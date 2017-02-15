StockRanks return over 100% in 4 years... how have you got on?
After a year of treading sideways, and mostly lagging the market, since June 2016 shares ranked 90+ by StockRank on the LSE have rocketed in price. Brexit was the trigger for a general surge in share prices on both sides of the Atlantic... but the top ranked set of stocks has significantly outperformed. The 90+ ranked set has risen 36% in this timeframe versus 22% for the FTSE All Share.
This recent move has now taken the price return for 90+ ranked UK shares to 109.7% in under 4 years - a 21% annualised return. These are for quarterly rebalanced portfolios, but even the annually rebalanced portfolios are up by more than 95% in the same timeframe. While transaction costs are not included in these calculations, neither are dividends which largely offset the transaction cost lag.
This is a significant milestone. The ranking strategy behind the UK StockRanks is a simple factor investing framework that analyses the quality, value and momentum of each share. Given that these factors are well described and understood in publicly available research papers on websites like ssrn, efficient market theory suggests that outperformance like this should be impossible.
Institutional investors have certainly struggled to attain results such as these, but the anecdotal evidence I hear from our subscribers illustrates that many have been matching or even beating these results.
If you've been implementing your own strategies and have been having some success please do let the community know in the comments below? Any war stories you can share may give others the confidence to start managing their own investments.
Excel calculates XIRR at 24% since I started with StockRanks in August 2014
Congratulations on the fantastic results thus far for the stockranks. I took control of my own investments in Aug 2015 investing purely on stockrank with rules similar to the NAPS portfolio. Since then the FTSE All-share has increased 12.6%, the total return on my investments incl transaction costs and dividends has been 37.2%. I spent a bit of time deciding on my rules for buy/sell, diversification etc, when I started, but since the rules have been established and tweaked, I've probably spent about 4hrs total on all my investment decisions in the past 18 months. I do have to admit I only have the vaguest of ideas of what each of the 40 or so companies I have invested in over that time actually do!
Ed
I think mechanical Stockrank investing is great for time poor individuals and (as I now do) that Stockranks are a valuable aid to Stockpickers. I started investing in Jan 2013, evolving from buying tips, to a partial mechanical SR system and now to careful fundamental analysis which is heavily influenced by SR and QM considerations.
Just as the SR %gains have ebbed and flowed so has my portfolio which is now up just over 100% over the 4 year period. What is pleasing though is that each year has seen a %return improvement, so I am quietly confident that my Stockpick/Stockrank selection system will continue to outpreform the market. A high 5 to the Stocko team whose metrics have enabled this to happen. Ian
From 1/10/15 to 15/2/17 I have an annualised return of 22% choosing almost entirely StockRank shares over 90 and diversifying as much as possible.
From Jan 2013 to Jan 2017 I'm showing an annualised return of 25% and to date my investments have increased by over 150%.
For me the most pleasing aspect is the consistency of 20%+ returns every year. Long may it continue.
It is also particularly pleasing to see others say "I don't have much idea about the companies I invest in" as this means that this strategy has the potential to be embraced by the naive stockmarket investor which for me is a big win. The more we can give autonomy to individuals to mange their wealth the better.
Once again many thanks to the Stockopedia team, these successes are truly life changing.
I am up just over 100% over the last 3 years. To reiterate PhilH this really is life changing; thank you to the Stockopedia team for both the academic research based quant part (vastly improving my investing process) and also providing a forum where a smart investor community can share and discuss ideas in an honest way, keeping me away from the frauds that will by definition get through a fully computer based system.
Hi Ed.
Another very satisfied customer here. I've been a Stockopedia subscriber since November 2015 and started a 25 stock NAPs type portfolio in January last year. (Despite some initial scepticism, I was brought into the fold after picking up on Paul Scott's freebie daily blog - so big tick in the box there for its marketing value). The subscription coincided with a decision to migrate away from generally poorly performing tracker funds and a desire to more actively manage my own funds.
To date the NAPs portfolio is up about 22% with relatively little ongoing maintenance and like many Stockopedia users, I suspect I am now invested in quite a number of companies I hadn't even heard of this time last year. Perversely, a distinctly non-NAPs, non-PC special situations portfolio I have been running in tandem has done significantly better (up about 90% over the same period), largely through riding the wave of O&G and Resource stocks recovery.
