Small Cap Value Report (Tue 18 Jul 2017) - SFE, SOM, NTBR, DOTD
Good morning ladies & gentlemen! It's Paul here.
I added a few extra sections to Graham's report last night, in the comments section. So for my comments on Elecosoft (ELCO), Interquest (ITQ), and Conviviality (CVR), please see my comment (no.26) using this link.
I appreciate that me adding extra sections in the comments isn't ideal, but it's a quick & easy way to post stuff on my days off, that otherwise wouldn't be posted at all. Plus I will always add a link to such extra sections, the following day.
Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)
Share price: 230.8p (down 10.2% today)
No. shares: 82.8m
Market cap: £191.1m
Half year trading update - for the 6 months to 30 Jun 2017.
I hadn't realised how much this double glazing company's share price had fallen recently. As you can see from the 2-year chart below, it's now close to the post-Brexit vote low, and autumn 2015 low. So if you like the company, this could be a buying opportunity. Or something might be going badly wrong. That's always the big quandary with buying dips.
It sounds like market conditions are getting a fair bit tougher - which is consistent with other companies reporting more fragile consumer confidence;
Since our last trading statement at our AGM on 18 May 2017, the Company has continued to trade in line with earlier months, with order intake levels continuing up 2% year on year. Within this overall figure, however, the trend from week to week during Q2 has been more volatile than we have experienced for a long time.
Furthermore, FENSA statistics for the five month period to the end of May 2017 show a market decline in volume terms in excess of 10%. Against this backdrop of patchier consumer demand, it is clear that Safestyle continues to significantly outperform the market and to increase share.
It's good to see that the company is giving fairly specific guidance to investors on how 2017 is likely to pan out;
As outlined in our AGM statement, we expect to report marginal revenue growth in the first half of 2017, with reduced profits. Given the uncertain market conditions and weaker consumer confidence, we consider it prudent to…
In reply to ls2g08, post #1
I second that. Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) put out cracking results in my opinion (I'm long)
In May I agreed a deal with safestyle for fourteen double windows (ie to replace 28 panes), with difficult scaffolded access to quite a few of them. The ease with which they reduced the price during negotiations, by more than 75%, ending up with a price very similar to a good local company, struck me as indicative of a company which needed turnover. Within a few days of placing the order, there was a request from them to bring the installation drastically forward from the original provisional date, which again struck me as indicative of a company struggling to get enough work. They did a good job, but I felt that the huge relatively new manufacturing facility that several employees of the company described to me, had been built at the wrong time (ie. before the brexit vote), and would be difficult to run at full capacity in current conditions.
At the time I thought about adding the above thoughts to an earlier SCVR, so apologies to anyone who might have found it helpful at that time.
In reply to muckshifter, post #4
"The ease with which they reduced the price during negotiations, by more than 75%"
I suspect this has more to do with the fact that the first price they quote you is padded and inflated to such an extent that the question is not 'if' but 'how many' times their quote will be halved. I think they've been doing this long before the new factory!
Their timing does not seem great, though.
In reply to ExpectingValue, post #5
Yes EV, I was more or less aware of that before discussions began, and I suppose the salesman might have been aware of my awareness, but the speed with which he came down to a price competitive with a good low overhead local company, made me think. The plethora of subsequent contacts by different members of their staff made me think that they would be vulnerable in the event of the slowdown I'm expecting.
In reply to muckshifter, post #6
Everyone just loves playing the game.
Until the day they get someone that actually accepts the first price they quote!
North Midland also issued a massive contract win which put them ahead of expectations..
Seems ECEL is also down in sympathy!
Paul, Im a holder of SOM and asked a few questions last week complaining about the poor investor part of their site(old links), no contacts.. They came back to me and set up a conference call. I had the Finance director and CEO on the call. It was very informative
They are still growing and adding 10% new customers each year and existing customer are buying reports.
One thing I dug into was the CBI backlog of work is the higest its ever been since records began and the biggest backlog of work is in the west. Training is in florida and thats a 9hr (2time change ) to get to the training. I did ask if they were going to build or franchise regionally training but they are not big enough for that yet
I was disapointed we didnt have numbers or percentages this morning. I emailed the investor team to pass the following on
"Do you think in future releases we could get SOM customer numbers based on the regions versus the CBI backlog indicator?
From the best CBI backlog report since records began (see link) you can see a massive backlog increase (up 25%) in the west.These are good numbers.
So for example, wording in a release like
"Construction work backlog in the west is up 25% based on CBI figures, Somero has xxxx % overall customer base here so we look forward to our customers increasing their revenues and then possible purchasing new machines in 2018"
Or
"40% of the new xxxx machines went to the west USA where theres currently a 25% increase CBI backlog indicator of 7months of backlog work. We hope to grow our customer base in the West USA by xxxx% in 2018)
http://www.abc.org/NewsMedia/ConstructionEconomics/ConstructionBacklogIndicator/tabid/272/entryid/8733/abc-s-construction-backlog-indicator-rebounds-in-2017.
I was impressed and they stated that the shareholders are very important and its not the amount you hold as all shareholders are important
In reply to ricky65, post #3
Well done on getting involved there ricky, I've added a section!
Cheers
Interesting to see how different consumer companies are trading.
I was surprised by Conviviality's strong results yesterday (it seems people are still fine to go out for drinks), but Safestyle is telling us that big-ticket expense is a different thing.
As for Safestyle, windows may not be the hottest thing, but you are getting the lowest cost player in the industry (by virtue of their vertical integration), sitting in cash and with a history of winning market share every year for a very long time. So if you don't mind sitting and waiting, this is the clear industry winning horse. Management also owns a good chunk, which never hurts.
Having said this, I wouldn't go anywhere near worse quality players like Epwin, for example.
Hi Paul and Graham
Any views on Synectics interims?
Peter
In reply to anfitrion, post #12
Curious as to why you consider Epwin worse quality? Thought their greater product breadth was a plus...
Also impressed with Northern Bear (LON:NTBR). results, we have an excellent summer so far this year which should always help towards their roofing business's. As a result from the Glenfell disaster I can also see their survey drone, and Isolar business doing quite well.
In reply to JTG, post #14
Well, they are not vertically integrated, which is a big negative in my view. Also they have been struggling with the integration of acquistions and have a history of negative LFL growth.
Not saying they cannot turn it around, but when you don't have your house in order the outside headwinds blow much harder.
In reply to anfitrion, post #12
Did you mean Entu (UK) (LON:ENTU) rather than Epwin (LON:EPWN) ?
In reply to herbie47, post #17
No, I don't even consider Entu as "investable". :)
In reply to jimmygee, post #2
Hi jimmy, it's covered!
Graham
Hi Paul,
Somero is looking very positive today, so as one off my largest holdings, I am very happy.
But iI see Eagle Eye (LSE;EYE), one of my smaller punts, also gave what looked like a positive trading update, but the response has been a 3% drop in the SP. Is this due to cash situation, as they appear to be getting through the money raised recently quite fast?
Your thoughts would be appreciated.
Nick
In reply to Graham N, post #11
Hi Graham
Thanks for covering Northern Bear (LON:NTBR). Perhaps one of the reasons valuation is on the lower side is because the service sector seems out of favour at the moment? I think it's also a bit under the radar being £15M market cap. Looks good for the moment. 1.5p special divi is also a nice unexpected bonus.
Kind regards
Ricky
Paul,
It would seem that leaky windows are not the only problem at SFE. The share price started to go southwards with determination some ten days ago. I suppose it's too much to hope that insider leaks from PR agencies and NOMADS can always be caught, but this does look bad.