30 years after the crash - How low volatility shares can offer protection from turmoil
Thirty years ago this month Black Monday saw stock markets crash around the world. After several months of dramatic gains, the collapse unfolded on October 19, 1987, sweeping through Asia, Europe and the United States. By the end of that month, the FTSE 100 had fallen by just over 26 percent.
For some, the current market conditions are reminiscent - and perhaps a timely reminder - of how stomach-churning market turmoil can be. So it’s worth having a think about what action can be taken to prepare for periods of volatility, and even a crash.
Drivers of the ‘87 crash
While ‘87 was before my time (as far as watching markets goes), it’s clear that prices had been on a blistering run that year. It’s also certain that the crash caused a huge amount of justified fear. Over long enough periods, price charts will show events like these as mere bumps in the road - yet it was much more serious than that at the time.
Chart: Trading Economics
But what this chart does make clear is that the ‘87 crash wasn’t a prelude to a bear market. Rather than falling further, prices generally recovered within a couple of years.
As an aside, a major feature of the recovery was that the Bank of England cut interest rates (from 9.8 to 8.3 percent between August and December that year) to reinvigorate the market. The backdrop now is very different. Rates of sub- 0.5 percent since 2009 have been a massive boost to equities. But the Bank wouldn’t be able to help in the same way if the market crashed now - although few are predicting that will happen.
Stretched valuations cause concern
There’s nothing quite like a major anniversary as a chance to draw (sometimes spurious) comparisons. But thirty years on, there are at least a few echoes of ‘87 in the market right now.
For the most part it’s because valuations appear high - and stretched in places. The US market has been unstoppable for eight years, and we’ve seen strong gains in the UK too (although nowhere near as extreme as in ‘87). In parts, expectations are very high, which means that stocks - especially small caps - are being crushed for missing earnings forecasts. That’s exactly what we’ve seen recently in shares like Low & Bonar,…
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
7 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Great article. I once explained this low volatility anomaly to a professor from Warwick Business School. His response was interesting: " That can't possibly be true. It contradicts Efficient Markets Theory. You can't get higher returns for less risk."
I'm sure if it was 500 years ago, he would also have told Galileo that his observations couldn't possibly be true, because it contradicted the Catholic Church.
Hello Ben, the problem with most of those shares, you listed above, is they took a hammering in the last recession, many went down over 50%, I would be more inclined to invest in companies such as Unilever (LON:ULVR), Associated British Foods (LON:ABF), Relx (LON:REL), Imperial Brands (LON:IMB), GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK), Diageo (LON:DGE), Dignity (LON:DTY), Tesco (LON:TSCO), Jardine Lloyd Thompson (LON:JLT), Legal & General (LON:LGEN), Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB), National Grid (LON:NG.), H & T (LON:HAT). Many of these pay a decent dividend also. Of course it depends what causes the crash. If it's a UK only crash then investing in companies that have earning overseas will offer the most protection, we saw that when the Brexit vote was announced.
Just had to sell a stock that I thought was trending very well upwards before I went long in but then had results much worse than expected and nosed dived on me. Although I am feeling a bit humble, the bottom line is that if you reduce volatility you are just inhibiting the possibility of how high your shares can go up. Maybe a balance of risk in your shares is a good idea.
In a Black Friday situation everything will go down and you have to be in cash before it happens to avoid the damage. (How you do that is of course another matter.) Even the shares that fall the least will still have you wincing in great pain and I am not sure the risk/volatility system will pick them.
Crashes occur when the market thinks the economy is going into a recession. If there are enough individual bad results then that will happen.
Hello, I agree with Herbie47 and prefer to invest in companies returning a yield of over 4.5.%. These are more commonly found among the builders, BDEV, PSN ,TW all of which have also shown decent growth. There are though others including some of the Insurers and banks also AZN which could be bought for 40.07 in Dec 16, and this offers a yield of 5.4% and growth 10.1% to date. In my experience smaller companies rarely pay a decent dividend, and while there are profits to be made, they are far too volatile. For every one that has made me money, 2 have left me out of pocket and worse still many have been liquidated. The only way I would invest in them is via a unit trust and there I have usually have made decent gains.