This said, even this non-factor based portfolio is largely a product of research done through Stockopedia, both in terms of the data metrics and the helpful discussion threads, guru screens and filtering tools. Having sufficient easily manipulative real time data on demand makes such a difference when compared to my former research methods of trawling through broker reports, annual reports, and RNS announcements etc., even for someone with a previous background in finance.
In aggregate, across my entire share portfolio I'm up about 40% since I started actively managing individual shares which compares very favourably to my residual fund/IT holdings which are up about a still creditable 15%.
It will be interesting to see how robustly the tool set works in the inevitable market correction.
Best,
Gus.
In reply to PhilH, post #5
I have achieved an annualised >20% gain over last 4 years. I have not directly been focused on StockRanks although inevitably influenced by them. Low StockRank and I will halt my research there, Good (70+) StockRank and I may research further.
But my returns have fluctuated wildly each year from a 10% loss to >80% gain.
The consistency of 20%+ returns reported by Phil H are very attractive and probably less stressful if achieved by following a portfolio of very high StockRank.
Maybe I need to increase my focus on the StockRanks.
In addition to stating the returns that have been achieved it would be helpful if contributors to this thread would include a brief description of what rules they follow E.G are you investing in only SR90+, minimum Mcap, sector diversification, how often rebalancing is done.
As many followers will know I have published the £20K StockRanks portfolio which has been running now for just under 2 and a half years
I reported on the 24th October 2016 that while my fist year earned a staggering 39%, that the second year was flat at 0.57%. Annualised 19%
I am very pleased to say that since my last reporting the portfolio has increased by 10% from £29220 to £32309 (without applying any dividends paid since 24th October 2017)
I have been stopped out of KCOM (LON:KCOM) and looking for a replacement which I will report on when I have the time.
StockRanks - Leverage - Stop Losses is now my approach for going Long in my Spreadbet and CFD accounts.
In reply to unwise2, post #9
Hi Unwise2.
Here is a screen shot of the simple initial filter that I applied to select my original raw data for inclusion in my NAPs portfolio referred to in post 7 above, I also use it to benchmark the portfolio from time to time (any significant fails are replaced every 6 months or so) and to identify possible replacements. It currently shows up 35 stocks which if I was doing the exercise from scratch today would allow me to select my 25 sample by weeding out any obvious problem stocks (e.g. the overseas AIM listed for no good reason, stocks which get a bashing in the daily Paul Scott reports etc.) and looking to get industry and sector diversification where possible. Possibly a bit more "monkey brain" input than a strict factor based approach but works for me.
Best,
Gus.
In reply to unwise2, post #9
Hi unwise2,
Personally I run a 10-15 stock portfolio. Maybe more diversification would be useful but time is my biggest constraint.
My base method for new investment ideas by going down the Stockrank (SR) list from high to low (cut-off at 90).
Within that I prefer companies that have a market cap of £30-200m as I was an auditor at Baker Tilly and that was the scale of companies I generally audited. I will go outside of this range sometimes but a good £1bn business seems to increase by >50% less often/quickly than a good £75m business in my experience (as we are looking at 90+ SR basically all the businesses will be good). With firms this size I hope to find companies where they are a major player in a niche business area, I get the feeling this gives them a kind of economic moat as a large well funded company (who would be the worst kind of competitor) would not bother starting from scratch in a market where the total potential profits are not huge, two examples that have done well are Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) and Avesco. As in the case of Avesco it would often be easier for a potential competitor to just buy them out, which of course ends well for current shareholders.
I will also look on all recent discussion posts for any candidate I like the look of. There have been multiple times where I like the first look of the numbers but, say, a recent SCVR highlighted a bunch of red flags.
Oh and I will never, ever, buy a Chinese company listed on AIM. There may be some great companies there but just far too many frauds so I cannot trust the numbers.
If there are multiple options I will pick the higher SR option.
For other ideas each day I also read the SCVR as well and if Paul or recently Graham see something really interesting that they repeatedly flag up I will look at it even if the SR is not in the 90's. In 2016 this has only really applied to the etailers: BOO (that I totally missed) & G4M (that I missed the early part but got the late part of 2016's gain). Maybe super high growth stocks will never be priced in a way that would give a 90+ SR.
