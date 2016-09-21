Small Cap Value Report (Tue 7 Feb 2017) - NETD, DX., SDY, ENTU, HRN, AMO, WGB
Good evening.
Sorry I'm late today - was up at 5am, had done all my emails & Tweets, and was raring to go when the RNS started chucking out announcements at 7am, but within an hour was shivvering & coughing with a bug, so had to go back to bed.
Anyway, we don't like gaps in the sequence, so I'll catch up now.
NetDimensions Holdings (LON:NETD) - (at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share) - a friend has pointed out this video with the CEO of Learning Technologies (LON:LTG) . In it he emphatically states that the Placing to raise the cash necessary to buy NETD has been done. Therefore any worries I had about whether it could raise the necessary funding seem to have been satisfied.
So it looks a done deal. I've not sold my shares yet, as a 5p discount to the 100p takeover price is too large, so I'll sit tight until the discount is only say 1p.
DX (Group) (LON:DX.)
Share price: 6.95p (down 61.4% today)
No. shares: 200.5m
Market cap: £13.9m
Trading update (profit warning) - this is the latest in a series of dire updates from this mail & parcels business. Key points today;
- Challenging conditions continuing
- Pressure on pricing
- Higher margin business failed to materialise
- Fixed cost nature of courier business is hurting profitability
- Problems integrating 5 sites into 1
On a more positive note,
- the lower margin logistics business has been winning new work, and
- "material new contracts are now being implemented and the Company's pipeline of new business opportunities is robust"
Put this all together then, and it's a nasty profits warning:
it now anticipates that profits for the year will be significantly below current market forecasts, with net debt consequently higher than expected.
Forget dividends too, probably forever;
...It has also taken the decision not to pay any dividends for the foreseeable future
A full review of the business is underway:
...and has commenced a wide-ranging review of the Company's operations with a view to driving revenues and improving its financial performance.
What's taken management so long? It's been obvious for some time that the business model here was completely broken. The reason is simple - a high fixed cost base, and declining customer revenues.
The core DX Exchange…
Hi Paul,
Hope you are feeling better. Perhaps a whisky-mac before bed?
Would be grateful to know your views re. RBG today.
Cheers.
DX group seem to have set out to prove the saying that just because a share's gone down 50%, doesn't mean it can't go down another 100%.
Get well soon. I think I have the same bug. :-(
In reply to tads, post #1
Hi tads,
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) said today;
The Directors of Revolution Bars Group PLC ("the Group") announce that Chris Chambers has informed the Board of his decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer of the Group for family reasons.
Chris will remain with the business until his successor is found. A search is now underway for his replacement.
"Family reasons" could mean anything - ill health, stress, bereavement, or a catch-all because they don't want to give the real reason. It feels unpleasant to speculate, but we really do need to know the answer - so the company needs to provide more information asap.
It always makes me feel uneasy when a CFO unexpectedly resigns. The worst type is when someone leaves immediately, as that indicates some kind of serious problem. So the way I read this, it doesn't sound like misconduct of any kind, as they say that he's remaining with the business until a successor is found. Although that could be on gardening leave, who knows?
Overall, I think the company needs to deliver more information to the market, including confirmation that there are no problems with trading, or accounting.
It's a terrific company, and dirt cheap, so I'm not going to be selling any of my shares. Also it has no debt, so there are no issues at all with solvency.
But has today's announcement made me feel uneasy? Yes.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #3
Thanks for that Paul. More clarification would be most welcome. Agree with all you say. Get well soon.
Paul, I don't share your enthusiasm on Revolution Bars as the sector is pretty awful and extremely competitive. I have also been outside a few of their places and didn't really like it at all. They are too dark to get many people in the daytime and the food mix is all over the place. Pizza, burger etc if I remember correctly.
Of course it could do well if the concept is sound and I am wrong. But if you look at what happened to the Restaurant Group it is hard to get too excited.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #5
Hi Ratioinvestor,
I think it depends which Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) sites you visit.
For me, the interesting bit is the new Revolucion de Cuba format, which is fantastic.
Also, it doesn't really matter what any of us think about the sites, it's all about the numbers.
So if you dig into RBG's most recent results, you'll find a highly cash generative business, which is generating enough cash to pay a reasonable divi, and fund the roll-out of the new Cuba format bars, all without any debt at all. That's what I like! It's about the numbers.
