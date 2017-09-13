Small Cap Value Report (Weds 13 Sep 2017) - TUNE, EVE, TEG, EPWN
Good morning, it's Paul here!
Yesterday's report ending up being a bit of a monster, covering 8 companies in total after my evening updates. So to get you started for today, here is the link to that enlarged report.
Spreadex interview
We were discussing spread betting on small caps here the other day. There seemed to be some confusion on how it works. That gave me an idea! So I contacted Spreadex (who I do most of my small caps stuff with), and asked if they would like to do an audio interview with me on QualitySmallCaps.co.uk . Anyway, they said yes. So it's the usual format - the questions come from you, and I ask them. If you would like to submit a question, here is the link to a form I've set up for this purpose. Please submit your questions using that link, asap - I need questions in today/tomorrow ideally, to give me time to prepare for the interview this Friday.
I'm not charging anything to do the interview, but am doing it because it should be an interesting discussion. It also might help people better understand the practicalities of using spread bets for small caps, clear up any misunderstandings, and reinforce the vital need for disciplined risk management.
I do want to emphasise that I am absolutely NOT recommending that people spread bet. It's potentially very dangerous, as I discovered to my cost in 2008. So I want to cover those issues in the interview, and talk about what I got so disastrously wrong in 2008, and how I'm managing the risk a lot better now. Spreadex have also improved their risk controls, so we'll cover all that.
So it should be an interesting interview/discussion.
Bitcoin
I see that Jamie Dimon has made some caustic comments about Bitcoin - he called it a fraud which will eventually blow up. I'm not sure about it being a fraud, but it's quite obviously a speculative mania, as indeed are the increasing number of copycat crypto-currencies.
If something with no intrinsic value soars to ever higher levels, in a parabolic shaped graph, then it's a bubble. Bubbles always burst. Always. So it's really just a matter of time before this blows up.
Maybe I'm just bitter, as I got stretchered out several times whilst spread betting on it, foolishly! The trouble…
Bitcoin is a clever idea. It provides a digital currency which can be used to make payments across the web without any payment authority -- no-one to reverse a payment once made and in theory no problem with micropayments for viewing web sites (although in practice micropayments have turned out to be problematical.)
I think originally it was intended to be a proof of concept with no real intention for it to take off as it did. It showed that the ideas basically worked and a small scale exchange called MtGox allowed people to buy in or out for small change.
Of course, it took on a life of its own, perhaps largely driven by dark web transactions, and MtGox and many other bitcoin exchanges have since collapsed through theft or fraud or plain carelessness (you can lose all your coins simply by sending them to an address that no-one owns. No-one can get them back for you.)
And herein I think is the reason why bitcoin cannot succeed long-term even though it might keep going for a long time yet. No business can hold onto its coins reliably. Sooner or later any employee or hacker who finds out the keys to the business wallets can empty them without being identified and no-one can get them back. You can't ring up some bitcoin database admin and ask for a transaction to be reversed. Mybitcoin, Bitomat, Bitfloor, Poloniex, Bitcoinica, MtGox, Bitstamp, Bitfinex, Bitcurex, and many others have suffered losses or gone bust this way.
But the real problem is that bitcoin itself is just software, and it is constantly modified by a team of dedicated amateurs. If they ever insert a bug which somehow corrupts or incorrectly updates the blockchain there is no backing out of it. They can't pull up a copy of the database before the corruption or reverse the transactions, as a bank would do if it corrupted its database. It will only take a single bug of some unpredictable-in-advance kind to destroy bitcoin. Someone did nearly cause such an event back in 2010 by creating a fake transaction, which was caught in time. And more recently the whole blockchain forked unintentionally and took several hours to get back under control. One day their luck will run out -- and that is the problem.
I think bitcoin might be dodgeville possibly ( As a punter of anything that moves, I am slightly annoyed I totally missed this boat ) but it sits on blockchain which is the real deal and should revolutionise payments. perhaps we need to look at the firms behind blockchain ?
