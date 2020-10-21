Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) is a fascinating company but summarising its operations is a challenge. That’s because there’s just so much going on at this industrious, innovative small cap.

Maybe we can crowdsource some additional insight in the comments… I’m keen to see what people make of this one.

It’s been on the research list for a while - possibly as a future Investment Club pitch - but while I’ve been taking a closer look, the shares have gone up 10% or so this past week due to a promising contract announcement (covered below).

For those companies with substantial upside though, a 10% rise should be loose change in the grand scheme of things.

Spectra is a profitable, innovative, cash generative technology business with no debt, stable long-term income streams, and some fantastic growth opportunities. The high StockRank is no surprise:

The group has pumped millions of pounds into research and development in order to get to its current position, and it has the proprietary tech and materials to show for it.

It also faces into some substantial markets for a £90m small cap:

- Spectra TruBrand ™ materials on 6m packs of cigarettes in FY19, with billions more likely to come, Keurig coffee machines - optical materials used in disposable coffee K-cups.

With all this activity and potential, if you take a step back then a 10% move doesn’t mean you’ve missed the boat.

So let’s take the contract announcement and strong share price as a sign that we might be onto something here, and continue with the research…

What does it do?

Spectra’s core profit and cash engine is longer term contracts providing products and services to help authenticate and process banknotes.

It makes the fancy bits in banknotes and passports that shift and shimmer under the light among other things.

Company accounts

That’s the simplified version, of course - there’s plenty more going on at Spectra. It’s clearly a smart, ambitious firm with its sights set on multiple ways of providing product quality and security services.

And you might think that banknotes are on the way out given the widespread adoption…