Small Cap Value Report (Wed 19 Jul 2017) - LRM, HOTC, EYE
Good morning everyone! It's Paul here.
Many thanks to Graham for adding some extra sections to yesterday's report, as I had a busy afternoon dealing with other stuff. I think we'll work that way in future - as readers seem to prefer having all our sections in the main article. My experiment with posting additional sections in the comments area didn't seem to go down well, and I understand why - as such comments could be easily missed.
On to today's news.
Lombard Risk Management (LON:LRM)
Share price: 10.85p (down 16.5% today)
No. shares: 400.6m
Market cap: £43.5m
AGM Statement - this software company has a 31 Mar 2018 year end. It is a developer of software for banks, concerning e.g. collateral management & regulatory reporting.
There's very little information about trading in today's update. This bit is the closest it gets to being a trading update;
The Company continues to see a positive market for its products with the landscape largely unchanged since we announced our 2017 full year results in May.
That doesn't sound particularly good to me.
Also this bit is somewhat worrying;
"We have historically reported full year revenues that are weighted to the second half of the year and we expect the year to 31 March 2018 to be no different.
I think the market has taken this as a veiled H1 profit warning, which is probably sensible, given this company's poor track record.
The next bit says that they have a positive pipeline, but nothing positive is said about actual performance. That again suggests to me that things possibly aren't going particularly well:
The Board is encouraged by the pipeline of new business being pursued both through the Company's direct sales force and through its relationships with its channel partners.
Lombard Risk continues to invest in its development centre in Birmingham, which will provide the Company with both time to market and cost advantages. The Board is satisfied with the progress of this important initiative and continues to look to the future with confidence."
This company is always relentlessly confident, but that means nothing in terms of performance, which has been poor for several years now.
Note that nothing is said about performance compared with market expectations. That, combined with the H2 weighting…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Lombard Risk Management plc is a holding company. The Company's principal activities include provision of trading, valuation and risk management systems, regulatory and transaction reporting systems and compliance systems to the financial markets, including banks, fund administrators, investment firms, asset managers, energy companies and other firms operating in financial markets and the financial industry. It focuses on collateral management, regulatory and compliance. The Company operates in two segments: Regulatory Compliance software, which is for regulatory, anti-money laundering and compliance systems to financial markets, and Risk Management and Trading software, which provides trading, valuation and risk management systems to the financial markets. The Company's software products include COLLINE, OBERON, REPORTER, REG-Reporter, LISA and ComplianceASSESSOR. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Americas, Asia Pacific, Rest of Europe, Middle East and Africa. more »
Hotel Chocolat Group plc is a chocolate company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and retailing of chocolate in the United Kingdom and overseas. The Company operates in three areas: the United Kingdom, Europe and Rest of World. The Company offers chocolates under the brand, Hotel Chocolat. The Company sells its chocolate direct to customers though subscription, online and its approximately 83 stores. The Company's product ranges include self purchase, gift and occasion, rare and vintage, and other. Its product types include boxed chocolates, luxury boxed chocolates slabs and batons, enrobed fruit and nuts, chocolate hampers, ribbon bags, wine and spirits, hot chocolate and cocoa cuisine. Its chocolate types include dark, milk, white, bean to bar, boozy, caramel, cocoa gin, coffee, fruity, marzipan, mint, nut, patisserie, praline and truffles. The Company owns a cocoa plantation in Saint Lucia called the Rabot Estate. more »
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company's software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption. Eagle Eye AIR enables brands and merchants to set up targeted campaigns, choosing various media channels to reach specific demographics. Eagle Eye AIR captures real-time data on consumer activity and campaign success. Eagle Eye Promote is a rules-based platform for brands and retailers, which creates, builds and manages their promotional campaigns. Eagle Eye Gift allows tracking of gift vouchers, including redemption data. Eagle Eye Reward supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes. more »
20 Comments on this Article show/hide all
hey ! what happened to opening with "ladies and gentlemen" ???
