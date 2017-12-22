Could you win this game?

Suppose I proposed to you that instead of picking stocks this year, you could have a lucky dip and pick a ball from one of two hats, Hat A or Hat B. Each hat is full of several balls which are coloured either green or red and have a percentage printed on them, where green balls have positive numbers and red balls have negative numbers. The result of the draw is equivalent to your investing performance for the year.
First things first, you need to choose your hat. To help you decide I tell you that 71% of the balls in Hat A are green, whereas only 46% of the balls in Hat B are green. However the big attraction of Hat B is that there is almost a 7% chance of picking a green ball with a value greater than 100%, whereas in Hat A there is a only a 3.5% chance of picking a green ball with a value greater than 100%.
Still undecided?
How about I show you the 5% - 95% (5% lowest to 5% highest) distribution of values printed on the balls for each of the hats.
You would choose Hat A, right? Although if you are lucky enough to pick a high value winner it will be lower return than for Hat B, more of the balls have positive numbers and the loss given a negative number is significantly reduced.
So why not do the same when picking stocks?
As you may have guessed, the distributions shown above are not for balls in a hat but actually the performance of stocks in 2017. Hat A is the distribution of performance for stocks from within our top decile of StockRanks in 2017, that is the good, cheap improving stocks with the highest exposure to Quality, Value and Momentum, whereas Hat B is the distribution of returns for the bottom decile.
As previously mentioned, you could have been lucky enough to pick a great winner from the bottom decile of StockRanks - congratulations to those who picked Falcon Oil & Gas or Oxford Biomedica - but the skew is certainly against you.
Choosing a top ranked stock from the universe wouldn’t have guaranteed a positive return either, as many as 29% were losers in 2017…
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. The author may own shares in any companies discussed, all opinions are his/her own & are general/impersonal. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
I would go for a dip in hat b. This of course would be after research into who is holding the hats. What is the description of the hats? How big are the different balls ? What do they feel like ? What’s the blindfold like ? Can you peek ? Yeah, still hat b for me
Very well presented, especially the charts.
In reply to pippasfan, post #1
Natalie,
I'm intrigued by your approach. Perhaps you could run a Stockopedia fantasy fund so that we can learn from your strategy?
Regards
Phil
In reply to PhilH, post #3
I’m often intrigued by my approach too, Phil. Sadly fantasy folios don’t appeal, trading inside execution only trading accounts, an isa, a SIPP, plus many spreadbetting accounts, oh plus my partners pension fund; I would be worried any fantasy folio, would beat me hands down.
In reply to pippasfan, post #4
Just mirror your real life purchases in the fantasy fund. We can then assess the efficacy of your approach.
If I have got this right over the last 5 years (bottom set of graphs) show that the Top 10% of Stockranks had approx 65% chance of "winning", whilst the Bottom 10% of Stockranks had only approx 30% chance of winning? Anything over a 51% average win rate skews the returns in our favour?
In reply to PhilH, post #5
Cool, will have a look. One of my techniques, is when a stock increases by 100%, I normally sell off 50% and hold the rest forever. Will a fantasy folio allow for that ?
In reply to pippasfan, post #7
Yes
In reply to pippasfan, post #7
Yes - You just enter the transaction details! - A bit of work but for that you get feedback and suggestions from highly successful traders like PhilH (I recommend you take a look at the rules for his fantasy portfolios here on Stockopedia, btw.)
(I will reply to your reply to me in the NAPS 2018 Performance thread soon, Natalie.)
In reply to pippasfan, post #7
Also - and this is just a suggestion, up to you what you do, obviously - but I think there is a case for holding 'forever' large, mature companies that consistently generate high returns and margins from stable revenue, especially sticky, recurring revenue, so long as you bought it when cheap. Even then, you'd need to monitor it at least every six months to check nothing in the company's operations or markets has changed for the worse. A 'hold forever' strategy would be particularly dangerous for cyclicals or small-caps or anything bought at a high valuation, for example.
Regards,
Ed
In reply to ed_miller, post #10
That's a good point, but I just love the idea I'm still winning the game, even though Ive taken my money off the table. One other thing, I do like small cap companies, with strong balance sheets; in this instance they would be bigger balls inside the hat, for your choice
In reply to pippasfan, post #11
Cool, and that means you're still in the game if fundamentals are still positive and the price action (SP momentum) still supportive, but that doesn't mean you have to hold stuff indefinitely even if it is illiquid but has a strong balance sheet - if a good small-cap issues a profit warning that you judge is due to a structural change in its market (e.g. a high-street retailer suffering increasing competition from online disruptors) then I'd suggest at least trying to get out as soon as possible (8am on the morning of the warning if you can - if that doesn't work for your life you might need to rely on diversification, quality, not over-paying and only entering a trade when the SP action is supportive, not when it's still falling).
And it's worth remembering what Peter Lynch said about cyclical companies: "Cyclicals are like blackjack: say in the game too long and it's bound to take back all your profit." If you want to be able to hold half your position indefinitely then I think you should avoid cyclicals (or poor quality; and don't over-pay)!
In reply to pippasfan, post #1
Sorry you have so many thumbs down. Can't there be a stockopedia option for humour value? If there was I would give your post a thumbs up on that.