Small Cap Value Report - Wed 26 Jul 2017 - LOOP, MYSL, QTX, VTU, JOUL
Good afternoon, it's Paul here.
I woke up with a stinking cold, so am running late today. Therefore, this article will gradually take shape throughout this afternoon.
LoopUp (LON:LOOP)
Share price: 175p (up 8.4% today)
No. shares: 41.0m
Market cap: £71.8m
Trading update - this is a SaaS company, which provides conference calling software/telephony. It's an excellent product, which I have tried out myself. It allows a greater level of control, and enhanced features, compared with conventional conference calling systems.
Today's update covers the 6 months to 30 Jun 2017. These are the highlights;
That's impressive stuff. Gross profit being up 50%, through organic growth, is really excellent, and justifies a premium rating for this share.
One complaint is that the company only presents EBITDA. That's annoying, because it now means that I have to check what development costs the company is capitalising, to arrive at a more meaningful view of profit. EBITDA is of interest, but it is absolutely not the only measure of profit that companies should give us. I very much dislike the current trend to steer investors towards EBITDA only.
Checking the accounts for y/e 31 Dec 2016, it turns out that EBITDA was £2.1m, yet operating profit was only £0.4m. So EBITDA certainly seems a misleading number here. The reconciling items were £246k in depreciation, and £1,419k in amortisation of intangibles.
In 2016, the company capitalised £3.2m into intangible assets. I've checked note 15 of the 2016 Annual Report, trying to find more detail on the intangible assets, but nothing more is given. So I can only presume that this is capitalised development spending.
Outlook - this also sounds positive;
"Looking ahead into the second half of 2017, we continue to see strong demand for the LoopUp product and we remain confident in our ability to deliver future growth."
The company seems to have settled at an organic top line growth rate of c.40% p.a.. Combine that with very high gross margins, and there is very powerful operational gearing here.
My opinion - this is a very nice company. I visited their Shoreditch HQ last year, and was really impressed. The people & the place had a real buzz to it. It's a young company,…
Paul, I hope you recover swiftly from your cold. In my experience, colds that arrive suddenly disappear equally fast.
What do you think about the rapid bookbuild in Taptica International (LON:TAP) that started yesterday and completed today? It's not new money fo the company, just an exit for early investors, but presumably it will involve some institutions and increase liquidity. Do you see it as positive, neutral or negative for existing PIs? (I'm long).
Just carrying on the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) comments from yesterday, I saw the Evening Standard noted 'pubs giant Fuller’s said Britain’s recent heatwave helped sales at sites which have been open for more than a year jump 6.6% in the 16 weeks to July 22.' Maybe more people are likely to go to a pub with outdoor space when it's sunny and we've had lots of sunny weather this year. I don't think Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) really has outdoor space so there might not be much read across from this but thought I'd flag for interest. Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) did say it had seen better L4L sales over the last 6 weeks but nowhere near the level of Fuller's.
I'm wondering whether FLYB are starting to turn the corner with the trading update announced today... even if they still have a way to go, especially in terms of load factor matching their piers:
Q1 2017/18 TRADING STATEMENT
11.7% passenger revenue growth as load factor and passenger yield improve
With greater control over fleet capacity, the concentration on profitable routes is beginning to show through... In Q1, passenger revenue grew by 11.7% with seat capacity growth slowing to 3.5%. Both load factor and passenger yield improved, bringing an increase in revenue per seat. Q1 revenue benefited from a few additional routes including Heathrow, as well as the timing of Easter.
The quarterly passenger revenue performance is outlined below:
* 11.7% growth in passenger revenue to £174.0m (2016/17: £155.8m)
* 3.5% growth in seat capacity to 3.4 million (2016/17: 3.2 million)
* 7.1% increase in passengers to 2.4 million (2016/17: 2.3 million)
* 2.5 ppts improvement in load factor to 72.5% (2016/17: 70.0%)
* 4.3% improvement in passenger yield to £71.33 (2016/17: £68.39)
* 7.9% increase in passenger revenue per seat to £51.73 (2016/17: £47.95)
Current Q2 trading looks okay too:
Forward sales in Q2 as at 24th July 2017 improved as the slowdown in capacity growth continued to drive yield and revenue per seat:
* 14% increase in passenger revenue vs. prior year
* 2% increase in seat capacity vs. prior year
* 4% increase in yield vs. prior year
* 52% of seats sold vs. 48% in the prior year
* 12% increase in revenue per seat vs. prior year
Capacity growth as a whole for H1 is likely to be around 2%, but we are now planning for H2 capacity to reduce by around 7%, reflecting a smaller fleet and winter scheduling plans.
