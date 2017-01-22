Small Cap Value Report (Tue 6 Feb 2018) - Market Crash?
Hi, it's Paul here. I've just got back from a long weekend in Amsterdam, so am not yet operating at full mental capacity.
We're seeing rather dramatic volatility in the US markets, with a sharp correction underway. I'm sure members will want to discuss this here, as well as our usual small caps stuff. So please post away.
Hi, Graham here!
Paul needs a break after his trip to Amsterdam.
Let's see what's happening in the markets:
Following on from the FTSE's weak performance on Monday, which preceded Wall Street's biggest one-day drop ever (in terms of the number of points), the UK market is now firmly back within last year's range:
As you can see, we are still quite far from making any long-term lows. All that's been lost is the gradual progress higher achieved last year.
Most people (including myself) view the US as being the most overly extended market, so the correction should be the most dramatic over there.
Technical "support" for the FTSE is coming up soon at 7100. Below there, not much until 6500-6600:
Investment-related companies are some of the biggest fallers today:
What's going on?
Last week, the US posted rising average hourly earnings, firming up the belief that the federal reserve would raise interest rates another three or four times this year to stave off inflation.
Expectations of rising rates had seen the 10-year US bond yield on the march higher for the past few months:
The bond markets are much larger than the equity markets. If acceptable yields can be achieved in the bond market, such as 2.7% from a US 10-Year T-Note, then conservative investors would be much happier over there rather than in high-risk, overvalued equity markets.
Some people think that T-Note needs to hit 4% to be a serious drag on equities, but merely getting close to 3% was sufficient to create yesterday's huge sell-off.
Depending on how you measure it, we just had the second longest bull run of the last 100 years. Investors may have been lulled into a false sense of security by extraordinarily calm conditions in equities, where even a…
I know others have mentioned volatility, but I think mammyoko made a key point here which deserves more than one thumbs up:
Many (not all) of the volatility shorts have been taken out last night..who is going to supply VIX now that trade is over[?] I expect the VIX to remain high and for this, together with mean-reverting interest rates, to have a profound impact on equity valuations. The momentum trade may well be dead for the moment.
Put options are insurance for equities just like CDS's are insurance for bonds. When insurance against losses is cheap it is completely rational to buy those assets pretty much regardless of cost as long as they are on an uptrend. You can see how this would create a feedback loop of cheaper insurance and higher prices. Yet those writing the insurance are behaving irrationally because the situation has to end and they will be the ones who lose out the most.
So in a way this is a repeat of the 2007-8 credit crisis only with CDS's replaced with VIX / option prices. It is fortunate for the wider economy that the equity market is much smaller than the bond market.
Like junk bond prices were affected by higher CDS prices before negative interest rates and QE muddied the picture, the fair value of equity prices will be affected by the reversion to mean of implied volatility (as measured by VIX). If the Fed are allowed to do their job then higher interest rates (so far mostly a trigger for the VIX issue IMHO) will of course also reduce fair values. On top of that there must be some risk of counterparty defaults and continuing higher than normal volatility in the short term.
On balance, I don't think the falls in US equities seen so far are close to reflecting the fundamental shift in fair valuations. It is however possible that Trump may cause high inflation which may hide this for US$ based holders
On first glance I misread "nice...technicals".
Ha ha! Yes, you're probably right! Which would make buy and hold the only practical answer!
But what if we could just spot something as big as 2007/8? Would we hold knowing that we had to wait for a 50% draw-down and a lost few years? See my other post on this.
I think everybody on this board is more active than that.
So are we going to re-run 2007 now or will it happen in a few years time? We all know it's bound to happen at some point. Why not now? Valuations are crazy, bond yields are rising, (some) inflation is returning, banks' balance sheets aren't fixed, derivatives are a bigger a threat than ever. All that seems to be missing is a tonne of re-packaged bad debt and a few arbs pointing out that the King is naked!
Something will be the catalyst that cause the collapse of this particular house of cards. Why not risk parity compression?
Those traders that were making millions shorting the volatility indexes are probably history now...