In reply to bestace, post #10
I have no strong views on bitcoin, but it seems to me that claiming it's a ponzi fraud is just as misguided as claiming it's the future of money.
For the record, I only said it had similarities to a Ponzi fraud, not that it was one. Many words have been wasted on bitcoin (and I don't want to add much to them) but there's no denying that the early miners are sitting very pretty just as the early investors in a Ponzi scheme do. So it is a perfectly valid way of looking at it in the absence of proof that this was not the original intention of the developers.
All the best, Si
Bitcoin does get lauded as having intrinsic value as digital gold (both the resources required to mine it and the limited resource giving it a measure of value)
Maybe the argument should be viewed from another angle. Bitcoin has a finite amount of supply, by design and definition: fiat currencies , now unpegged from any finite measure of value such as gold, have no limit in supply.
There is no doubt that speculation is rife in pursuit of bitcoin (a finite quantity decreasing in supply) by valuing it in fiat currencies (of almost infinite quantity still increasing in supply by most central banks)... so where is the bubble and which one is the Ponzi scheme?
Paul could you take a look at TEG if you have time.
"Sales in the second half of the year have started positively and we expect the second half to be stronger than the first, with year-to-date like-for-like currently up 3.6%. We remain confident that we will deliver our plans in line with the Board's expectations for the full year."
In reply to dscollard, post #15
Yes I think that's the point, there's a finite supply of bitcoins, and it's the premier digital currency.
I read recently speculation that the reason gold hasn't recovered as much as you might expect given the NK crisis is that a significant proportion of that money goes into bitcoin, obviously no way of proving if that's true or not, but it sounds true. Not even gold is as limited in supply as bitcoins !
K
Hello Paul
If you have a change can you take a look at EPWIN , personally I am on the verge of giving up on them - not too keen with the ENTU connection but would welcome your thoughts thanks
The thing that worries me is that BTC is trying to be both a currency and an asset class.
However
you cannot go somewhere, just offer BTC and expect it to be accepted.
also
it has no intrinsic value - you cannot eat it or live in it and it does not represent a claim on future earnings
Bitcoin can be seen ais a private number, as the owner of this number you have a secret that (so far) has been well protected by the block chain. It is interesting that these numbers have value like a piece of gold because - it appears - that other people want to have a secret number and are prepared to pay for yours because it is unique and there are proposed to only be a limited number of them.
Unlike gold it cannot be stored secretly, (although the holders identity is) and it relies on the internet block chain to operate unhindered for ever - and that is where I feel that physical gold has an edge. The trading process for gold can fail but the gold itself endures.
Hi Paul,
Did you get a chance to look at AMS which is a stock that you have covered here before. The results look good but perhaps not good enough for the market to justify the current valuation. Just wondered if you had a view? Thanks.
In reply to willhampson, post #9
I opened accounts with IG and Spreadex a while back. Turned out that most of the small caps I wanted to open a bet on I could only do so on Spreadex so in the end I closed my IG account. IG did offer guaranteed stops which Spreadex rarely do, so not much of a safety net if something really bad happens and the price instantly halves, or worse. The spreads have got wider recently (and financing costs higher) and they can be shocking at times, it is true. Paul mentioned a few days ago that he phones to get a better price on small caps.
I recall a highly respected poster on a now defunct investors message board (bearing Paul's name) arguing convincingly that holding gold relied on 'the greater fool' theory, i.e. the lack of real value means that in order to profit you need someone more foolish to pay more than you did. Surely this is even more the case with BTCs as the volatility suggests, though no doubt international criminals find the risks very worthwhile.
I don't want to get too distracted by joining the e-currency debate. However, if you would like a peak into the future of Bit Coin just read what happened to e-gold. This was an e-currency based on physical gold. Still the FEDS closed it down, seizing all the money. I suspect that the various world governments will eventually do the same with BTC once there's a decent pile wonga for them to grab: https://www.wired.com/2009/06/e-gold/all/1
Here are two possible reasons crypto currencies are not fit for purpose (or if they are then the purpose is to create a speculation bubble rather than for use as actual money or currency). One is the volatility, the other is the lack of fungibility.
