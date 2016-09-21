Small Cap Value Report (Weds 1 Mar 2017) - RBG, EHG, MYSL, VTU, DX.

Good morning!

We did 2 reports yesterday, in case you missed them, as follows;

My report covered Revolution Bars (RBG) interim results, and BooHoo (BOO) trading update. I know BOO is a mid cap now, but as it's so popular with readers, I'm continuing to cover it.

Graham's report covered: Waterman (WTM) interim results, Redde (REDD) interim results, Avanti Communications (AVN) interim results, and Swallowfield (SWL) interim results.



Sorry we didn't get round to mentioning JSG & AVN.





New Stockopedia Charts

The big launch yesterday went well. Have you tried out the new Stockopedia charting package? They're terrific I think - a massive improvement on the old charts.

You can access the new charts for any company just by clicking in the usual place (the "Chart" tab, in between "News" and "Discuss", just below the share price) in that company's StockReport.

Or, another way to access the new charts, is via the "Tools" button on the main black menu. There's a shiny orange star next to it, just to help us find our way.

Here's a comprehensive guide to the new charts, which I will read later. I haven't quite managed to grasp one or two of the features yet.





Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share) - just a couple of extra points to add to yesterday's large section on this share.

Interim results presentation - the company, very helpfully, posts the slides which it shows to institutions & analysts onto its website, so that the hoi polloi like us can also see them.

This company's presentation slides are here, then click on "Interim results presentation FY17".



I had a look through these slides last night. This only reinforces my conviction that this share is simply the wrong price, with a good 50%+ upside on it. As always, I may be right or wrong, that's just my personal opinion, not a recommendation - the emphasis is always on people to do your own research, and take responsibility for your own investing decisions. I do my best, but am not infallible by any means - and covering so many stocks, inevitably I do sometimes miss things.

A fund manager friend has kindly booked me in to a results presentation with RBG management today, so I have to finish this report early, in…