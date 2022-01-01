It’s been an uncertain start to the year for the markets. My rules-based SIF portfolio has not escaped unscathed, but I’m comfortable with the businesses represented in the portfolio and am happy to wait for my screening system to seek out new opportunities when they arise.



As a reminder, I buy shares for the SIF virtual portfolio which pass my screening tests and satisfy my need for diversification. Broadly speaking, my screen is designed to highlight affordable growth stocks with positive momentum.

I sell stocks if they no longer pass my screening rules after nine months – or sooner if they issue a profit warning or trigger my 25% stop-loss rule.

It’s a system that’s worked well for me since 2016 and one I’m happy to continue with – including investing a portion of my own cash in the same stocks.

SIF share trades in January

January saw an upsurge in buying activity, with three new stocks joining the portfolio.

In addition to these purchases, I also reviewed commercial property stock Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) as a potential purchase.

Portfolio stocks under review

There are only two stocks in SIF that have been held for more than nine months. In fact, both have been held for well over a year now - they are the final two cheap shares I added in the wake of the 2020 market crash.

Financial services group Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM)

Global recruiter Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Both stocks have lagged the market in January after a long run of stellar gains. Is it time for SIF to take profits, or should I hold on?

I’ll…