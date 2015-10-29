When does it really pay to use stop losses?

The subject of Stop Losses provokes heated discussion here on Stockopedia. Opinions are divided on how, why, when, where and if you should set a pre-defined exit price on a trade. Some investors won’t use stop losses, but others can’t live without them.
One of the biggest questions about stop losses is why they should even be used in the first place. Those in favour point to the benefits of lower volatility in a portfolio and protection from sudden single-stock disasters. For that reason, they’re often promoted by traders like Robbie Burns and Mark Minervini.
But the counter argument is that a regular buy-and-hold strategy (without stops) will even itself out over time. Without a stop, you won’t be at risk of being shaken out of a position. You won’t be left wondering what to do if you’re stopped out. You won’t be hit by extra trading costs. And you won’t be at risk of missing a recovery.
The arguments on both sides are persuasive. So in the coming weeks, we’re going to be looking a little closer at stop losses and exploring some of the science and behaviour behind them.
To start, I’m going to look at research into whether stop loss strategies are superior to buying-and-holding. Spoiler alert: Don’t expect all the answers. I discovered that even one of the leading authorities on the subject believes that there are always trade-offs between the two!
Why there are two sides to stop losses
To begin with, it’s worth thinking about the nature of stop losses and how they’re used. Arguably, many see them as just a risk management tool for cutting losses if prices tumble. That’s perfectly reasonable but there’s a problem here. The decision to sell often isn’t balanced by a pre-planned strategy for buying back in again. Ignoring this second part means not having a plan for staying invested in equities as much as possible.
The question of when to sell and when to buy back was the focus of a study by Joachim Klement, who’s currently head of thematic research at the investment bank Credit Suisse. In 2013 he endeavoured to figure out when stop losses worked best using global market data spanning 1970 to 2013. He started with the following set of possible tactics:
1. Fast out / fast in (three months / three months): In other words, sell the asset if the…
Thanks for researching that. It's an important and interesting subject.
Could you actually supply some numbers of how the different strategies performed? Individually and compared to a LTBH strategy?
I wonder if these strategies are really correctly termed stop loss stragtegies? For most people a stop loss means get out ASAP as soon as a certain price is hit rather than looking at 3 or 12 month performance.
Is Klement talking about markets or individual shares?
In reply to herbie47, post #2
Hey Blissgull,
Yeah, it's definitely a different way of thinking about stop losses. We're digging into this stuff at the moment to see how these sorts of approaches can be applied to UK shares (and how well they work or otherwise). So there will be more to come on this.
In reply to herbie47, post #2
Hi Herbie,
The original research spanned a range of assets and geographies, including UK equities. This is where I hit a wall with it early on - because it can be kind of hard to take that and make practical use of it. On further investigation, he says the findings are just as relevant to individual shares (and that's what he does).
Is it possible to show trailing stop losses on the graph function now in S/pedia?
Good article but I struggled to grasp what it practically meant to be slow out / fast in etc. Any chance of some worked examples to show the difference or an example graph?
I have a few problems with this study. Firstly it is not really investigating stop-losses, but a method which makes a 3-month (or 12-month) decision whether to retain an asset based on its return in the period.
The assets are mostly complete 'markets' so they already contain no idiosyncratic risk, and so this paper is entirely concerned with mitigating market risk. In two cases he could not show that the asset class was not in fact a "random walk" (aka Geometric Brownian Motion (GBM)) for which it is trivially easy to prove that stop-losses (or any other price-triggered entry/exit) cannot work.
But the biggest problem is that in the various contour maps presented to show how each asset responds to different thresholds, the contour maps are not the same shape (qualitatively) for every asset and in some cases exhibit strong hints of simply reflecting something specific happening in the data set (because they have spikes and other strange preferences for particular combinations of the parameters.)
So for me it is a data fishing expedition that hasn't really found anything. That would not be too surprising. Can you really increase the risk-adjusted returns for a market index simply by entering/exiting on a momentum signal (similar to stop-losses)? It would be very surprising if that were true. I also fear that trying to read anything from this across to individual stocks is doomed to failure.