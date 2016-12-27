Small Cap Value Report (Tue 11 Jul 2017) - MKS, BEG

Good afternoon, it's Paul here.
This is a placeholder, just to say that I'm working on today's report, so please refresh this page later. Deadlines are not my thing, so 1pm is always a challenge.
I see that Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) has dropped about 5% today, on a soft-ish Q1 update. This is my largest short position, so good news for me. Shorting things seems rather unsporting, or downright evil. However, it can be a great, albeit dangerous, way to hedge long positions. It seems to me that the retail sector is facing such serious headwinds, that it's only sensible to bet against some of the weaker retail giants.
Costs are rising, but it's very difficult to achieve LFL sales increases, and maintain margins. That tends to squeeze out wafer thin profits. So the retail sector remains a blindingly obvious shorting opportunity, in my view.
Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG)
Share price: 49.7p (up 0.4% today)
No. shares: 127.7m
Market cap: £63.5m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Final results - for the year ended 30 Apr 2017.
(work in progress)
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations. The International segment consists of Marks & Spencer owned businesses in the Republic of Ireland, Europe and Asia, together with international franchise operations. The Company is engaged in delivering own brand food, clothing and home products in its stores and online both in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company sells womenswear, lingerie, menswear, kidswear, beauty and home products, serving customers through approximately 300 full-line stores and Website, M&S.com. It has approximately 910 United Kingdom stores, including over 220 owned and approximately 350 franchise Simply Food stores. more »
Begbies Traynor Group plc is a business recovery and property services consultancy. The Company's segments include insolvency and restructuring, and property. It provides services from a network of the United Kingdom locations through two operating divisions: Begbies Traynor and Eddisons. Begbies Traynor is an independent business recovery practice that handles corporate appointments, serving the mid-market and smaller companies. It provides insolvency, restructuring and consultancy services to businesses, their professional advisors and financial institutions. Eddisons is a national firm of chartered surveyors, delivering transactional and advisory services to owners and occupiers of commercial property, investors and financial institutions. It provides professional services, such as business rescue options, advisory options, forensic accounting and investigations, corporate and commercial finance, personal insolvency solutions and services to banking, legal and accounting sectors. more »
28 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Went into a Marks for luggage at the weekend, they had some on offer and on display but no stock in the size i was after, £120 loss, then went to get a backpack £50 found one ,went to the till and no barcode, told to go and get another or go online, so left and bought online from House of Fraser.
In reply to dscollard, post #8
ds,
Hope you are getting on well with asking Amazon to deliver a bottle of gas!
Regards,
Seadoc
Another vote for Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) if you have time please. I'm not currently a holder but have followed it for some time. Only thing that concerns me is that strip-out FX gains and the growth appears quite a bit less spectacular; a bit like Photo-me the other week. Still an interesting investment opportunity.
In reply to seadoc, post #10
Calor deliver direct : no hassle and no hanging around. I won't miss the likes of Wyevale, there are no longer fit for purpose
https://www.calor.co.uk/shop/gas-bottles.html
In reply to dscollard, post #12
I bet the Wyevale cafe/restaurant was doing a good trade. My local garden centres operate during the week as meeting places for ladies who lunch. Those who have the time enjoy a browse around the plants and goods followed by a meal with friends. The restaurants are all expanding and busy.
I think they are adapting well as retail becomes a leisure activity.
I tend towards the typical male get in and out in minimum time approach so Amazon works for me.
In reply to dscollard, post #12
ds,
I got a better price for propane from Flogas (about half the price and they would leave it hidden behind fence if I was out)). To return to garden centres (still O/T and what does Eustace know about Mrs Seadoc?) I used to buy 4 cucumber seeds from T&M, with postage nearly £6, but this year went to local (independent) garden centre and got an established plant for £1.99. On our 5th 'cumber.
Regards,
Seadoc
In reply to dscollard, post #12
Except that, following your link, Calor are (unbelievably) still out of stock of the popular 13kg Patio Gas bottles.
They have been out of stock, and unable to deliver, for some time, I had to go to my local post office to get a bottle at the weekend. Their premium was a little higher than Wyevale at £7.99.
Cunning plan by Calor to exploit their monopoly and support their stockists?
PS Flowgas bottles are smaller (11kg so not quite as cheap as they appear).
In reply to andrea34l, post #2
I used to own a small amount but sold it on publication of the Progressive Equity note earlier this year. I got spooked by that note which was way below existing forecasts and took consensus for FY18 from EPS of 2p to a loss and showed consistently declining margin on end user spend from 1.92% in 2H16 to (from memory) 1.6% this year and 1.4% next year. The note was published on the day of the Bango capital markets day and was accompanied by a company statement that there had been no material change to the business (yet consensus forecasts had just been thrashed and profitability pushed out by at least a year). I spoke to the CFO at an investor event and for some reason she didn't seem to think that market forecasts had dropped. I also asked the CFO what could cause such a dramatic fall in margin on EUS and she said the company was contemplating offering their service for free to take share from competitors and taking only a margin on the incremental EUS they are able to generate using things like Bango Boost. Giving the product away for free didn't seem like a bright idea and left me with the impression that profitable opportunities might be somewhat limited. The combination of all of these things spooked me into selling.
