A survival kit for managing stock market volatility

After a strong start to the year we’ve had a few days of downward pressure on prices that was perhaps inevitable in some ways.
Over the past two years UK shares have been flying. In fact, since the nadir of the financial crisis in 2009, the FTSE 100 has risen by a nice round 100 percent. But there have been a few corrections along the way. So you could argue that a seven percent fall like we’ve seen over the past week shouldn’t have been entirely unexpected.
But even so, that doesn’t mean that a sudden pull-back is easy to deal with. For some of us, a fall in prices is a buying opportunity. If you’d done that after the EU referendum, you’d have caught the start of a two year bull run. But for others, a sea of red across a portfolio, and the uncertainty of what might come next, is really worrying. When faced with blood curdling headlines (like these below), it’s no surprise that even a modest wobble can spark a panic.
Graham Neary did a great assessment of the price action this week - ably assisted by some brilliant contributions from the Stockopedia community. You can find that here. But on a more general note, we’ve sifted though some of our most popular ‘correction’ articles to bring some updated sanity to all this uncertainty…
1. Face up to volatility
One of the interesting features about the recent pressure on prices is the lack of a clear cause. Some commentary points to concerns over the possibility of rising interest rates in the U.S., together with rising bond yields.
Whatever it is, research into these sorts of turbulent spells in equity markets shows that volatility caused by uncertainty can become a vicious circle.
Some of the most influential work on this subject was done by Robert Haugen (above), who was a quantitative finance professor that spent a lot of time looking at the effects of market volatility. One of his findings was that volatility begets volatility, which in turn makes markets excessively volatile - prices literally freak out.
To combat this, it’s worth thinking about your own time frames, diversification and risk appetite for investing in the stock market. Can you live with inevitable periods of volatility?
Warren Buffett once famously…
4 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Timely reminder for us all - many thanks Ben
Isn't one of Mark Minervini's ground rules to be quick to sell a falling share, limiting a loss to 3 - 8%, I think - and similar to Robbie Burns, (aka Nakedtrader) who uses tight stops? It's probably impossible to quantify but as more and more investors adopt his method, won't every market dip be amplified by a greater surge of tight stop-loss selling?
Read two similar quotes allegedly attributed to Warren Buffett amongst the many of his, over the year's that momentarily took my breath away
The first was:
Don't invest in stocks unless you can withstand seeing your whole portfolio at some point decrease by 50%
And the other was: Over a lifetime (50 years) of investing I've seen my fortune lose half its value on FOUR occasions.
Also reading some data eleswhere on the 'net an article summed up by saying that if you live long enough and start investing early enough, statistically, you will live to see your portfolio investments fall in value by 50% at least once in your lifetime.
- Well that's a right bugger to look forward to!
In reply to shine66, post #2
After Carillion, and only after years of investing, I've come to embracing that act - that is, when a profit warning is issued.
Did it with CNCT the other week - and it's continued falling ever since; although I had 'bad feelings' before the profit warning - but lethargy ruled; until that is, Carillion became the last straw.
I don't hesitate now. Or rather, in future, I plan on not hesitating.