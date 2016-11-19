Small Cap Value Report (Thu 23 Feb 2017) - TTR, TET, TSTL, PURP, PEB
Good morning!
In case you missed it yesterday, Graham kindly emailed me some new sections on financial sector companies (which he covers, but I don't). So yesterday's report now includes sections on Lighthouse (LON:LGT) and NCC (LON:NCC) . If you wish, you can revisit yesterday's report here.
On to today's results & trading updates.
32Red (LON:TTR) - takeover bid - this looks a done deal, as management has agreed a bid of 196p cash + 4p dividend. Since management owns 43.3% of the company, and has agreement from holders of a further 27.8%, then it's a done deal.
The premium is only 16.3% to yesterday's closing price, which doesn't sound good. However, the share price had been trending upwards beforehand. Possibly driven by insider dealing? Or it could just have been because of the fairly good trading update on 1 Feb 2017 - which does coincide with the price starting to move up, so it looks alright.
Prior to the most recent trading update, the share price was around 130p, so an exit at 200p (including an imminent divi) looks a decent outcome.
Where management have big personal shareholdings, this acts as a bulwark against opportunistic, under-priced bids. So in this case I think holders have to accept that management must have secured the best possible price, given that they own 43.3% of the company.
Online gambling companies don't tend to attract big ratings, because the customer churn is pretty nasty. So they have to constantly spend heavily on marketing to recruit new players. That's the reason I rarely invest in this sector. Plus there are regulatory risks too, due to the addictive nature of gambling, and that it is essentially all about fleecing stupid people - by providing them with games where the odds are against them. Poker sites being the exception, where considerable skill is involved, to become a good & profitable player.
Anyway, there we go, we'll be waving a tearful goodbye to TTR in due course. Well done to holders of this stock.
Treatt (LON:TET)
Share price: 314p (up 20.8% today)
No. shares: 51.8m
Market cap: £162.7m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - this seems to be an unscheduled update, as…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
32Red Plc is an online gaming company. The Company is principally involved in the provision of interactive licensed betting and gaming operations over the Internet. It operates through segments, including Casino-underlying; Casino-Italy Casino-Roxy Palace, and Other products, which include poker, bingo and sports betting. It operates an online casino, 32Red.com, as well as a poker room, 32RedPoker.com; online bingo destination, 32RedBingo.com, and a sports betting brand, 32RedSport. Its servers host MicroGaming casino software that is used to generate various casino games and to maintain customer accounts. Its Poker activities are offered through the Prima Poker network. It plays a range of casino games at 32Red.com, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, craps and poker. Its operations include marketing, customer support, information technology, maintenance of customer accounts and payment processing. Trafalgar Media Limited is the subsidiary of the Company. more »
Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the business of estate agency. The Company operates through the division of providing services relating to the sale of properties. The Company uses technology in the process of selling, buying or letting of properties. The Company operates in the United Kingdom. more »
Treatt PLC is a United Kingdom-based ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the flavor, fragrance and consumer goods markets. The Company's geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, The Americas and Rest of the World. The Company's products include Essential oils, Citrus, Treattarome, Functional ingredients, Chemicals, Organic essential oils, Vegetable oils and Treatt brew solutions. Its Essential oils include Amyris Oil, Angelica Oil and Aniseed Oil. Treattarome products include Pineapple Treattarome, Honey Treattarome and Cucumber Treattarome. Its Citrus products include citrus oils, CitrustT, TreattZest and Citrus add-back range. Its Functional ingredients include beverage specialties, fragrance ingredients and sugar reduction products. Its chemicals include aroma chemicals, natural chemicals and Treatt Flavour Wheel. Its Vegetable oils include Borage Oil and Baobab oil. Its organic essential oils include Organic Aniseed Oil and Organic Lime Oil. more »
36 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Treatt - I hope this is not inappropriate but here is the link to the October 16 podcast with Lord Lee and Daemmon Reeve the CEO of Treatt. It is a useful (and not overlong) intro to the company.
https://www.shareradio.co.uk/podcasts/my-portfolio-with-lord-lee-daemmon-reeve-ceo-of-treatt-26-oct-16/PodcastPlayer
Terrific company but as you are rightly noting this is a big investment in the works.
