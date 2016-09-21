Small Cap Value Report (Weds 1 Mar 2017) - RBG, EHG, MYSL, VTU, DX.
Good morning!
We did 2 reports yesterday, in case you missed them, as follows;
My report covered Revolution Bars (RBG) interim results, and BooHoo (BOO) trading update. I know BOO is a mid cap now, but as it's so popular with readers, I'm continuing to cover it.
Graham's report covered: Waterman (WTM) interim results, Redde (REDD) interim results, Avanti Communications (AVN) interim results, and Swallowfield (SWL) interim results.
Sorry we didn't get round to mentioning JSG & AVN.
New Stockopedia Charts
The big launch yesterday went well. Have you tried out the new Stockopedia charting package? They're terrific I think - a massive improvement on the old charts.
You can access the new charts for any company just by clicking in the usual place (the "Chart" tab, in between "News" and "Discuss", just below the share price) in that company's StockReport.
Or, another way to access the new charts, is via the "Tools" button on the main black menu. There's a shiny orange star next to it, just to help us find our way.
Here's a comprehensive guide to the new charts, which I will read later. I haven't quite managed to grasp one or two of the features yet.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share) - just a couple of extra points to add to yesterday's large section on this share.
Interim results presentation - the company, very helpfully, posts the slides which it shows to institutions & analysts onto its website, so that the hoi polloi like us can also see them.
This company's presentation slides are here, then click on "Interim results presentation FY17".
I had a look through these slides last night. This only reinforces my conviction that this share is simply the wrong price, with a good 50%+ upside on it. As always, I may be right or wrong, that's just my personal opinion, not a recommendation - the emphasis is always on people to do your own research, and take responsibility for your own investing decisions. I do my best, but am not infallible by any means - and covering so many stocks, inevitably I do sometimes miss things.
A fund manager friend has kindly booked me in to a results presentation with RBG management today, so I have to finish this report early, in…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Revolution Bars Group plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of bars. The Company has a trading portfolio of approximately 60 bars located predominantly in town or city high streets, which operate under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands. The Company's bars focus on a drinks and food-led offering, and typically trade from late morning, during the day and into late evening. Revolucion de Cuba bars are characterized by their 1940s Cuban-inspired style, with dark woods, traditional bar counters, antique tiles, vintage furniture, Havana-style ceiling fans, and original Cuban artwork and photographs. Its bars are located in various places, such as Cambridge, Ipswich and Norwich in South East; Bath, Plymouth and Southampton in South West; Birmingham, Derby, Leicester, Loughborough and Milton Keynes in Midlands; Cardiff and Swansea in Wales; Blackpool, Chester and Huddersfield in North West; Sheffield, Sunderland and York in North East, and Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. more »
Elegant Hotels Group plc is a holding company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is the ownership and operation of hotels and restaurants on the island of Barbados. It owns and operates six freehold beachfront hotels and a beachfront restaurant in Barbados. Its hotels include Colony Club, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach and Waves. It operates Daphne's restaurant, which is located on platinum West Coast in Paynes Bay, adjacent to The House and Tamarind in Barbados. Its Colony Club hotel is spread across six acres of tropical gardens with approximately 300 feet of beach frontage on the Caribbean Sea and lagoon style pools. Its Tamarind hotel is on the Platinum Coast. Its Crystal Cove hotel has three freshwater lagoon pools, two restaurants, two bars, two floodlit tennis courts and a fitness center. Its Turtle Beach property is on the south coast of Barbados. Its portfolio consists of over 550 rooms. more »
MySale Group plc is engaged in operating online shopping outlets for consumer goods, such as women, men and children's fashion clothing, accessories, beauty and homeware items. The Company's segments include Australia and New Zealand, South-East Asia and Rest of the world. It operates with flash sales Websites in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), South-East Asia (SEA) and the United Kingdom. Its Websites host time limited flash sales in each of its territories. These flash sales are focused on fashion, apparel, health, beauty and homeware categories and are undertaken on a consignment inventory basis. Its retail Websites also focuses on these product categories using drop-shipped inventory. Its flash sales brands include OzSale and BuyInvite in Australia, NzSale in New Zealand, SingSale in Singapore, and MySale in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. more »
10 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul or Graham
I'd be interested in your thoughts on the Empressaria results published today. The market's instant reaction has been to mark the shares up by more than 9%. But while "adjusted" EPS has grown substantially basic diluted EPS is unchanged.