Since then, the share price has risen substantially on two Investors Chronicle £2 valuation calls and the Amazon contract in Japan. I'm now beginning to think the CFO comment about signing on competitor customers for free might have been a smokescreen to explain away the anticipated financial impact of something like the Amazon contract where they are likely to get significant EUS but a fraction of their normal margin. I'm still somewhat sceptical of DCB and the company offers zero insight into where growth is coming from. You have to believe in quite a few years of 100% growth at the moment. I'm interested to see what happens to forecasts.
I'm going to be very angry if the company left me with the impression of chaos because of bad communication and coordination skills.
Paul
I agree with you that the retail market is under pressure from all sides - rising costs, higher inflation and political uncertainty impacting consumer spending, and a transition to online with web taking market share from bricks and mortar retail. This is likely to manifest itself in negative LFLs and margin squeeze, which in businesses that suffer from inherent operational gearing, can lead to sharp impact on profits.
Hence i'm with you on the shorting opportunity but nervous on picking particular shares due to risk of a short squeeze or positive news (i.e. takeover bid - look at what the Amazon buying Whole Foods and knock-on impact on Ocado did to the share price, albeit temporarily).
Is there a way to short the UK retail index as a whole ? In the same way that it would have been good to short commodity / oil shares as a whole two years back or financials prior to that ...
Thanks and keep up the good reports!
@Seadoc, I agree, "local" garden centres do add value. Prior to being bought by Wyevale, the one I referred to was independent and had good staff who were passionate and knowledgeable about a range of plants that was diverse (my wife is a very keen gardener and would lapse into Latin with them). The Wyevale franchise may bring co-ordinated buying and economies of scale but it loses the cache of being expert and local. Their merchandising is tasteless tat that has more in common with the pound shop franchises just with a premium on price. They now stock a bewildering array of garish retail obscenities that have little to do with gardens
The craving for authenticity, and experience (beit craft beers , handmade gins, gourmet burgers etc) is a burgeoning trend and an opportunity to charge a premium for experience with differentiation. Sitting in a plastic Wyevale cafeteria is an experience of a kind: probably more suited to a demographic that is a couple of years away from living life in a commode, the plastic is just a bit shinier
I look on the dark web for my gas supplies ;-). You meet a very interesting and diverse bunch of suppliers
Excellent, an opportunity for a moan disguised as a comment on retailing: Bricks and mortar stores can't even manage a decent online offering. I bought a bed from Dunelm a few weeks ago and (several paragraphs deleted due to length and excessive detail which makes me look mental)... but it was a disaster from start to finish and still no bed. But a box of rails that will be collected one day and an eventual refund, perhaps.
The future, seems remarkably similar to the past.
In reply to shine66, post #20
not a delivery issue then? I bought a nice Colnago bike from a great bike shop in Brighton .. Ubyk... but they were using TNT to deliver it . TNT were hit by malware on 26th June but hadn't recovered (as of 7th July) so they were using ..and I quote TNT, "pen and paper" to mange their logistics. They effectively had no clue were anything was in their supply chain . This wasn't the fault per se of the bike shop who sent me the bike, it was however their channel partner. Any supply chain is only as good as its weakest link...which brings me back to Amazon and their move to integrated logistics (Amazon logistics).
The future is remarkably similar to the past when you realise you have outsourced what is now one of the most mission critical functions in online - logistics. And so the wheel goes.
This was my thinly disguised moan at TNT and their audacious arrogance of charging £25 for "24 hour courier" to deliver an expensive item that showed up 4 days late delivered by a white van man. Where it was in those intervening 4 days is anyone's guess, the most clueless of its whereabouts being TNT themselves . Clearly they don't do BCP or resilience in TNT (now part of FedEx) and demonstrably run IT systems from before the ark.
Another Peter Lynch moment in defining barge-pole investment ideas.. though at one stage in my multiple calls to TNT it was becoming more David Lynch. I did get the £25 refunded though..on principle
In reply to nicobos, post #17
yes you can short retailers with IG - open a CFD account and search for 'general retailers'...
