Report (Thu 30 Mar 2017) - TRAK, TET, AO., CARR, TIDE
Good morning! It's Paul here.
Both Graham and myself are busy preparing for various talks we're doing at the UK Investor Show this Saturday. I'm nervous, but excited, about the main stage slot I'm doing - I'll be interviewing Nigel Wray and veteran fund manager Paul Mumford.
Also, I (perhaps foolishly!) agreed to myself being interviewed by Tom Winnifrith. So I feel a bit like a lamb to the slaughter!
I think he wants to beat me up about Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) - although of course my bullish view on that stock in early to mid 2016 turned neutral/bearish once the company began issuing more negative updates in later 2016. I think it's probably over the worst now, and personally I went back into TRAK recently, in the 65p placing. The company has had a few mishaps, but it's got good & growing recurring revenues. So once the delays & problems associated with new product launches have been resolved, it might conceivably get back on track, who knows?
So I need to spend this afternoon, and most of tomorrow, getting up to speed with the facts, which I can hurl back at Mr Winnifrith. I'm trying to visualise myself as Margaret Thatcher, at the dispatch box. With Tom W being Neil Kinnock, or even better, Michael Foot, floundering in my wake, sinking under the weight of facts & figures being thrown at them!
Treatt (LON:TET)
Share price: 369p (up 3.4% today, at 10:48)
No. shares: 51.8m
Market cap: £191.1m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - for H1, the 6 months ending tomorrow, 31 Mar 2017.
You might recall that this food & drink ingredients company issued a very strong update on 23 Feb 2017, which I reported on here. That report is worth revisiting, as I also included a couple of useful links to audio/video content which readers had found & passed on to me. On the back of all that positive information, I added this company to my personal portfolio.
What's interesting, is that companies which release very positive trading updates often continue rising in price in the days/weeks/months after the initial surge in price. Mark Minervini mentions this in one of the many nuggets of gold in his book, How To Trade Like a Stock…
Paul , on the other hand , you were right about CARR who are down 17% today on the back of 'delayed contracts' no context on what that looks like in numbers. Unfortunately I was a holder here but sold first thing this morning.
Paul,
I know I have asked you to comment about FRAN (Franchise Brands plc) several times (alas it has not crossed your radar) but as you are interviewing Nigel Wray, and it is his baby, I would love to hear your thoughts!
Thanks
Paul, you might be interested in this chart, sourced from today's FT Alphaville "Markets Live".
It's the outlook for high street retail in one chart.
https://image.webservices.ft.com/v1/images/raw/%2F%2Fwww.ft.com%2F__origami%2Fservice%2Fimage%2Fv2%2Fimages%2Fraw%2Fhttp%253A%252F%252Fi.imgur.com%252FhFtgllO.png%3Fsource%3DAlphaville%26width%3D675%26fit%3Dscale-down?source=Alphaville
https://ftalphaville.ft.com/marketslive/2017-03-30...
There is little new in investing and I suspect Mark Minervini got his ideas about paying up front for high PE growth stocks from William O'Neil of, "How to Make Money in Stocks” fame. O’Neil’s book was based on his analysis of 500 of the biggest US stock market winners from 1953 to 1993.
With you entirely on likely Treatt (LON:TET) success, so it is now my 3rd biggest holding. Ian
Thanks Paul,
I was curious as to what share of the global market is provided by Treatt (LON:TET) - specifically is there any danger of reaching saturation? Not a risk I saw mentioned in AR 2016. As far as I can see from a few minutes research, not even a remote possibility. Global production of essential oils is of the order of 30m tonnes. Cheapest oil is orange at $1.50/Kg so say £30,000m against Treatt (LON:TET) with revenue of less than £100m. Second point is that sugar is a flavour enhancer, if the amount of sugar in carbonated drinks is reduced to combat obesity then flavour must be added and the clever chemists in Bury St Edmonds are working on this (burning the midnight oil - sorry) lots of detail in AR 2016. Also in AR 2016 comments about major possibilities in China. At £1.50/Kg the cost to the drinks industry of essential oils is minimal (a fraction of a penny a can) and I can see manufacturers of branded products choosing the best and the emphasis on quality will give Treatt (LON:TET) lasting pricing power.
I am with you on Treatt (LON:TET) as one for a 5, 10 or even 20yr view and it has grown, organically, to be my largest holding. A new single site will further enhance ROCE (already nearly 25%). I expect, hope for and will support a small cash call for the new shed, if done as subscription at say one for 20 might even be a possibility to take up a few spares.
Regards,
Seadoc
In reply to Paul Scott, post #5
Thanks Paul for the detailed explanation.
In reply to janebolacha, post #11
So a lot less shopping expected this year? Apart from Zara it makes grim reading for the high street. JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) not included?
AO World (LON:AO.) is the Ocado of white goods. Selling stuff at cost they are effectively just loss making delivery companies but somehow valued as profitable growth stocks. I just don't understand who buys these shares? I've had a large short position on Ocado for ages but it's just not paying off. Common sense says shorting AO World (LON:AO.) is a no brainer too but the price could be wrong for a very long time.
In reply to janebolacha, post #11
Hi Jane,
Interesting chart, thanks.
Does it have any proven predictive power, I wonder?
My feeling on Debenhams (LON:DEB) is that it has too many challenges, and is only eking out a modest profit margin now, so ditched my position in that one a little while ago.
