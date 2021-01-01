It’s been another steady month for the rules-based SIF folio. I’ve added two new stocks and will shortly be selling two older holdings from this model portfolio.



In this month’s review I’m going to introduce a new section, based on reader feedback. In addition to looking at the stocks which I might sell, I’ll also list new shares added to the portfolio during the month.

In this way, these monthly articles should make it easier to track all activity in SIF and the progress of the portfolio.

SIF buys in October

After something of a dry spell, I added two new stocks to SIF during October.

Headlam (LON:HEAD): I’ve admired this floor covering distributor for a while. I was pleased to have the opportunity to add it to SIF. You can read my purchase review here.

Finsbury Food (LON:FIF): Cake and bread producer Finsbury Food was a slightly more contentious choice, judging from subscriber comments. You can see my purchase review and read the comments here.

Portfolio stocks under review

My policy is to hold shares for a minimum of nine months. I then review them to see if they still satisfy my screening criteria. There are four SIF holdings up for review this month:

£TAM : A strong stock market has boosted assets under management at this financial services firm. Tatton is now SIF’s oldest holding. Can the good times keep rolling?

£RWA : It’s boom time for recruiters at the moment, thanks to strong demand from employers and rising wages.

£UPGS : Shares in this consumer goods firm have retreated from the highs seen over the summer. Are shipping delays and rising costs likely to hit profits?

£SQZ : SIF’s move into the oil sector has proved to be perfectly timed. Is it time to take profits?

SIF Folio: October performance update

SIF has tracked the market over the last month and is up by just under 2% at the time of writing.

This steady performance has helped the portfolio maintain the lead it’s built up over the benchmark FTSE All-Share index so far this year:

This performance has been achieved despite SIF running a significant cash position for most of the time. This gives me optionality but also dampens returns.…