The Tristel results webcast was as dull and excellent as ever. I look forward to Paul's comments but remain a very happy l-t holder.
"I'm absolutely useless at it, which is why I try extremely hard to stop people talking once they begin mentioning any resources stocks to me".
Trouble is, its the resource sector that is soaring now! Gold is nearly at $1250, oil at nearly $55, copper up and so on. Many of the small caps were so bombed out, they were below cash levels and that was low enough.
In reply to WDWombat, post #17
Wombat,
I was planning to be asleep at time of Tristel (LON:TSTL) webcast, is there a link to it?
Seadoc
In reply to WDWombat, post #17
Hi WDWombat Re. Treatt (LON:TET)
Many thanks for the podcast link. I have just sat through the interview with Lord Lee and D Reeve the CEO. Very impressed.
Now to answer my own question put in post no. 8 above, and based on what I picked up from this podcast
- there is a major global demand for sugar substitute flavours and fragrances. Quite clearly obesity is a major and growing global problem. This is a good spot to be in for Treatt.
- Treatt is making a push in China. They have been in the US for a number of years and still see it as growth area for their products
- drinks manufacturers around the world are seeing consumers demanding a wider range of flavours and more frequent product changes, which is all good new business for Treatt
These are secular changes that should sustain good long term earnings growth for a business such as Treatt.
So, I now feel confident enough to top up my holding at the earliest opportunity.
Seadoc
got this from Ben at Equity Development
Yes a recording will be available on our website later today or tomorrow.
Thanks,
Ben
In reply to Paul Scott, post #9
Very interested to hear this Paul, as I have found exactly the same thing has happened to me. No matter which approach I use, I have rarely made any money from resources stocks so I have virtually stopped investing in them. I am sure this was not bad luck, there is something different about resources stocks so I recently did a bit of internet research about this. I came to the perhaps obvious conclusion that the fundamental problem is that the nature of resources businesses means they get a poor return on capital employed. This is because resources companies normally have to put the money up front to explore/dig/fit-out their mines long before they get any cashflow from them so this money is tied up not generating any cashflow for a long time. This problem is compounded by the fact that they often do not know how much spending is justified because they are unusure of the total resource or the price they will get for the resource, so it is easy to spend too much. My impression is that there are also more unexpected delays and labour disputes in the resources sector to make things even more fraught. Even if you look at a large (economies of scale), successful, financially disciplined company such as Randgold Resources, their ROCE is still not particularly good. You might expect the share prices to adjust to take these problems into account and make resources companies more attractive, but I think this often does not happen because resources stocks, particularly precious metals and oil stocks, are seen to be exciting, glamorous stocks as illustrated by the huge amount of discussion about tiny gold and diamond miners on the bulletin boards. When times are good, this makes it easy for the sector to attract more money than the resource companies know what to do with, so share prices are pushed up on the basis of future prospects and alot of non-viable projects are started and continue to blight the whole sector in the longer term. Gold in particular is seen as a hedge against various things so, as some analyses I have read have shown that far more money is invested in gold extraction than can be possibly justified by the economics of the industry. Perhaps this is why gold miners sometimes do not do particularly well even when the gold price is high. As an aside, I have been a specialist in the biotech sector for much of my working life and, in terms of finance, there are remarkable similarities between gold mining and biotechnology. In both cases, you need to put the money up front to develop an asset, often over many years, without any guarantee that you will get any return on that asset and with all sorts of regulatory problems that can occur along the way. The biotech sector has also, at least in the past, also subject to occasional bouts of "feeding frenzy" when every man and his dog wants to invest in the sector so more money is raised than is healthy for the sector. This also why my investments in biotech are few and far between despite the fact that I know more about this sector. Sorry - have just realised this post is too long, but I have been thinking about these issues for a while so useful to get them written down even if not all correct!