There is little doubt that the current overvaluation of equities has been made possible by the artificial suppression of interest rates.There seem to be early signs that this may be leading to inflation.Governments may then be faced with a choice between two evils - rising interest rates or inflation followed by rising inerest rates !
I got my on two shares. Severfield (LON:SFR) and £RMX
possibly considering Wey Education (LON:WEY)
Right - after 'rabbit-caught-in-the-headlights' syndrome and having done nothing in reaction (which technically is a decision :) I've now reached the following conclusion/s:
1) It is a buying opportunity
2) US markets tonight appear to have floored and closed up on the day (Tuesday) So likely that UK FTSE markets will follow suit tomorrow (Wednesday).
3) Subscribe to the view that this is the beginning of rumblings that preceed an earthquake. And that earthquake could be years away, maybe many years away - or much closer than that - who knows? But when it happens, hindsight will no doubt dictate it was all there, written in early February 2018 (and Jan/Feb 2016 too?)
4) Blame/cause? Mostly, but not entirely, down to the following two:
A) Uncontrolled entirely 'synthetic' derivatives which exsist in 70 times the number of all actual stocks in existence combined with
B) Heavy leverage. That reverse VIX thing was down 80% on Monday and they had to quickly cover their @r$e. (Some calls in the US for regulation to be introduced to control the amount of derivates products in circulation). Don't see anyone complaining their portfolios were down 80% on Monday alone - but that reverse VIX thing was, and the big derivates holders got burnt - and heavily contributed in bringing the rest of the market down with them as algo's, stop-losses kicked in, et all.
Glossary:
"that reverse VIX thing" = (XIV)
VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term exchange-traded note XIV)
[That's the one that blew a gasket]
The VIX is just a measurement tool. Like a speedometer dial. Not to be confused with the XIV which is a derivative product.
-------------------
Another derivative which is in the frame and cause for concern are the ETN's mentioned heavily this past few days - no I never heard of them before this weekend either - nor do most private/retail investors - but worse - the majority of the big professional funds invested in ETNS barely understand them either! Not my opinion but the opinion of professional market watchers of ETN's. No one can satifactorarily explain the ramifications of their operation - but they were mentioned as in the frame this past couple of days. Like playing with a hand grenade without any training and seeing what will happen 'if I pull this pin out'.
Mere supposition? Yes - but it's all I got, as they say.
I blame the American psyche; overconfident, over-optimistic and a lack of skepticism. The dotcom bubble, subprime and the 35% 'melt-up' since Trump took office, all 'made in America' but reality has to bite sometime.
In the UK I believe the FTSE at 7,000 is perfectly reasonable. AIM is the bigger worry due to the tidal wave of IHT investments made over the past few years, pushing some valuations very high.
Well, now 114 posts and counting and no mention of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) since your post so let me fly the flag.
I am trying to find something to dislike here but it is difficult:
Stock rank 97
At 192.5p historic p/e 12.6 (low for a software company) and yield 3.5% with a promise of 10% increase in dividend for current year.
£13m net cash.
Market leading product for Android TV (Google) one pointer to growth.
One problem has been that since May Azini 1 LP has been dribbling its 11% holding onto the market keeping a lid on the share price. It is now below 3%.
"...In the UK I believe the FTSE at 7,000 is perfectly reasonable..."
I concur. It's why I contacted Stockopedia in finding the long term CAPE indicator (Cyclically adjusted P/E ratio) for comparison to current PE ratios. And the FTSE is not overeheating it's within the bounds of the long term acceptable averages albeit within the upper channel of acceptability - but defo inline and not in 'dotcom' bubble territory. It's averagely fully valued, compared to long term history - but not overly so. 8000 by end of 2018 would still not put it in danger IMO (world events permitting).
John Kingham is the go-to man on CAPE v FTSE for the definitive exploration on FTSE valuation levels in 2018
I added to my holding of Bioventix (LON:BVXP) this morning at around the current price. In addition to fundamentals it fits the bill as a stock which will hopefully be ok if brexit turns into a disaster.