I seem to remember economists define money as something that acts as:
Given crypto currencies are so volatile I'd not be comfortable using them for any of these purposes. Would you be happy to be paid in something that one day is worth enough to pay all your household bills for a week, then the next day is worth a tin of beans?
The other issue is that since crypto currencies have no intrinsic value, they are essentially a "fiat money" but without the authoritative backing that underwrites their long term fungibility. If (or should that be when) something happens to undermine confidence in the crypto currency of your choice, then who do you go to? Therefore I'd be worried one day, for whatever reason, the realisable value of a numeric string will be realised to be worth exactly the same as it's intrinsic value; zero. Talk about the Emperor’s new cloths!
(Disclaimer, I do not hold any crypto currencies)
In reply to willhampson, post #9
Hi willhampson,
Re Spreadex, you asked;
To get inside the market spread for small caps, you have to ring up, and get them to work an order for you. So you give them a requested price, and quantity. I usually try just above the mid-price as a first step. Spreadex will then rummage around to see if they can find me any cheap stock. So it's exactly like using a proper broker, but cheaper, because there's no minimum commission charge. They're usually happy to do this.
Although of course with spread bets, the funding cost mounts up over time, but pales into insignificance compared with the tax-free winnings, if you're a good stock picker, I find.
Regards, Paul.
Tough day for me - 2 of my bigger holdings both marked down by 7%
Advanced Medical Solutions (LON:AMS) - solid results but the price had got ahead of itself so corrected a bit, quite rightly IMO
Microgen (LON:MCGN) - I have no idea why this is down, certainly the price has probably got ahead of itself recently but to drop 7% in one day for no reason. Strange.
In reply to N1ckcook, post #21
Hi N1ckcook,
I've just had a very quick look at the interim results from Advanced Medical Solutions (LON:AMS) - which look good.
Strong results. Confident of meeting Board expectations for the full year (why not market expectations?). Adj diluted EPS up 23% to 4.26p. Net cash of £55.2m. It all looks pretty good.
Trouble is, like a lot of growth companies, it's now looking very expensive. Lots of expensive growth stocks seem to be undergoing a correction at the moment, so that's either a warning sign of darker days ahead, or a buying opportunity.
Nice company, but too expensive for me.
Regards, Paul.
I'll consider bitcoin AFTER the first 200 years, but for now see it as high risk.
More importantly, can Paul recommend a specific brand of memory foam mattress ?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #26
Many thanks, Paul and Shine66 for your helpful comments! I'll certainly give that a go going forward. Looking forward to the interview. Thanks again.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #26
Am I the only one not understanding this. Surely if your opening a spreadbet then your are not buying shares so how can you ask Spreadex or IG to work an order. They make there money on the spread and then the overnight borrowing costs on daily bets. If you open a forward bet then they make their money on the spread, so if your inside the spread how do they make any money.
I get the impression Paul you are treated differently from the average Joe just like the naked trader. When he opens a bet it will appear on the level 2 trade list, as if he bought shares, because they hedge all his bets.
Whilst we are on about IG, I have just moved my ISA from them due to the awful prices they would offer me on some illiquid stocks. As an example I tried to sell one share with a bid price of 136p and they offfered me 125p, so I lowered the amount of shares to the EMS and they then offered me 110p I tried this twice and got the same result. I had the same shares with iWeb who gave me the bid price. I have had this happen a few times with IG both on selling and buying and there response is, thats what the market is offering. I think they are either taking advantage or they have a poor relationship with their market makers.
I've also checked out Spreadex and comapred it to IG for small cap spread bets and Spreadex seems more expensive on the spreads and on the overnight costs on daily bets.