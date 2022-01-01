I’m going to start this week by doing something I have only done two or three times since I launched my rules-based SIF portfolio in April 2016. I’m going to sell a stock from the portfolio ahead of schedule, without it triggering either my stop-loss or profit warning rules.

The company in question is copper, lead and zinc producer Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) - an AIM-listed stock which generates two-thirds of its EBITDA from copper assets in Kazakhstan.

The reasons for my decision are straightforward enough. Kazakhstan’s regime is said to be closely allied with Russia, its large and powerful neighbour. Although I’m guessing that CAML’s operations have not yet suffered any disruption, I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to imagine that some problems might arise. Export routes to Turkey might be affected, for example. Currency movements could also have a material impact on profits.

Rightly or wrongly, the market seems to share my sense of caution. CAML’s share price has diverged sharply from the price of copper since January:

My decision: Due to external events, I think the upside opportunity here is no longer worth the downside risk. I would argue that this balance has changed significantly since I added CAML to SIF in November. For this reason, I’m going to sell the shares from SIF and my own holdings

Macfarlane (LON:MACF) - another year of growth?

Selling Central Asia Metals will mean that the portfolio no longer has any exposure to the Basic Materials sector:

I don’t have a big problem with this, as I think the portfolio is reasonably diversified at the moment. However, it turns out that the company on my radar this week is also listed in the Basic Materials sector.

Packaging group Macfarlane (LON:MACF) has proved a savvy investment for investors who spotted the opportunity in the depths of the 2020 market crash.

This company has two main segments, packaging distribution and manufacturing. Macfarlane’s loss-making labels business was sold last year.

Packaging distribution: This is a volume operation serving a range of sectors, including industry, retail and ecommerce. This division generated 90% of revenue from continuing operations last year, at an operating margin of 7%. This generated 85% of operating profit.