Paul /Other Posters
I am a concerned but long term optimistic holder and relatively recent buyer (!!!) of currently unfashionable Retail stocks that I see as still having long term potential and which IMHO are heading towards bargain/income territory under negative groupthink. I think better physical Retail will adapt and integrate with online not die out completely as seems to be expected today. Done well there is still consumer value in shops (experience, convenience - not everyone likes getting parcels and re-posting taking 1 in 4 garments, some people like the social ACT of shopping itself, etc etc)
I therefore hold and do not expect to sell for several years some retail giants (Next (LON:NXT) - long term internet beneficiary and with profit margins to survive as others fail on High St; Pets at Home (LON:PETS) - based on scale and sustainable niche focused on 'engaged’ pet keepers who'll continue to spend on Vets and grooming instore; DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) based on scale - x4 competitors with further armegeddon coming to the independent sector, Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - Distinctive and value orientated upcoming foodservice niche chain targetting big Pizza operators). I also hold, but am more concerned by, some others (Marston's (LON:MARS), Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE), Restaurant (LON:RTN), £RBG) where see the long term prospects as more clouded or risky or value is less obvious in current circumstances but might still surprise in the medium term from current levels. (May reflect I do not have skills or time to trade stocks in and buy back in 3 months, as arguably could be an option now.)
Anyway, always appreciate Paul’s initial ‘wider musings’ at the start of his column and wonder whether he could consider another Retailer orientated special sometime soon. For instance, I think NXT looks terrific value as an income play right now if you think as I do that its internet offer will stay strong (25% Op profit and scale already) and continue to grow steadily amongst the non-young who want longer lasting clothing items and its stores not become a complete brick overnight. I think its a steady dividend prospect for many years and by lasting will then come good again as long as its goods remain attractive. Some chains will die for sure - personally I think Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) is doomed.
However, one key to Retail’s future is clearly around the cost and ability of of store closures as markets move. Seems to me as if good stores will be OK but the number of stores will need to come down within most bran's estates. Whilst I have several cost estimates of store opening costs I am struggling to find out what costs would be for a controlled crash ie exit from stores if you know you will close in 2 years and can plan for it. Presumably you starve refurbishment, run a liquidation sale (that attracts regular customers and sale vultures, and ship remaining good stock to stock to remaining stores. Store profitability might even go UP in this scenario in the year prior to closing!!
But what happens at point of closure? How much does it cost to ‘empty a store’ – staff absolute redundancy should be modest if known in advance, stock losses should be minimal if the stock remains saleable – just like a giant online return!. But what about Legal and other costs – are these big? Is there a need to return store to “original” conditions as some rentals require ie even strip out expensive floors and fixtures. How much does this cost? (Based on this insight I might even take a flutter on (£GMD) – I think gaming as an esport is about to take off big time for digital generation, look at esports audience figures on cable).
What might a good rule of thumb be for a cash cost to close a typical high st 3000 sq ft store and 10000 sq ft out of town??
Will try to learn how to start my own discussion thread as Retail seems to stir comment - probably through the familiarity bias we are warned against!
In reply to dscollard, post #18
@dscollard,
You remind me why I avoid Wyevale outlets - it's the independents in my area who are doing the better job for sure.
I've just been in B&Q trying to buy some wood screws. Huge store - you might think they would have a good selection. In fact half of the display boxes were empty, and the remainder only randomly contained what the label said. So I'm back home having ordered from Amazon for Thursday delivery..
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
I would try Screwfix if you have one in your area, just click and collect, cheaper than B&Q but part of same group. I don't have a B&Q anymore it closed down last year. I get most of my DIY stuff from Screwfix. Can also order online.
In reply to Zipmanpeter, post #23
reckon there is a time to become contrarian but I hold the view that traditional retail has only just started its transformation. I used to work for Unilever and led a global digital transformation group back in the 2000's mainly focused on supply chain but also consumer insights and behaviour Retail now has barely embraced a fraction of the technologies that were available then. My insights come more grocery rather than high street but I still see huge areas for improvements.
That said I have no doubt that physical retail has a role to play., though I suspect it will be increasingly fragmented, specialised and experiential while conversely the more price sensitive is more centralised,automated and scaled ( lights-out warehouses , autonomous delivery)
Hence my views on the need for structural and organisational reinvention enabled by technology transformation
Wow, Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) is really an unloved share amongst the Stockopedia user base! Paul's started to write it up (in fact its the only thing on today's report so far at 10:58pm) and not a single comment so far on the share.
It is definitely a sleepy share that has gone nowhere in the past few years, but a great natural hedge if the economy starts to become wobbly, and the pain of Brexit starts to be crystalised in terms of companies going to administration this year. So very much a "contrarian" play, although the Stockopedia computers don't rate it as contrarian!
Another interesting play I would highlight is Park (LON:PKG). Again, not moving much over the past year or so. Boring share, issuing high street gift cards and the likes. But it sits on a huge cash pile earning 0% at the moment, which will start earning some £££ once interest rates start to rise....
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
Toolstation (owned by Travis Perkins - who also own Wickes) are normally significantly cheaper than Screwfix. In my experience, Screwfix carry a wider range but seem less reliable on having stuff in stock.
You can also order online from Toolstation - free postage for a £10 order......