As regards Next (LON:NXT) (which I hold), the margins are stupendous, so even with a forecast big fall in LFL sales, it still stacks up very nicely as a highly profitable business & cash cow. Also, as explained in its last statement, the lease terms are such that it can fairly easily downsize its retail estate in the coming years, if needs be.
I feel that a key feature which may help the better High Street retailers survive, and even prosper, is the likelihood that rents will need to come down very considerably. This takes a long time, as the only mechanism for rents to fall, is on lease expiry.
This also provides a wonderful opportunity for leisure operators like Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) and Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) (I hold long positions in both) to snap up town centre sites on (in some cases) ridiculously low rents. Next alluded to this in their last statement too - saying that rents on new sites are only 5% of sales (as against 7% of sales for the existing estate).
DEB has the problem of long leases, so I don't see them as a beneficiary of this trend, and with a weak balance sheet, am beginning to wonder if it might be a casualty over the next few years?
Fascinating times though, with the internet now genuinely turning multiple sectors upside down, and breaking existing business models which have lasted for generations until recently. Risk and opportunity, for investors!
Regards, Paul.
Paul
Are you still intending to have a look at CTO, as trailed a couple of days ago?
Thanks
In reply to Ben1, post #18
Hi Ben,
I've got a backlog of companies to report on, including T Clarke (LON:CTO) .
Realistically, with everything else going on, am not sure if I'll get round to clearing the backlog, so am not going to promise. Look on it as a bonus if I do!
Regards, Paul.
Paul, in post 5 you say pension liability is "much safer debt to have than a bank loan". I can see why that is true, in a sense, as it is very long term and cannot be called in. However, in another sense, in the long term it seems to me that it is more risky. When the pension is reviewed the liability could unpredictably increase (or decrease) giving an accounting hit (or boost) in the year. Since few companies are accepting new entrants into defined benefit schemes in the very long term it will all come out in the wash, but there could be risky effects in the meantime. I find understanding this topic difficult and would be really interested if know of a digestible discussion of the issues somewhere. Looking forward to the battle on Saturday - my money is on you, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #8
Paul,
Let Tom Winniwith attack himself. Just use one liners; 'That's innaccurate'..'I do n't agree' etc. Avoid launching into long explanations. He has an advantage in his punchy verbal style. You do not. Practice in front of a mirror. You have the facts, do not worry.
There is a big difference in the styles. His written style is crude and without subtlety. Yours constantly surprises all of us with the imaginative use of words and vocabulary which is unusual for a numbers person.
His verbal style is so good that what he says remains with us long after the event. You are respectful and hesitant. This time please change. You cannot imitate him, just parry his blows and he will tie himself in knots.
Hope this helps.
Hi Paul
TW chat. Enjoy it - you are his guest and you don't have anything to prove/case to answer. Additionally, you are an engaging and interesting public speaker so why would TW want to "catch you out"? It would reflect badly on him in front of 5000 people (no pressure then LOL). He has more to lose than you if his session (at his trademark event) fell flat. He will also have tickets to sell for the next UK Investor Show 2018 so he cannot lose face.
Of course, if he was interviewing Amit Ben Haim of Cloudtag fame instead, his style would be somewhat different!
Good luck and hope to share a little time and a beer with you, in leiu of all the sound investing advice you freely offer!
Peter
In reply to cic, post #20
The issue with pension liabilities is not so much whether they are safer than bank loans, it's more that the amount of the bank loan is quantifiable - the pension liability is an estimate based on inputs which are constantly jumping about.
Paul,
Thanks for highlighting Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE). It looks interesting to me given it's self financing it's expansion in a controlled way with strong finances and an attractive PEG. It's not a company I would have come across without your work but I think I'll open a small position.
I'll be cheering you on on Saturday. Focus on the positives. We all make mistakes, it's the overall return that matters.
DB schemes are a nightmare to value in terms of the liability due, as other have said, to the variables. However some of those variables are relatively stable, longevity for instance. Others are harder, investment performance and the big one, discount rate. One of the reasons why there are so many pensions in deficit is that the discount rate that is forced to be used is so low which is a reflection of current interest rates. If you believe that over time(define what!) rates will rise and if you believe that when they do this will not negatively impact on investment performance, over time, then the pension defect, in some cases, literally disappears, do that with bank debt! The short term challenge is the legal responsibilities of trustees and the rightly aggressive stance taken by a regulator, both of which need to deal with the here and now not the possible/probable of rising discount rates and potentially stable investment returns. Those funds that are heavily invested in bonds do not of course get the same benefit from a movement in interest rates. That is why looking at how the fund is invested, usually a note at the back of the accounts, can impact on your view as to the company's ability to "lose" the deficit. My personal view, which I think I have read Paul share something similar, on a few occasions, is that if the company can cover the current required cash contribution cost then over time the impact of rising rates will be of huge value in reducing some deficits. I am not saying buy companies with them but don't not buy a good one, because they exist.
Treatt deal in commodities which can be cyclical (e,g,.when their essencies fell in price in 2011) Not just a straight buy/sell operation..
In reply to ganthorpe, post #26
Like diamonds and gold? Not that I invest in either but I have done well with miners (of coal) in the past.
Seadoc
In reply to ganthorpe, post #26
Ganthorpe,
If you study what Treatt (LON:TET) do you will see that they buy in commodities and make most of their money from "added value" highly skilled distillation/fractionation - Anyone for Water Melon Essence? http://treattbrewsolutions.com/how-do-we-make-them...