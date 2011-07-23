A guide to the 52 week high and the risks of anchoring
According to behavioural scientists, cognitive errors in humans can lead to duff decision making. For investors, of course, this kind of weakness can end up being costly both mentally and financially. But while being aware of such flaws won’t always save you from mistakes, it can offer at least some protection from making them.
There are few better places to explore just how big an impact ‘behaviour’ can have in the market than to look behind the scenes of the popular 52 Week High Momentum screen.
We track this strategy at Stockopedia and it’s up 20.9 percent over the past year - making it a top 20 performer. (It has returned 14.7 percent annualised over the past six years). It has also done well at resisting February’s market volatility.
But like most momentum strategies, one of the interesting things about the 52 Week Highs approach is that it piggybacks on the behaviour of other investors. In particular, it takes advantage of what’s known as Anchoring.
So regardless of what you think about momentum (or whether you’re even attracted by 52 week highs), knowing about Anchoring could change the way you think - consciously and unconsciously - about share prices. It can also explain, at least in part, why momentum is believed to be so powerful.
What is it about 52-week highs?
I’ve covered some of the inner workings of the 52 Week High screen a few times in the past (here’s the most recent article). It’s popular because the 52-week high is one of the most accessible data-points around. One year highs are literally published all over the place - and they tend to catch the eye of investors.
But while the data for the strategy is readily available, the psychology that makes it useful is intricate. To a large degree it calls on the ‘momentum’ investor to know that a share trading close to its 52-week high will probably sustain its upward trend over the near- to medium-term. But why would it do that?
The answer lies in what’s called (mostly in academia) ‘post earnings announcement drift’ (PEAD). As the name suggests, this describes the slow, steady upward trend in a share price that often follows positive earnings news. In essence, it’s the market taking much longer than usual to price in the full…
10 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Is there such a thing as a 'Momentum Trap', i.e momentum is irrationally strong in relation to Quality and Value, such that it is ripe for a sharp correction?
In reply to wmullen, post #1
Absolutely there is.
And in the past year, UK Momentum traps have performed stunningly well!
In reply to wmullen, post #1
Wmullen - we have "Momentum Traps" as one of our 9 Stock Styles - exactly as you define. When Q & V are low and M is high we label the stock a Momentum Trap.
Momentum traps have done ok in the last year - they've beaten the All Share, but they underperform all the 'winning styles' - turnarounds, contrarian, high flyers and super stocks.
You can learn a lot more about these in the Guide - https://help.stockopedia.com/p...
In reply to Howard Marx, post #2
Hi Howard,
When you say they have performed stunningly well, do you mean by shorting them or by riding the upward trend ? I'm just curious
Do you need to invoke behavioural finance to explain how well the "% vs. 52w High" ratio works?
If you use a simple model of stock prices based on GBM (dP/P = udt + sdW) you quickly find that the probability that the "% vs. 52w High" value is above some amount is closely related to u/s which is of course approximately the Sharpe Ratio.
In other words, "% vs. 52w High" is a fairly decent substitute for the Sharpe ratio, and a screen based on this ratio will tend to select stocks near the (medium-term) efficient frontier.
In the graph below the efficient frontier is the region close to the upper envelope formed by plotting u and s (called m and sd in the plot) for every stock in your universe. The red blobs are stocks from the 52-week High Momentum screen.
Ben, Interesting article. I thought of focusing on 52-week highs exclusively at one point. However, it is a very broad sieve and would pick up everything. It is like fishing with a net that kills everything.
The 52-week high filter will by definition identify future winners. However, it will also identify everything else. It must also be literally true that it is better to buy strong stocks at a cheaper price before they hit 52 week highs. The hard part is identifying them.
The one addition to the 52-week high filter would be stocks that are hitting the 52 week high for the first time in the 52 week period. This would focus on companies that are potentially just coming through. This could then be a focus of research. If this was sent as an e-mail it would be useful.
A general 52 week high filter just generates too many results. It also includes companies that are overpriced and where the momentum may shortly reverse.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #6
ratio,
I look for 52Wk Highs, but am very discriminating as to what I buy. A company needs to have other things going for it e.g. High F-Score (improving metrics), High return numbers (likely operational gearing) and a +ve chairman's outlook (on a roll).
Anchoring does contribute to +ve PEAD, but so does buying by individuals with inside information that a particular company is preforming above its market expectations. I much prefer to buy companies which fit these combi-criteria, to put the odds of future out-performance in my favor. Ian
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #6
Why 52 week high , why wait for 52 weeks ? In a strong market I like to look for Minervini`s entry points. He uses a cup and handle pattern somewhat similar to William o`Neil, but Minervini is more selective, he also looks for theVolatility Contraction Pattern (VCP) at the handle end. Interestingly when the share breaks out from this pattern to the upside, at this point it is very often also a new high but not necessarily a 52-week high.
In his strategy this would also be supported by solid earning performance and the correct volume characteristics for the precise entry point.
In reply to zeibots, post #8
zeibots - the rationale for the 52 week high is that current shareholders are optimistic and any former selling pressure has fallen away. So the 52 week high is meant to be a selective momentum filter. Some stocks show short-term momentum that filters away and they never hit 52 week highs. The stocks that hit the 52 week highs may be set for a period of ongoing momentum.
In reply to iwright7, post #7
Yes I guess the trick is to be discerning with 52 week highs. Buying them early on also helps. The idea of just buying any 52 week high doesn't make sense to me. However, it is nice to have a momentum tailwind so that if you do have to cut it isn't necessarily at a loss. The 52 week high filter throws up lots of hyped up stories. However, there will also be good companies there.
Looking today and we have London Stock Exchange Group, On the Beach, Craneware, Curtis Banks. So some good companies in there. A lot may be questionable though. Royal Mail Group for example which is really just rebounding.