Good update today from City of London Investment (LON:CLIG) - which is probably more the type of share Graham would comment on. I am keen on this company as it's beautifully transparent, posting monthly updates on its website about its Funds under Management and an explanation of how it will maintain its 25p dividend as well as forward guidance (a bit like £NXT). That said, I have tended to dip in and out of it a bit depending on when it looks cheap and expensive. I sold earlier this year and had forgotten about it but was pleased with the results this morning.
Diluted EPS is up to 36.7p (basic is 36.9p) vs a share price right now of 425p. I've tracked this share for a while and it's tended to trade more around 13-15x earnings given the high dividend yield so I have bought some this morning on the back of the update. Of course investors will want to take a view about the prospects for emerging markets and also the value of the £ because the recent falls have massively benefited City of London Investment (LON:CLIG).
Another positive update from TSTL:
Tristel plc (AIM: TSTL), the manufacturer of infection prevention products, provides a trading update for the year ended 30 June 2017 in conjunction with today's Shareholder Open Day....
For the year ended 30 June 2017 Tristel will record turnover in excess of £20 million (2016: £17.1 million) and pre-tax profit (before share-based payments) of at least £4 million (2016: £3.3 million). Both turnover and pre-tax profit are ahead of market expectations. In the second half, revenue from overseas markets contributed 50% of the Group total compared to 43% in the first half, and for the full year overseas revenue represented 47% of Group revenue - a record level. Tristel has continued to generate significant levels of cash and at 30 June 2017 cash balances were £5.1 million (30 June 2016: £5.7 million). The Company has no debt.
During the year ended 30 June 2017, the Company spent £0.95 million on the acquisition of its Australian distributor, distributed an aggregate £2.8 million in dividends including a special dividend announced in July last year, incurred costs of £0.5 million in association with its North American market entry - the fruits of which were announced earlier in the month with our first submission to the EPA. The Company also invested US$0.75 million in Mobile ODT, a business combining smartphone technology with hand-held medical devices for point-of-care diagnostics.
In reply to kenobi, post #1
Hi Kenobi,
Oh, I had a memo from the Mayor of London, instructing me to be gender neutral with my greetings! lol! ;-)
Regards, Paul.
(only kidding!)
Hi Paul any chance you could check out Eagle Eye who issued a T/U today. Generally positive though still cash burn + increased marketing spend. The S/P has dropped 5% today to £2.35 so the mkt quite negative.You looked at them in Nov when the SP was £1.30,anticipating an equity call (which came in May, £6m raised at £2.25) and said you would consider investing once that had happened (did you?). There seems plenty of upside when one looks past the increasing cost base but not sure that another equity raise won't be necessary. I currently have no position.
Keep up the excellent work
FWIW you can see how the Quality score is made up by clicking on the quality score for a stock from its portfolio listing (but not from its stock page for some strange reason).
Or you can sneak a look by directly entering a URL to get at the info although I'm sure that method is not guaranteed to continue to work and you don't get the fancy rank barcharts:
http://www.stockopedia.com/aja...
The info for Lombard Risk Management (LON:LRM) is below if the HTML survives the journey into a discussion post!
Lombard Risk Management's ROCE LT Avg is ranked
316th out of 1762 Companies
in the UK & Ireland Market.
( Market Median: 4.03 vs. LRM: 15.2 )
Rankings Guide
Lombard Risk Management's Net Mgn % 5y Avg is ranked
457th out of 1405 Companies
in the UK & Ireland Market.
( Market Median: 3.77 vs. LRM: 8.82 )
Rankings Guide
Lombard Risk Management's FCF LT/Assets is ranked
92nd out of 1762 Companies
in the UK & Ireland Market.
( Market Median: 0.32 vs. LRM: 12.4 )
Rankings Guide
Lombard Risk Management's Gross Profit to Assets is ranked
104th out of 1762 Companies
in the UK & Ireland Market.