With any expanding chain, the risk is that management time is so focused on the new sites, that they take their eye off the ball on existing sites. +2% LFL over Xmas at RBG was OK, but I reckon maybe people were hoping for say 3-5% LFL sales growth? It could be that the operational focus on new sites caused that slight shortfall, maybe?
Bottom line, can you find me another self-funding roll-out, with no debt, paying a decent divi, that's on a PER of 11? I'd love to hear about it if you can! The reality is that the market prices most roll-outs on a PER of 20+, so providing nothing goes badly wrong, there's a big pricing anomaly here with RBG.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #3
Actually, panic over re RBG's outgoing CFO.
Patrick Leahy on Twitter has just pointed out that the outgoing CFO has only been in the role since Aug 2016. Here's the announcement for when he was appointed:
http://www.investegate.co.uk/revolution-bars--rbg-/rns/appointment-of-chief-financial-officer/201605100700097086X/
That's only 5 months in the job, so it sounds to me as if the role probably wasn't working out well for him or the company, rather than there being anything untoward to worry about.
Regards, Paul.
Paul, thanks for that. I will try to visit the Revolution de Cuba concept. Looking on tripadvisor and it looks pretty tacky to me but that is my taste. Seems to be a similar theme to TGI Friday's or Frankie and Bennies. I.e. roll out a corporate chain on a particular premise with food to please everyone (pizza, burgers etc).
I really can't seem much unique or interesting about the concept. It may be in fashion now but I doubt it will remain so. Just my two cents worth.
Zeus - on the plus side they did bring to IPO Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), Purplebricks (LON:PURP) and Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) so it's not all bad!
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #8
Hi ratioinvestor,
Not really. The Revolucion de Cuba format is cocktails-led, rather than food-led. So they are fairly large cocktail bars, with very pleasant decor, which also serve food. I haven't tried the food, but from what I've heard, it's nothing to write-home about - barely acceptable, is what I've heard. So yes it does sound as if the food offer needs to be improved.
Another key point of difference with RBG is that 60% of customers are female. The margins on cocktails are extremely high too. Plus it is opening town centre sites on very attractively low rents, so put all that together and you get decent profit margins.
The most attractive statistic though is the 38% ROI for capex on new sites. That's really excellent, giving a payback period of only about 30 months. That's a key statistic I look for, with any roll-out. Anything less than about 3 year payback period, and you're onto a winner, in my experience.
I looked through the TripAdvisor reviews for most of the company's sites, and they mostly get pretty solid customer reviews, and 4/5 rating.
So the way I see things, is that RBG's format may not be perfect, but it's sufficiently differentiated from standard pubs/bars to be attractive. Also, once the basic fit-out is done, it's not particularly expensive to do a £200k refresh every few years. Where I think a lot of bar operators go wrong is to neglect maintenance. So for example, just a small refresh of the bathrooms, by e.g. re-grouting the tiles, and a deep clean, can radically improve the overall appearance, at modest cost, yet few bar operators bother to do this.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #10
Re Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), beauty is in the eye of the beholder. You see a fantastic upmarket concept in Reading, I see another tacky bar on Friar Street where the HMV used to be!
But seriously, some of those Trip Advisor reviews are very mixed with regard to customer service. My cynical side suspects that quite a few of the glowing reviews are not from genuine independent customers but rather from staff and friends and family.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #11
Hi John,
I don't care whether a bar is swanky or tacky. It's how much profit it generates that matters!
RBG is a straightforward financial investment for me, based on its profit, and the upward trajectory of profits due to new site openings. We don't have to like the format or not. Just look at the operating cashflow though - the adjusted EBITDA (as a proxy for cashflow) margin is 13.1%.
Here's the top part of the cashflow statement for last 2 years;
As you can see above, it's generating a lot of cash for a £100m market cap business, and most of it is being recycled into opening new sites, which have a ROI of 38%. What's not to like about that? With patience I think the market is likely to re-rate this - as all other self-funding roll-outs on the market are priced much higher.
Re Trip Advisor reviews - I look for generally good reviews, plus a handful of terrible reviews - because then you know that it's genuine. There are always a few people who get angry about a poor experience, and post a bad review. So when there are NO bad reviews, that's when I get suspicious.
It's usually only people who are delighted, and people who are upset, who bother to post reviews. Most people in the middle who are broadly satisfied, don't bother.
But anyway, reviews, and what people think of the sites, are irrelevant. It's the profits, growth & cashflow that make this an attractive investment. Plus the bid potential.
Just my opinion - sounds like we'll have to agree to disagree :-)
Regards, Paul.