Selling however is much more woolly. If the SR drops below 80 I will have a very good look at it (this has just happened to H&T for me) to decide if it is time to sell. If I really like it I will keep it unless the SR goes below 70, if it is more of a weak conviction I will sell earlier. I know this can be improved but am not sure how to attack this best.
If anything gives out a profit warning I now sell (following Ed's webinar), even if it has a high SR. I think a, say, 95 SR + profit warning will have a lower expected return than a 80 SR with no profit warning so there are suddenly better areas to look at.
All in all I find this way does not take a vast amount of time (and has produced exceptional returns so far), and I am naturally quite interested in this stuff so will happily give half an hour a day to it. Maybe that will change in a savage bear market, I hope not but it is certainly easier to log on in the morning to a nice green gain.
Hope that helps,
Pete
Early days for me as I didn't start using Stocko until October 16 however signs are encouraging with a material outperformance versus Ftse all share (and consequently also those activity managed funds I have started to dump)
I've adopted a slightly different approach to NAPS and have two folios one focusing on high QVs with decent divis and a QM folio where I will probably end up having a shorter holding period. The tricky issue is deciding on my exit point on the upside. On the downside I had used stops which I now regret as in most cases the correction proved to be temporary.
I've been a Stockopedia subscriber since November 2013. For someone with a previous background in finance my portfolio is largely a product of research done through Stockopedia, both in terms of the data metrics, filtering tools and guru screens. I do follow up research reading Investors Chronicle and taking note of comments posted by Paul Scott. As a result I have achieved an annualised gain of >19% over last 3 years.This beats the performance of many active fund managers. My thanks to Ed and his team and look forward to the new interface being development for later this year.
My UK portfolio has for the last three or four years been largely based on the Stockranks with additional special situations based on ideas from Paul Scott et al (many belated thanks to Paul for Avesco!). I am not sufficiently organised to give an exact figure for performance but it has been more than satisfactory.
However, I would be interested to hear from members who are subscribed to ex-UK regions (eg US, Europe, Asia) who have been investing in those regions on a Stockrank-based system. Has their performance been as good as many are reporting for the UK Stockranks? A large part of my portfolio is invested in foreign equities but almost all of it in investment trusts as I don't have the confidence to choose individual foreign equities. Do those who have subscribed to foreign regions and invested using the Stockranks feel that that the results have been worthwhile?
Nick
I have enjoyed working with the worldwide versions of Stockppedia since they became available. It is very helpful to have companies all over the world pre-analysed by Stockrank, and Stockopedia has made it possible for me to enjoy considerable diversification in sectors, geographic areas and currencies. The overseas investments have tended to be turbocharged due to the recent fall in GBP, which has helped even more.
I would therefore suggest that the Stockopedia information on worldwide foreign companies is no less helpful than for local UK firms. I don't buy investment trusts, but prefer to make (or lose!) my own wealth, rather than paying someone to do it for me. Ultimately, every fund manager has to pick a holding and hope for the best. I'd rather do it myself, even in equities. Many management fees are incredibly high, and remain payable even when the portfolio is losing value. I say: DIY!
Tim S
I'm a relatively new member to Stockopedia (joined November 2016) and I started my own fantasy fund which is based upon a Stock Rank system.
You can find a link to my fund below:
http://www.stockopedia.com/fantasy-funds/vm-dividend-fund-6803/
I've taken inspiration from the "Winning Growth & Income" screen but gave it a Stockopedia twist! The returns in 2 months have been very impressive, but time will tell whether this works out in the long run.
Any further thoughts on how to improve are most welcome!
I don't know my absolute return but over the last 12m
My general filter is high SR and Piotrowski f score > 6 and FCF > 0. I then choose from this universe.
- my ISA (~50% based on high SR) has outperformed the FTAS by 10% in the last 12m
- my SIPP (~40% based on high SR) has outperformed the FTAS by 6% in the last 12m
I tend to hold until a stock underperforms the FTAS by ~17% from its peak - and then regret not sticking to this rule :) - no science here.
My 2016 performance for my UK equities performance was very good (38%). I followed a similar strategy to the NAPS, but I allowed myself some discretion and I did not force myself to include firms which didn't meet my criteria. (over 90 stock rank and a number of filtering rules to reduce instances of false positives e.g. P/E above 5) I would instead reinvest into US equities in the same sector. Also a big driver for my returns was to shift into stocks with high proportions of dollar earnings following the Brexit vote.