Does the adjusted EPS reflect reality? Or is this another smoke and mirrors trick to boost the share price and the directors bonuses? Your thoughts and analysis would be most welcome.
And again many thanks to both of you. The Small Cap Value Report is essential daily reading. I learn a lot, my investment process improves and my investment returns are improving too.
I'd like to see Graham's or Paul's thought on the results from Costain (COST) today if at all possible.
Morning
Anybody who reads Pauls reports know what is going on with Purplebricks (LON:PURP), which as far as I can tell is up 25% in a couple of hours (about 15% in the final hours of trading last night and around 8%/9% this morning). I hold and up 105% in 10 weeks and it is now 7.5% of portfolio.
Thanks Paul for your links to £RGG slides which I will study later.
Michael
At the time of writing Purplebricks (LON:PURP) has calmed down a bit, but it's been very lively the last couple of days. Can I add a voice asking Paul or others for some views?
In reply to rouleur1, post #4
Re: Purplebricks
In response to a couple of questions above.
On 22 February PurpleBricks raised £50m in a placing. It will use the funds to launch in a few key states in the USA. The information provided suggested that the USA is a huge market and because the market is so fragmented and agents charge such high fees it is a huge opportunity for PurpleBricks. The placing was completed successfully at only a 0.6% discount to the market price on the day so no dilution to existing shareholders.
It looks as if the jump in the share price is a positive response to the opportunity.
Hope that helps
This is a useful read.
https://www.research-tree.com/blogs/the-naked-fund-manager/purplebricks-us-expansion-how-big-is-the-opportunity-
Re Purplebricks (LON:PURP), I'm skeptical if they could crack the US market. Surely, the land of startups and Silicon valley, there are already several established online estate agents? And well funded?
If Purplebricks (LON:PURP) goes in, it will turn out to be a marketing spend war against the existing players, who are likely to be well funded themselves by (private) VCs who don't have to report half yearly earnings and take a longer-term view.
Think how Uber splashes the cash around and runs out huge losses to keep its dominant entrenched position (and thus making life difficult for smaller Lyft and other players) and you can bet that some of the founders of existing online estate agents in the US will be thinking the same tactics to defend their turf and go for winner-takes-all glory.
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #7
Take a look at rouleur's link. There actually isn't as much competition as you might think and what there is seems to be some sort of company doing payment solutions in different industries rather than something targeted on estate agency. The main issue I am worried about is there isn't a RightMove equivalent in the States, just some smaller equivalents, which might make it harder to drive traffic to Purplebricks (LON:PURP).
On MySale (LON:MYSL) I was expecting slightly higher profitability this morning which is a shame - the move to their own-buy stock is a bit slower than I would like.
They also seem to have less marketing presence in the UK, at least in newspapers and tube posters, compared with BrandAlley. I'd like to better understand the potential market too to estimate potential market cap.
Oddly they seem to have made no mention in any of their RNS's about diversifying into their own products. This has been reported by the press so I don't understand why it has not been referred to. This is the website of their own brand launched last autumn: https://www.londonchic.co.uk/ It seems to have minimal products and the website is not very easy to navigate - so maybe they are giving up already?? It only has 47 likes on Facebook UK and their Oz website has no clothes at all!
Also Purplebricks (LON:PURP) is very tightly held (Woodford and founders own c. 50% and i doubt they're selling). The placing shares don't settle for a couple of weeks, hence the big spread at times and large swings in price.