Tstl increase in administration caused by spending on FDA approval which is going well. Refer to weiner on Equity Development site when it's available.
In reply to peterthegreat, post #22
To me possibly the biggest problem with resources stocks is that they do not set the price of the product they sell
Yes langley59, I would agree with that. Lack of clarity over the price you can achieve for your final product is so much greater than in most other sectors, so it is so difficult to know how much to spend on extracting the product.
Another key point about Purplebricks (LON:PURP) is that it can pretty much knock out the existing competition in a short space of time - whereas other growth stocks may need longer timescales. That's why it is already the third biggest estate agent in the UK in terms of number of customers (in fact this might be higher now as that's the figure from last June). There is virtually no loyalty to existing estate agents because most people only deal with them once every 5 years if that, and customers generally detest most estate agents! Also how many other estate agents do TV marketing? I can't remember seeing any other estate agent TV ad.
Hi Paul
Re the video presentation on Purple Bricks - is it this one you're looking for?
http://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/583f02949b57a9556065fadb
Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - I struggle with the comparison to Rightmove (LON:RMV) in the context of a 'winner takes all' strategy. Such a strategy works where there is a natural monopoly or where network effects exist, however I am not convinced either is true in the case of online estate agents.
Prospective buyers go to Rightmove as a first port of call, not to an estate agent's website. Purplebricks provide a Rightmove listing as part of their offer, but so do their online and offline competitors.
For sellers, the important thing is to have a listing on Rightmove, but Purplebricks can't shut out their competitors from also providing that as part of their offer. So to my mind it is Rightmove that gains from the network effects, not the estate agent. As a seller, why would you go with Purplebricks if there are other online agents providing a similar service (including access to a Rightmove listing) but at a lower price?
In reply to seadoc, post #19
The Tristel webcast is here:
https://www.equitydevelopment.co.uk/webinars/?d=%3D%3DAO2IjM
As Paul rightly says the whole value of 32Red (LON:TTR) is now 196p plus the 4p dividend. Given the irrevocable undertakings and delay/doubt until the takeover completes you would think the maximum bid in the market would be about 198p. Does anyone have an idea why there has been a huge amount of buying today at 200.25p and even 200.5p?
In reply to peterthegreat, post #22
Hi Peterthegreat - any recommendations on biotechs? I had held United Thereputics, however was spooked by the selloff from what seemed (to the untrained eye) quite robust earnings.
Richard Beddard has provided some excellent material on Treatt over the past couple of years. I so nearly bought in after this most recent article. It provides some first class analysis of why Treatt is now doing so well.
http://www.iii.co.uk/articles/387958/why-uks-best-agm
In reply to hcammell, post #27
Hi hcammell,
Yes, that's it! Thank you for posting the video link - I will add that now to the main report.
Much appreciated!
Best wishes, Paul.
In reply to peterthegreat, post #22
My approach to resources stocks is really simple.
When RDSB goes below about £14 for whatever reason, I buy a load. If it goes below £12 I'll really tuck in. When it goes above £22 I sell half. In the meantime I trouser the dividends that come in.
I have a similar strategy for BP and a couple of the more sensible and established big mining stocks but at different price points obviously.
I don't know enough to time the market to any great extent but this approach (I hesitate to call it a strategy) has served me perfectly well. I have not calculated the return recently but it's a daft number if you take into account the dividends and all.
By contrast, a close friend of mine has had a hugely successsful career in the oil and minerals industry for almost 40 years now and knows pretty much every CEO of every company large and small and for the last 10 years has been using the insight he gleans to move in and out of various stocks. He's lost pretty much everything he started with (although to be fair to him he earns enough and has a fabulous DB pension for it not to matter)!!! If he can't make money from junior energy I'm jiggered if I can!
Paul,
Why don't you ever comment on Macfarlanes. MACF. A really great quality smallcap which reported today.
Theres a poker player in all of us traders/investors somewhere deep down...