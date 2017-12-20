New Year NAPS - Top Stocks for 2018 and the Benefits of Ignorance
2017 has been a good year for stock market investors, but it’s been a great one for NAPS investors. Over the course of 2017 this remarkably effortless stock selection system (that I’m now calling the “no-admin-portfolio-system”) returned over 45% after dividends, beating the performance of 99.8% of 3295 professionally managed funds in the UK.
What’s more this was achieved in less than an hour’s work at the beginning of the year, with absolutely no research into any of the individual stocks in question.
So, I’m going to start the year with a review of the NAPS performance over the last 12 months before considering the difference between ignorance and stupidity.
Once I’ve convinced myself (again) that it’s absolutely fine to know almost nothing about the individual stocks I’m selecting, I’ll then publish the 20 stocks that have made it into the 2018 NAPS Portfolio.
And then I’ll sleep on it for another year.
2017 Performance in Context
I’ve been running the NAPS portfolio since the end of 2014, and the performance has been, you might say, more than satisfactory. The portfolio has more than doubled (+115% before dividends) in these three years, with an average 29% annualised return.
Over this time period, the FTSE All Share has returned about 18.8% before dividends - at an average annualised return of 5.9%. So the NAPS has devoured the performance of FTSE index tracker funds by more than 20% per year since inception, and it’s done this at considerably lower volatility.
2017 has been the best year of the three years so far with 42.5% growth before dividends. The chart above contains three lines which are clearly labelled:
- The dark green line is the 20 stock NAPS Portfolio (top two stocks by StockRank from each sector rebalanced annually).
- The light green line is the performance of the top 20 stocks by StockRank (no diversification, rebalanced annually).
- The orange line is the FTSE All Share.
Although it’s a small sample, I do believe the above charts provide validation of the core ideas behind the NAPS - namely:
- Factor investing can beat the market. (The green lines, based upon the StockRanks, dominate the market index).
- Diversification across sectors can further improve returns, and reduce risk. (The dark green line beats the light green line).
The NAPS…
If you are new to NAPS, this article contains a handy link through to the previous selections and discussions.
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/the-naps-amp-snaps-portfolio-update-25-annualised-returns-to-date-and-20-new-selections-197643/
Indivior (LON:INDV) hangs on for a third year. Morgan Sindall (LON:MGNS) is the only other stock to make it across from 2017.
Very interesting to see Vodafone (LON:VOD) in the list - one of the biggest "elephants" in the stock universe. Let's hope it gallops! (Late edit: I've just noticed BP (LON:BP.) is in the list too and it's even bigger!)
It is always interesting to see a few stocks whose tickers I don't know from memory pop up in these lists too.
thanks again Ed for a great article. Vodafone (LON:VOD) Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) and Stock Spirits (LON:STCK) all look very interesting to me. I have been believing for a while Vodafone will be turning around. Very tempted by Vodafone (LON:VOD) to take a position.
I only hold Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) at present. Theres a lot of reward here, all dependant on zinc prices, if that tanks this share will likely tank also and if zinc prices hold up we are in for a great 2018. Im also hoping now that they are debt free they will announce a divended and if the 2nd licence gets approved well what can I say, im sure this will fly.
Ed, do you have any figures for SNAPs (6 month rebalance)? I suspect SNAPs did not perform so well in 2017 as IQE (LON:IQE) was replaced.
Ed,
How have the large caps performed over the three years?
I tend to buy UK small/medium caps but USA large caps as the latter always seem to outperform the FT100.
Thanks for a great series of articles on the NAP's portfolio, Dave
In reply to herbie47, post #4
@herbie47 - yes I do have the numbers on the SNAPS - they are just lagging the NAPS - up 106.7% over the three years. I didn't include the SNAPS this time as it reduced the simplicity/readability of the piece. I'm actually going to be writing a significant piece about rebalancing next week so will be including some more SNAPS details then.
While the performance has lagged, the volatility has been lower, so on a risk adjusted basis, the SNAPS is outperforming the NAPS. But this is before costs... after costs the NAPS are considerably dominating.
Hi Ed,
Excellent results, excellent article and excellent puns.
I can see why you write Petro-faaaaac but what has Alex Naamani done to upset you? ;-)
In reply to Edward Croft, post #6
Thanks ED, that's great, just what i wanted to know.
Hi Ed,
I agree with the others that your article is excellent and the results from the NAPS portfolios have been great so far. However, I would like to question one of the points you made. You wrote:
"Although it’s a small sample, I do believe the above charts provide validation of the core ideas behind the NAPS - namely: Factor investing can beat the market. (The green lines, based upon the StockRanks, dominate the market index). Diversification across sectors can further improve returns, and reduce risk. (The dark green line beats the light green line)."
I agree that factor investing can beat the market, as shown by the results from the green lines compared to those of the market index over the last 3 years, and also by the performance records of the various bands of StockRanks over the last 5 years (as can be seen on the Ranks / Performance item on Stockopedia's menu bar). I also agree that diversification across sectors can reduce risk, hopefully without also reducing returns significantly. However, I can't think of a good reason why diversification should enhance returns above those of a portfolio of high Stockrank stocks, other than it just being due to luck. After all, you're basing the conclusion that diversification can enhance returns on portfolios of 20 stocks over just 3 years, which I suggest is too small a sample to be statistically significant.
Ed,
Diversification across sectors can further improve returns, and reduce risk.
However, it doesn't always seem to work as you could end up with holdings which are not as diversified as you might otherwise like by simply using sectors as a determinant e.g. Taylor Wimpey, LSL and Forterra seem to be pretty closely correlated IMHO even though they are each in different sectors.
It will be interesting to see the results this year as I suspect most stock pickers would not want such exposure to the UK housing market.
All the best, Si
In reply to pka, post #9
There is actually considerable research to show that sector diversification improves risk adjusted returns, and I've seen some research that shows that factor returns stronger when industry neutral than industry biased (which a non diversified portfolio is more likely to be).
I'm on my phone - I will dig out some links.
Hi Ed,
Thanks for your reply.
I'm sure that sector diversification improves risk-adjusted returns, but I can't think of a reason why factor returns should be stronger in absolute terms when they are industry neutral rather than industry biased (which a non diversified portfolio is more likely to be). So I'd be interested in reading any academic papers on that topic which you can provide links to.
Good write up as always thanks Ed