In reply to Graham Codd, post #4
Thanks but to clarify I'm not just advocating buying high yielding shares. I agree that in a recession smaller companies will tend to suffer more as they generally have less reserves that large caps. Low
volatility is only part of it, think you need to look at sectors as well, adn invest in companies that will still be in demand in a recession, such as food producers, supermarkets, utilities, insurance, drink and tobacco seem fairly unaffected by recession. If you take Costain (LON:COST) this company has very low margins, in a recession it will probably be hit as contracts are often cancelled or postponed, in 2007 shares peaked at 516p in December 2008 shares were down to 183p. Construction sector is one to avoid in a recession, next recession I will be considering shorting some companies.
Re small companies I have made good profits on some but that's in the last few years which has been a bull market. A few I will name to give you an idea Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP), Bioventix (LON:BVXP), Tristel (LON:TSTL), Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), Burford Capital (LON:BUR) (no longer small), so I would not write off small companies but you need to be aware of the risks. I'm going more towards large caps with high dividends and also buying some European shares.
The low volatility "anomaly" doesn't work by providing you with some protection against market downturns. It is much more subtle than that and in fact it is probably not an "anomaly" (in the sense of being a market inefficiency) at all.
First, back to basics. The reason that there is an assumed linear relationship between excess mean return and volatility (the CAPM) at all is a consequence of Modern Portfolio Theory. As you combine stocks into a portfolio the volatility reduces more than linearly whereas the mean returns combine linearly. The result is that you get a curve called the "efficient frontier" and there is an optimal portfolio called the tangent portfolio which has the best trade-off between return and volatility (or risk/reward as it is called colloquially.)
The tangent portfolio appears to correspond with the market-weighted portfolio and the conclusion is that you cannot outperform the market in the long-term and you should use a mix of cash, stocks and leverage to adjust your return/volatility profile. When you juggle the maths and turn it on its head you find that stocks cannot stray too far from the return/volatility ratio of the market which results in a linear relationship between a stock's return and the "non-diversifiable risk" of the market (non-diversifiable = you can't get rid of it) plus an error term (alpha.)
However there are some problems. Firstly the CAPM prediction is not seen in practice. Stocks do not lie on the security market line. Secondly, the efficient frontier seems to continue to rise forever to the right indicating that as you increase volatility you can find stocks with higher rates of return indefinitely. Hence the idea of a "low volatility anomaly" - that a portfolio of lower volatility stocks performs better than the model predicts. But note: there is no implication that low volatility stocks somehow have lower volatility than the overall market. That is not possible and it does not happen.
The best explanation I have seen for the effect though is that the basic MPT model does not correctly model compounding in the portfolio. When you adjust for this the excess return acquires a new term of -0.5*volatility^2. So now when we plot u-0.5*s^2 against s instead of u against s the efficient frontier will droop as you move to the right (e.g. see here), so there is a now an optimum volatility beyond which you will get diminishing benefits. But this is no longer an "anomaly". It is an effect predicted by the model. This then tells you how to form a well-performing portfolio but it does not offer any special protection against high market volatility or market crashes.
In reply to Graham Codd, post #4
Housebuilders are historically amongst the most cyclical stocks in a housing market bust or general recession as they have to build on expensively purchased land bought in previous years but get lower sales prices. They are definitely not recession or share price drop proof and often have to have rescue rights issues at the depths of the share price trough.
That's not to say that it won't be different this time, the stock ranks are in their favour at least.
The best way to understand the Low Volatility Anomaly is to read Pim van Vliet's excellent book (which is pretty much non-technical) https://www.paradoxinvesting.com/
My big concern is that these types of stocks (many of those listed by @Herbie47) have been become so fashionable that this time may be different and they may underperform until they become less trendy. I have no empirical evidence to back that up though!