FTSE 100 futures tracked the recovery in the Dow and other US markets this evening. FTSE 100 hit 7308 at one point. Currently holding at about 7270, a rise of about 110 points/1.6% on the London close. Hopefully Asia will follow up overnight with a decent rally (rather than a dead cat bounce) followed by a decent opening for London tomorrow. Might be time to pick up a few bargains for those thinking the storm has blown through (although I’m not yet convinced it has).
Gus.
Thx. Love the last line!
Damn it! That Amino has been following me around everywhere like an albatros. Yes, have to admit it looks good - except it peaked at an all time high last year, in late April 2017 and ever since has suffered a case of the lower highs ever since. It has yet to break above just one of those previous highs. In other words, it still hasn't parted ways from its downtrending trajectory yet.
For me, it needs to be bought in one of it's lows inbetween those highs. (If you believe those days of lower highs are numbered). Is this one of those lows? Hmmm.
Would prefer it to be battered by this latest worldwide retrace to at least get hit on the head down to 180p level; where it was approx pre-Christmas - but no, it's defiantly hanging in the 190's.
If I'm forced to put this on a watchlist just to stop it following me, it'll have to present me with 180/179p entry point before I'll take it as a bargain. Maybe if I keep ignoring it, it'll get bored and go away?
No 179p - no buyee.
"...Might be time to pick up a few bargains for those thinking the storm has blown through (although I’m not yet convinced it has)..."
- Yeah, I'm a wee bit that way myself. Thinking maybe not a dead cat bounce but more a double bottom?
So recovery until end of week then possibly a retest of these levels this time-ish next week???
Don't know.
But staying suspicious until volatility momentum is clearer. Might make one or two really small top-up's. Might not.
Thank you mammyoko very interesting insights and I agree entirely about Taleb. Fortunately I don’t have to worry about tax as all (bar £50k) of my investments are held in tax free wrappers but I take your point on opportunity cost but I don’t trust myself to know when it would be the right time to press the sell and buy buttons.
There is also, surely, an opportunity cost of not being invested at the right times (see my post in response to Paul’s at post 77 above) and based on the fact that over time the market will rise, I think, as long as one is investing rather than speculating, it is best to remain pretty much fully invested. Hence my posting of the chart!
Lastly there is possibly survivorship bias in your perspective. It sounds as though you are perceptive enough to take the information you garner from your contacts and come to the right conclusion but for every one of you I suspect that there are a 100 who sold in September 2002 and February 2009. (This is meant to be a compliment in case it reads badly BTW!)
Minervini said in his Twitter to hold off buying. relax and see what happens.
he correctly predicated this crash and shorted the Dow making millions advising others to do so
Have had the VIX volatility indicator on it's own page on my phone for like forever - and everywhere else too - but got bored as it stayed at low 10's etc., 9 even, for yonks and yonks - until it didn't.
Have since learnt that run in the low 10's is the longest ever, in its entire history - a record run! Hence my premature boredom with it.
If you're unsure over a stock that's otherwise okay you're supposed to sell when the VIX is low and buy bargains when it's high.
Heard a nice phrase tonight from an old timer that rhymes with that seasonal clock adjustment mantra for easy rembrance ie., (clocks fall back in the fall - and spring forward in the spring)
And here it is:
When the VIX is low - Go slow.
When the VIX is high - It's time to buy.
- Hee hee, love it!
Thanks, sharw for a bit of sanity in discussing small cap results! I thought the Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) finals were very good although earnings were flattered by a tax credit. There's a lot to like though. I bought some more late on today at 191.4p. I also got lucky and picked up some Air Partner (LON:AIR) at 120p this morning and opened a small position in Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) mid afternoon.
Happy days for patient investors with cash.
All the best, Si
Wow 125 comment's and not a single company on the article header, although a very hot topic indeed. Which has surfaced some fantastic contributions, has highlighted the general uncertainty although no definitive reason has come to light (in my opinion). General reassurance seems in high demand, and also it would seem that self indulge posts clearly don't go un noticed.
I think some data gathering could be gained from these articles. Maybe Ed and his team could come up with a 'comments vs volatility' result. I initially wrote that as joke, but there could be some method in that madness!