Small Cap Value Report (Tue 28 Feb 2017 - Part 2) - WTM, REDD, AVN, SWL

Good morning!

Many of you have probably already seen Paul's Part 1 report, which is at this link and covers Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) and Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO).

In this report, I'm planning to cover at least these four:

Cheers

Graham









Share price: 78p (-5%)

No. shares: 30.8m

Market cap: £24m

Interim Results

I think shareholders are right to be a little bit disappointed with these results.

I've covered this share a couple of times recently, including the end-January trading update which announced that there had been a "positive interim trading period" and "revenue, profit and operating margin percentage generally in line with the prior year comparable period."

Strictly speaking, this is true: revenue is +1% against the comparative period, while PBT and the operating margin are unchanged (£1.8 million and 4.1%, respectively).

The problem is that (adjusted) operating profits in the UK fell by 37% (from £1.9 million to £1.2 million), being offset by growth in corresponding measurements for the overseas operations of Australia and Ireland (up to £0.9 million from £0.5 million).

But the profitable operation in Melbourne is only 51% owned by Waterman plc and so after you deduct minority interest, the EPS for Waterman shareholders ends up falling by 10%.

That's not a disaster but the UK is still 87% of revenue and being 100% owned by the plc it is the driver of EPS. So it's a worry to see it struggling a bit.

Dividend: the interim divi is increased by 33%, which is still well covered by earnings (note that Waterman pays equal-weighted interim and final dividends).

Outlook: "Measured optimism" beyond 2017, which is set to be a period of "consolidation":

The Board anticipates that the Group will continue to experience a stable trading outlook overall with revenue, profit and operating margin generally in line with the prior year.

Whilst trading conditions in the UK are expected to remain challenging, it is encouraging that Waterman continues to win exciting and varied projects across many sectors.





My opinion



I won't change my view on…