(Get Well soon Paul)
In reply to FREng, post #1
Hi FREng,
I'm not keen on founders placing large chunks of their shares.
If the people who know the business best think that it's time to sell, why on earth would I want to buy?
Regards, Paul.
Results out today from JOUL look great (price only marginally up though at 303.5):
* Group revenue increased 19.6% to £157.0 million (18.6% constant currency)
* International revenue increased by 36.2% (now 11.5% of Group revenue), UK sales increased 17.8% to £139.0m
* Underlying PBT £10.1m + 34%
* Underlying basic EPS 9.2p + 33.3%
* Retail sales increased 19.4%
* E-commerce sales up 29.4% - 34.8% of total retail sales
* Store sales up 17.5% - supported by 11 net new store openings
* Wholesale sales increased 20.3% (17.6% constant currency) - reflecting the growing appeal of the Joules brand...
* Active4 customers increased by 14% to 907,000
There's no mention of LFL, which is a bit disappointing; the fairly small currency hit seems reassuring. Personally I only went into a store once, and although it looked quite smart and cheery, I thought the women's clothes seemed quite expensive for what they were and there were far too many striped items.
I saw the LoopUp (LON:LOOP) CEO present earlier this year at a conference. He presented something he called "negative net churn" or words to that effect of 6% which sounded rather a lot like subscriber growth of 6%. Does anyone understand the business well enough to say if my interpretation is correct and, if so, how a company generates 40%+ revenue growth on a subscriber base growing in single digits? I have a theory but wanted to canvas first.
Also, how does a company with about 50% of revenue coming from the US not report a constant currency growth rate? Other companies like StatPro (LON:SOG) or Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX) give you the equation for revenue and the growth of each of the individual variables.
In reply to paraic84, post #2
although (LON:MARS) also put out an RNS today and this hit the price by 3% IIRC.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
I would generally agree, however recently after large founding directors sales, some shares how shot up, for example: IQE (LON:IQE), Purplebricks (LON:PURP), Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), accesso Technology (LON:ACSO). I did sell after accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) sales ' 950p, since then the share price doubled.
In reply to paraic84, post #2
They might not be on the same level as Fullers, but a lot of the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) sites do have outdoor space.
A quick google search turns up plenty of pictorial evidence e.g. Richmond, Cambridge, Aberdeen, Bristol, Manchester, Battersea and Huddersfield.
Targeting sites with outdoor space is a stated part of their expansion strategy, so you would expect them to see some benefit from the good weather:The Marston's (LON:MARS) update today also mentions the weather as being the main reason behind their 2.4% growth over the last 12 weeks.
Paul, Bioquell (LON:BQE) half year report is out today, profits are well up, it's one you thought looked interesting last year, shares are up 14% today.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Thank, Paul. I have decided follow your example in BMUS and move this investment to IQE (which I already hold and have added following the Trading Statement on Thursday). Israeli companies on AIM make me nervous ...
Any thoughts on Quartix Holdings, Paul, in light of their interims?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #4
Paul
I have to agree with Herbie, one of the founders of Fevertree sold £73m worth of shares @ 1625p in May, look where the price is now. How many companies have net cash and are growing profits at 40%+ on a P/E of 13.5?
In reply to unwise2, post #13
Surely that must be a typo (Fevertree on a P?E of 13.5%).
In reply to Laughton, post #14
I was referring to Taptica
Guys and girls, I don't think Paul is saying that a big insider sale is the 100% certainty that the share price will fall. Just that it is a negative signal that needs to be taken in consideration with the hundreds of other signals.
Paul just happens to place alot of weight on that signal.
Paul - I agree with your comments on MySale (LON:MYSL). The last broker estimates I saw a couple of months ago put it on 1.9p EPS for 2019 - so you're paying a lot today for pretty modest growth for an internet business. Like you, I held but sold earlier in the year. In the UK its competitor Brand Alley has much better marketing visibility (at least in London) and I have wondered whether this whole discounted online sales business will be continually low margin as brands play competitors off against each other to get the best deal? It's also had at least one abortive attempt to develop its own fashion label.
I'd like them to be a bit clearer with what they plan to do with their shed load of cash. That's the bit worth keeping an eye on in case they develop a new, more exciting, venture.
Cheers for updating on MySale, Paul. Get better soon
Ooo, erm, err, no sorry , I can't think of anything to say that wouldn't lower the tone.
In reply to Gromley, post #19
Gromley,
LOL - someone messaged me about my unfortunate typo, which I've now corrected!
Regards, Paul.