( Market Median: 13.3 vs. LRM: 74.1 )
Rankings Guide
Lombard Risk Management's Beneish M Score, Last Yr is n/a
( Market Median: -2.48 vs. LRM: )
Rankings Guide
Lombard Risk Management's Altman Z Score (1) is ranked
859th out of 1647 Companies
in the UK & Ireland Market.
( Market Median: 2.82 vs. LRM: 2.64 )
Rankings Guide
Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC)
Just a quick fix: I think you mean "red line" in the remarks quoted above. (40wks = 200 days)
Does anyone know why Focusrite (LON:TUNE) has jumped up 5% today?
AFAIK there's no news, and none due soon either.
In reply to paraic84, post #2
I agree would be great to hear a view from Graham. Todays update was very strong and I too appreciate the excellent transparency. They have shown a strong performance (although as you say benefiting from currency moves) coupled with an increased dividend from a very prudent team.
I have taken a different approach to you as have held for a number of years and enjoyed the generous dividend policy (plus some pretty reasonable capital growth) and see no reason why this should not continue. There are also increasingly signs of optimism returning to emerging markets.
Reference: Chocolat. I have tried their products, since they were giving away samples at one of their branches (some while ago). It's good chocolate, but it's not only the share price that is eye-wateringly expensive.
So good, but not that good. I think Lily O Brien's offerings strike a better balance between expense and quality.
As you ask Paul, I have tried HOTC, a couple of times... via presents to me. Now I am generally regarded as a bit of a chocoholic with a taste for the finer side of chocolate... and in my opinion I don't think they are worth the money, especially considering they are essentially a chain - for a smaller treat one is paying £1 per chocolate which I think is ridiculous. Some of the flavours are lovely but some are just a bit odd, and some chocolates are just too intense to be enjoyable. I have a place where I work (in Dublin) called Leonidas and they make scrummy hand-made Belgian chocs which are cheaper and much nicer.
In reply to Nick Ray, post #7
Hi Nick Ray,
Ah yes, you're right. Sorry, the green line is the 50-day MA, and the red line is the 200-day MA. I'll fix this error in the article now.
Serves me right for straying into charting, I was bound to get it wrong!!
Thanks for pointing out this error.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to otemple, post #9
Like you I am a long term holder of CLIG. Contrast the transparency of the TU from CLIG with its real numbers and the weasel words of most TU's 'in line with management expectations'. Unless management has expressly set out what their expectations are (which they never do) this is just meaningless waffle. I think Paul has commented on this before but for me this is one of the biggest problems for investors. Quoted companies really need to up their game on transparency.
We need to ban weasel words!
In reply to SmallCappy, post #13
Stoatily agree.
Hi Paul hope you are well, just wondering if you would cover the Mi-Pay (LON:MPAY) results that are out Friday. Company should (finally) be moving into profitability, with some big clients like Tesco mobile etc. on board. Update might be of interest
In reply to doug2500, post #8
I don't know of any reason for the rise in Focusrite (LON:TUNE) today. It's been in an uptrend since the well received results in May. I think it's called positive post earnings drift.
I read it's something to do with Intel Thunderbolt connection that may replace usb.
In reply to Francis Dwan, post #15
Are you sure you want Paul to comment? It's listed as highly speculative micro cap sucker stock with a stock rank of 10!
Do you think that this is about to deliver the jam?
In reply to Nick Ray, post #6
That's interesting, thanks for sharing.
To me that illustrates the need to look past the headline StockRank to really understand a company's quality, which obviously has implications if using the StockRanks as part of a screening process.
I'd suggest that using metrics based on gross profit is probably misleading when the top of Lombard's income statement looks like this:
Likewise the Stockopedia algorithms are assuming a 15% long term ROCE and 8.8% margins when the direction of travel for LRM looks like this:
Paul, I use the 20, 50, 100, 150 and 200 MAs and sometimes I can get muddled between them!
I don't think Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) qualifies as a Minervini stock at the moment as, being below the 50 MA, it fails to meet Minervini's Trend Template criteria. I've got a feeling he wouldn't buy it unless it broke out to an all time high on high volume.